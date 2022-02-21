About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

World Encephalitis Day 2022: Increasing Awareness of Encephalitis Together

Dr Jayashree
Written by Dr Jayashree
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on February 21, 2022 at 4:05 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • World Encephalitis Day on February 22 is the global awareness day for encephalitis
  • Where encephalitis affected people come together to shine a light on the condition
  • Since its launch in 2014, this day has reached over 236 million people worldwide



World Encephalitis Day (WED), observed on the 22nd of February, is the global awareness day for people and families who have been affected by encephalitis.

Advertisement

World Encephalitis Day 2022: Increasing Awareness of Encephalitis Together
World Encephalitis Day 2022: Increasing Awareness of Encephalitis Together

This day was founded by The Encephalitis Society in 2014 and has been held annually ever since. Now it has reached over 236 million people through media features, events, and social media over the years.

Why is it Important?

Encephalitis is a destructive neurological condition that occurs due to inflammation of the brain. It affects anyone irrespective of age, sex, or ethnicity.
Advertisement

Despite these facts, 77% of people globally do not know about encephalitis. This shows that there is lesser awareness of the condition worldwide.

The vision of World Encephalitis Day is to achieve a world that is aware of encephalitis, its consequences, and the support available.

What is Encephalitis?

Encephalitis causes the brain to swell, resulting in headache, stiff neck, increased light sensitivity, mental confusion, and seizures.

Encephalitis strikes 10to 15 people per 100,000 each year, with more than 250,000 patients diagnosed in the last decade alone in the U.S. Although this condition can affect anyone, more often it occurs in younger people.

How to get Involved?

There are three main ways to help us on World Encephalitis Day 2022.

  • Go #Red4WED— On World Encephalitis Day, supporters need to wear something red and share their photographs on social media accounts.
  • Brain Walk— Join the Brain Walk fundraising challenge and walk, jog, or run as many steps as you can during February.
  • Membership Marathon— You need to join the 2022 Membership Marathon and enlist two new members.


Facts



Apart from all these, hope will play a leading role in the mission to increase global awareness of encephalitis and save lives.

References :
  1. World Encephalitis Day 2022 - (https://www.encephalitis.info/pages/category/wed)
  2. Meningitis and Encephalitis Fact Sheet - (https://www.ninds.nih.gov/Disorders/Patient-Caregiver-Education/Fact-Sheets/Meningitis-and-Encephalitis-Fact-Sheet)
  3. Encephalitis - (https://www.brainandspine.org.uk/our-publications/our-fact-sheets/encephalitis/)


Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Minimal Skincare Routine For Men

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Is Black Coffee an Anti-Aging Superfood?
Is Black Coffee an Anti-Aging Superfood?
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
What You Should Know about Japanese Encephalitis Meningitis Cat Scratch Disease Encephalitis 

Recommended Reading
Encephalitis
Encephalitis
Encephalitis is the inflammation of the brain, mostly caused by viruses. Though rare, it is a ......
Convulsions
Convulsions
Seizure or a convulsion is a result of abnormal electrical activity in the brain. If there are two ....
Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in India: Could Litchi be the Culprit?
Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in India: Could Litchi be the Culprit?
Acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in Bihar, India has claimed the lives of 133 children so far. It ....
Rasmussen's Encephalitis Recently Proved to be An Autoimmune Disease
Rasmussen's Encephalitis Recently Proved to be An Autoimmune Disease
Rasmussen's encephalitis has recently been proved to be an autoimmune disorder by researchers who .....
Cat Scratch Disease
Cat Scratch Disease
Cat scratch disease (CSD) is a self-limiting infection that spreads through contact with cats....
Meningitis
Meningitis
Meninges are the three layers of membrane that cover the brain and infection of the cerebrospinal fl...
What You Should Know about Japanese Encephalitis
What You Should Know about Japanese Encephalitis
Japanese encephalitis is a mosquito borne viral disease associated with inflammation of the brain....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)