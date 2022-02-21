World Encephalitis Day (WED), observed on the 22nd of February, is the global awareness day for people and families who have been affected by encephalitis.

World Encephalitis Day 2022: Increasing Awareness of Encephalitis Together

Advertisement

This day was founded by The Encephalitis Society in 2014 and has been held annually ever since. Now it has reached over 236 million people through media features, events, and social media over the years.