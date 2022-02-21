World Encephalitis Day 2022: Increasing Awareness of Encephalitis Together

Highlights:
- World Encephalitis Day on February 22 is the global awareness day for encephalitis
- Where encephalitis affected people come together to shine a light on the condition
- Since its launch in 2014, this day has reached over 236 million people worldwide
World Encephalitis Day (WED), observed on the 22nd of February, is the global awareness day for people and families who have been affected by encephalitis.
‘World Encephalitis Day encourages everyone to share information on encephalitis to raise awareness globally.’
This day was founded by The Encephalitis Society in 2014 and has been held annually ever since. Now it has reached over 236 million people through media features, events, and social media over the years.
Why is it Important?
Encephalitis is a destructive neurological condition that occurs due to inflammation of the brain. It affects anyone irrespective of age, sex, or ethnicity.
Despite these facts, 77% of people globally do not know about encephalitis. This shows that there is lesser awareness of the condition worldwide.
The vision of World Encephalitis Day is to achieve a world that is aware of encephalitis, its consequences, and the support available.
What is Encephalitis?
Encephalitis causes the brain to swell, resulting in headache, stiff neck, increased light sensitivity, mental confusion, and seizures.
Encephalitis strikes 10to 15 people per 100,000 each year, with more than 250,000 patients diagnosed in the last decade alone in the U.S. Although this condition can affect anyone, more often it occurs in younger people.
How to get Involved?
There are three main ways to help us on World Encephalitis Day 2022.
Facts
Apart from all these, hope will play a leading role in the mission to increase global awareness of encephalitis and save lives.
References :
Source: Medindia
References :
- World Encephalitis Day 2022 - (https://www.encephalitis.info/pages/category/wed)
- Meningitis and Encephalitis Fact Sheet - (https://www.ninds.nih.gov/Disorders/Patient-Caregiver-Education/Fact-Sheets/Meningitis-and-Encephalitis-Fact-Sheet)
- Encephalitis - (https://www.brainandspine.org.uk/our-publications/our-fact-sheets/encephalitis/)
