World Down Syndrome Day: Get Connected

Significance of the Date for World Down Syndrome Day

The 2021 World Down Syndrome Day Theme

The A-B-C of Down Syndrome

Characteristic Features of Down's Patients

Flat face

Almond-shaped eyes that slant upwards

Tiny white spots on the iris of the eyes

Small nose with flat nasal bridge

Short neck

Small and irregularly shaped ears

Large tongue protruding from the mouth

Small hands and feet

A single line across the palm of the hand

Big space between the big toe and its adjacent toe

Down Syndrome: Facts & Figures

1 in 700 babies are born with Down syndrome in the US

6,000 babies are born with Down syndrome every year in the US

95 percent of Down syndrome patients exhibit Trisomy 21

Down syndrome affects all races, ethnicities, and socioeconomic groups

80 percent of children with Down syndrome are born to mothers below the age of 35 years

Life expectancy of Down syndrome patients has increased from 25 years in 1983 to 60 years today

How Can You Take Action on World Down Syndrome Day?

Who Can Take Action?

People with Down syndrome

Families, friends, and supporters

Schools, companies, and civil society groups

Governments and communities

Conclusion

On 19th December 2011, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution (A/RES/66/149) at the behest of DSi, to officially observe World Down Syndrome Day on 21st March each year. Hence, from 2012 onwards, the UN has been observing World Down Syndrome Day annually on this day.Moreover, the UN General Assembly has always encouraged its Member States and other governmental and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and the private sector, to collectively celebrate this day across the world to generate public awareness about Down syndrome It should be noted that the date - 21st March - is unique and apt for celebrating World Down Syndrome Day. This is because it is theThe theme for the 2021 World Down Syndrome Day is 'CONNECT With Me'. The idea for this theme came about with the emergence and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic . During the initial stages of the pandemic, people became disconnected from their loved ones, following the lockdowns around the globe. However, as the months went by, new ways to get connected emerged through the use of novel technologies, such as videoconferencing. This is a positive aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic.Being connected with their healthcare providers will allow them to partake in the decision-making process in an all-inclusive manner for the benefit of their own health and wellbeing.Down syndrome is named after thewho first described the condition in 1862. This is a genetic disorder that is characterized by the presence of three copies of chromosome 21, instead of two, which is the normal number. This is why the condition is also calledThis anomaly in the number of chromosomes, which occurs in approximately 1 in 800 live births, can have drastic consequences for the affected individual. Most pronounced of these are the physical and mental disabilities and associated health issues.Down syndrome occurs across racial, ethnic, gender, socioeconomic, and geographical boundaries. Although a baby with Down syndrome can be born to mothers of any age, the risk dramatically increases with advancing age. For example, a woman aged 35 years has a 1 in 350 chance of giving birth to a baby with Down syndrome, whereas in the case of a 40-year-old woman, this chance increases to 1 in 100.Adequate access to healthcare, early intervention programs, and inclusive education are vital for the all-round growth and development of a child affected by Down syndrome.Down syndrome patients exhibit some unique features that differentiate them from other people. These can be categorized into anatomical and physiological anomalies, which are briefly highlighted below:It is important to take action today, to improve the lives of people with Down syndrome tomorrow. There are many ways we can contribute towards the betterment of the lives of this minority group of individuals. Some of these are highlighted below:Any and all of the following categories of individuals or organizations can take action to improve the lives of people with Down syndrome:People with Down syndrome are essential and valuable members of society. They attend school, go to work, partake in decision-making that concerns their health and wellbeing, have meaningful relationships, and contribute to society in their own way.Therefore, if they are provided quality education, a comfortable and conducive home atmosphere, good healthcare, and positive support from family, friends, and colleagues, they will be able to lead fulfilling, meaningful, and productive lives.Source: Medindia