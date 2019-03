World Down Syndrome Day – Calling Everyone To Action

History of World Down Syndrome Day - Why 21st March

‘Better awareness about Down syndrome and research has helped improve their quality of life and life expectancy, but there is more that can be done. Persons with Down syndrome can make valuable contributions to the society and they need our support and encouragement. Therefore, let’s come together to create awareness on this World Down Syndrome Day.’

How We Can Raise Awareness About Down Syndrome

The colors of Down syndrome are blue and yellow and these colors can be used to share and post messages and stories about the condition

Use social media such as Twitter and Facebook to share messages and posters about Down syndrome

Make a personal contribution or collect money to donate to the Down syndrome awareness campaign

Raise funds by selling T-shirts, mugs, pins, bracelets and artifacts in blue and yellow themed colors made by persons with Down syndrome and donate the money for Down syndrome research

Distribute information leaflets about Down syndrome to educate the public about how these people can be useful to the community and not to discriminate against them

Print media should carry informative articles and visual media should organize doctors and experts to discuss and dispel myths about the condition

Organize events including persons with Down syndrome to participate and showcase their talent and abilities and to dispel wrong notions about them

Clinics and hospitals can display educational posters about Down syndrome and the role of genetic counseling to expectant parents

Organizations and institutions can be inclusive and give jobs to persons with Down syndrome and support their independence

Some Characteristic Physical Features of Down Syndrome

Flat face

Small head

Short stature

Large protruding tongue

Upward slanting eyelids

Small unusual shape of ears

Poor muscle tone with floppy muscles

Excessive flexibility

Broad, short hands and a single crease in the palm

Relatively short fingers

Tiny white spots on the colored part (iris) of the eye called Brushfield's spots

Down Syndrome - Facts & Figures

Incidence of Down syndrome varies between 1 in 100 and 1 in 1000 births worldwide

The number of babies born with Down syndrome rose by 30% during 1979-2003

The risk of having a baby with Down syndrome increases with maternal age over 35 years or already having a child with Down syndrome

It can occur in anyone irrespective of race or social class

Most persons with Down syndrome have a normal life expectancy and live to their sixties

Although they have mild to moderate intellectual impairment, with proper guidance and encouragement they can lead independent productive lives

Prenatal screening tests are available that can detect Down syndrome by 10-20 weeks although they can miss the diagnosis sometimes. The decision to undergo a prenatal screening or diagnostic test is a personal one, and expectant parents should do what they feel is best for them

The English doctor, John Langdon Down first published a monograph describing the syndrome in 1866, which was subsequently named after him.WDSD was first observed in many countries worldwide in 2006 and the WDSD website was launched and maintained by the Down Syndrome Association Singapore from 2006-10 on behalf of Down Syndrome International (DSi), for its various activities to be posted and recorded.In December 2011,and announced its annual observance on the 21March and called upon all countries and its member organizations as well as NGOs to raise awareness about Down syndrome and support the cause of Down syndrome awareness campaign.The date 21March was chosen to signify the genetic defect in Down syndrome, where the 21pair of chromosomes (out of normal 23 pairs) has an extra third copy (or trisomy 21) instead of the usual two copies, and therefore 21/03 or 21March was chosen as WDSD.As responsible and dutiful human beings, we must do our bit to raise awareness about Down syndrome and support persons with this condition.Persons with Down syndrome have characteristic physical traits. Some of the common features include the following:Source: Medindia