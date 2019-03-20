World Down Syndrome Day – Calling Everyone To Action

Highlights
:
- World Down Syndrome Day is observed on the 21st
March annually to raise awareness about this fairly common genetic
condition and to support persons with Down syndrome lead normal lives
- Down syndrome is a genetic condition where affected
persons have an extra copy i.e. 3 copies of chromosome 21 instead of the
normal 2 copies
- People with Down syndrome have some characteristic
physical features and have increased the incidence of heart defects and blood cancer but can lead
productive lives with support and encouragement
World
Down Syndrome Day is observed every year on the 21st
March to create
awareness about this fairly common genetic condition and support people with
Down syndrome to
lead normal lives, advocating for the rights, inclusion and well being.
The English doctor, John Langdon Down first published a
monograph describing the syndrome in 1866, which was subsequently named after
him.
History of
World Down Syndrome Day - Why 21st March
WDSD was first observed in many countries worldwide in 2006
and the WDSD website was launched and maintained by the Down Syndrome
Association Singapore from 2006-10 on behalf of Down Syndrome International
(DSi), for its various activities to be posted and recorded.
‘Better awareness about Down syndrome and research has helped improve their quality of life and life expectancy, but there is more that can be done. Persons with Down syndrome can make valuable contributions to the society and they need our support and encouragement. Therefore, let’s come together to create awareness on this World Down Syndrome Day.’
Read More..
In December 2011, the UN general assembly officially
recognized WDSD
and announced its annual observance on the 21st
March and called upon all countries and its member organizations as well as
NGOs to raise awareness about Down syndrome
and support the cause of Down
syndrome awareness campaign.
The date 21st
March was chosen to signify the
genetic defect in Down syndrome, where the 21st
pair of chromosomes (out of normal 23 pairs) has an extra
third copy (or trisomy 21) instead of the usual two copies, and therefore 21/03
or 21st
March was chosen as WDSD.
How We Can
Raise Awareness About Down Syndrome
As responsible and dutiful human beings, we must do our bit
to raise awareness about Down syndrome and support persons with this condition.
- The colors of Down
syndrome are blue and yellow and these colors can be used to share and
post messages and stories about the condition
- Use social media such as
Twitter and Facebook to share messages and posters about Down syndrome
- Make a personal
contribution or collect money to donate to the Down syndrome awareness
campaign
- Raise funds by selling
T-shirts, mugs, pins, bracelets and artifacts in blue and yellow themed
colors made by persons with Down syndrome and donate the money for Down
syndrome research
- Distribute information
leaflets about Down syndrome to educate the public about how these people
can be useful to the community and not to discriminate against them
- Print media should carry
informative articles and visual media should organize doctors and experts
to discuss and dispel myths about the condition
- Organize events including
persons with Down syndrome to participate and showcase their talent and
abilities and to dispel wrong notions about them
- Clinics and hospitals can
display educational posters about Down syndrome and the role of genetic
counseling to expectant parents
- Organizations and
institutions can be inclusive and give jobs to persons with Down syndrome
and support their independence
Some
Characteristic Physical Features of Down Syndrome
Persons with Down syndrome have characteristic physical
traits. Some of the common features include the following:
- Flat face
- Small head
- Short stature
- Large protruding tongue
- Upward slanting eyelids
- Small unusual shape of ears
- Poor muscle tone with floppy muscles
- Excessive flexibility
- Broad, short hands and a single crease in the palm
- Relatively short fingers
- Excessive flexibility
- Tiny white spots on the colored part (iris) of the eye
called Brushfield's spots
Down Syndrome
- Facts & Figures
So,
let's come together on this World Down Syndrome Day to create awareness
about Down syndrome, a genetic condition, and to support
persons with Down syndrome to lead a normal life.
References :
- Incidence of Down syndrome varies between 1 in 100 and
1 in 1000 births worldwide
- The number of babies born with Down syndrome rose by
30% during 1979-2003
- The risk of having a baby with Down syndrome increases
with maternal age over 35 years or already having a child with Down syndrome
- It can occur in anyone irrespective of race or social
class
- Most persons with Down syndrome have a
normal life expectancy and live to their sixties
- Although they have mild to moderate intellectual
impairment, with proper guidance and encouragement they can lead
independent productive lives
- Prenatal screening tests are available that can detect
Down syndrome by 10-20 weeks although they can miss the diagnosis
sometimes. The decision to undergo a prenatal screening or diagnostic test
is a personal one, and expectant parents should do what they feel is best
for them
- About WDSD - (https://www.worlddownsyndromeday2.org/about-wdsd)
- Understanding a Diagnosis of Down Syndrome - (https://www.ndss.org/resources/understanding-a-diagnosis-of-down-syndrome/)
- About Down Syndrome - (http://www.extra21.org.uk/facts-and-figures-faqs/)
Source: Medindia