Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. (2025, July 07). World Chocolate Day: A Heavenly Journey of Chocolates from Gods to Humans . Medindia. Retrieved on Jul 07, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-chocolate-day-a-heavenly-journey-of-chocolates-from-gods-to-humans-220333-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "World Chocolate Day: A Heavenly Journey of Chocolates from Gods to Humans". Medindia. Jul 07, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-chocolate-day-a-heavenly-journey-of-chocolates-from-gods-to-humans-220333-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "World Chocolate Day: A Heavenly Journey of Chocolates from Gods to Humans". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-chocolate-day-a-heavenly-journey-of-chocolates-from-gods-to-humans-220333-1.htm. (accessed Jul 07, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. 2025. World Chocolate Day: A Heavenly Journey of Chocolates from Gods to Humans. Medindia, viewed Jul 07, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-chocolate-day-a-heavenly-journey-of-chocolates-from-gods-to-humans-220333-1.htm.