World Cancer Day 2025: New Era of People-centered Cancer Care

On World Cancer Day, let’s recognize that cancer care goes beyond medicine. It’s about addressing the person behind the diagnosis and their unique needs.

Highlights: World Cancer Day is celebrated on February 4, every year to raise awareness about cancer

People with cancer do not always feel heard, seen or understood

The “United by Unique” campaign will begin by inviting people from all backgrounds to share their personal cancer stories

The new "United by Unique" campaign emphasizes that each cancer journey is different. Cancer care must focus on not just the disease, but the whole person their social, emotional, and psychological needs. #WorldCancerDay #UnitedByUnique #medindia’

United by Unique Campaign

Our roadmap An urgent call for people-centered care



What is People-centered Care?

Beyond Treatment: Exploring Patient, Person, and People-centered Care

