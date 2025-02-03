About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
World Cancer Day 2025: New Era of People-centered Cancer Care

Written by Dr. Navapriya S
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Feb 3 2025 4:42 PM

On World Cancer Day, let’s recognize that cancer care goes beyond medicine. It’s about addressing the person behind the diagnosis and their unique needs.

Highlights:
  • World Cancer Day is celebrated on February 4, every year to raise awareness about cancer
  • People with cancer do not always feel heard, seen or understood
  • The “United by Unique” campaign will begin by inviting people from all backgrounds to share their personal cancer stories
World Cancer Day is celebrated on February 4, every year to raise awareness about cancer. It has been organised by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) every year since 2000 as a three-year campaign. Today marks the first year of UICC’s new campaign “United by Unique” for 2025-2027, which focuses on the people-centered approach to cancer care.
Cancer is more than just a medical diagnosis, it is a personal matter. Behind every diagnosis lies a unique story which is not asked or heard by many.


United by Unique Campaign

United in our goals, unique in our needs is the World Cancer Day 2025’s principle belief. This means everyone has unique needs, unique perspectives and a unique story to tell yet people affected by cancer are united in a shared ambition to lower cancer burden.

Experience with cancer is unique for everyone and people must be united to look beyond the disease and see the person before the patient.

People with cancer do not always feel heard, seen or understood. Cancer patients may deal with the emotional highs and lows of cancer diagnosis, treatment or recovery. They may feel neglected, voiceless and not heard at times when they are also experiencing an unfamiliar and confusing healthcare system (1 Trusted Source
Our roadmap An urgent call for people-centered care

Go to source).


What is People-centered Care?

People-centered cancer care focuses on recognizing individual differences and ensuring that everyone receives the care they need while being seen for who they truly are.

This approach accepts individuals as they are and strives to strengthen relationships, not just between healthcare providers and patients but within entire communities. That is why World Cancer Day encourages the participation of everyone including patients, families, caregivers, friends, healthcare providers, and supporters to contribute to the cost.

The “United by Unique” campaign will begin by inviting people from all backgrounds to share their personal cancer stories. Just as people-centered care focuses on the individuals behind the disease, the campaign will highlight real stories from unique perspectives.

This includes stories from individuals living with cancer, family members, caregivers, healthcare professionals, advocates and friends. The campaign will showcase the diverse challenges they face and how people-centered care can address these specific needs.

By bringing these stories together into one place, the campaign aims to build a rich collection of voices that illustrates the meaning of “United by Unique”. This campaign will explore various aspects of people-centered cancer care and innovative approaches to make meaningful effects. Over the three years, it will progress from increasing awareness to driving real action ().


Beyond Treatment: Exploring Patient, Person, and People-centered Care

In health care, you can hear people-centered care, person-centered care and patient-centered care. They are often used interchangeably but they are not the same. All approaches are essential for delivering comprehensive and effective healthcare.

Patient-centered care focuses on respecting a patient’s morals, preferences and feelings, giving importance to shared decision-making and coordinating care across different services to improve the treatment experience.

Person-centered care expands the focus beyond the individual as a whole, addressing not just their medical needs but also their psychological, social and spiritual needs.

People-centered care combines the strengths of both models and places them within a broader community context. It ensures individuals are active participants in their care, experiences and values while involving families and communities in providing high-quality cancer care.

The "United by Unique" campaign for World Cancer Day 2025 highlights the importance of recognizing and validating each unique cancer experience. By fostering a sense of community and shared purpose, it aims to transform cancer care through personal stories and collective action.

References:
  1. Our roadmap An urgent call for people-centered care - (https://www.worldcancerday.org/the-campaign/our-roadmap)
  2. What is people-centered care? - (https://www.worldcancerday.org/the-campaign/what-people-centered-care)


Source-Medindia
