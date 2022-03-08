World Breastfeeding Week 2022: 'Step Up For Breastfeeding'

- World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year from 1-7 August to encourage breastfeeding
- Breastfeeding is the best way to provide various health benefits to both mother and baby.
- The World Breastfeeding Week 2022 will focus to speed up breastfeeding support.
World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) is a global campaign held annually from 1 to 7 August in more than 170 countries to promote breastfeeding and improve infant health (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
World Breastfeeding week 2022
Go to source).
The World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) coordinates World Breastfeeding Week activities with the support of a network of individuals and organizations.
Why World Breastfeeding Week is Celebrated?Breastfeeding is the best way to provide infants with the nutrients they need for healthy growth and development. It also improves the bonding between the mother and child. There are many health benefits of breastfeeding for both mothers and babies.
Read More..
This weeklong event was first celebrated in 1992 and has since become an important awareness day for many countries. It is an opportunity to promote and support breastfeeding, as well as to raise awareness of the importance of breastfeeding for the health of both mother and child.
During these week-long celebrations, people should join and get involved in the fight for better breastfeeding support and policies.
There are many ways to get involved, from attending events and rallies to writing letters to your elected representatives, to sharing information and resources with others.
No matter how you choose to participate, your involvement can make a difference in the lives of mothers and newborn babies around the world.
What are the Benefits of Breastfeeding?Exclusive breastfeeding for 6 months provides the following significant health benefits for both mother and child (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Infant and young child feeding
Go to source):
- Helps to create a strong bond between mother and baby.
- This leads to complete physical and emotional recovery for the mother after childbirth.
- Reduces the risk of certain diseases and conditions for both the mother and baby, including obesity, diabetes, respiratory infections, and ear infections.
- Develops a strong immune system for the baby.
- Increases IQ of the baby.
- Lowers the risk of SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome).
- Brings back the pre-pregnancy weight in mothers .
Things to Know About Breastfeeding
- Early initiation of breastfeeding should start within 1 hour of birth.
- Exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months of life; and continued breastfeeding up to 2 years of age or beyond.
- Optimal breastfeeding could save the lives of over 820 000 children under the age of 5 years each year.
- Breast milk can provide half or more of a child's energy needs between the ages of 6 and 12 months, and one-third of energy needs between 12 and 24 months.
- Breastfeeding burns between 500-600 calories a day.
- The smell and taste of your breast milk change depending on the foods you eat.
- Premature babies are fed more breast milk in the first 28 days of life.
- At the end of six months, breastfeeding rates fall to 43%, and only 13% of babies are exclusively breastfed (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Data & Statistics
Go to source).
COVID-19 and BreastfeedingThe COVID-19 pandemic has caused a great deal of anxiety and uncertainty for many parents, including those who are breastfeeding. There is still much that is unknown about the virus, and how it may affect both breastfeeding mothers and babies. However, there are some things that we do know, which can help to reassure parents who are breastfeeding.
If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, you should continue to breastfeed your baby if you can. There is no evidence that the virus can be transmitted through breastmilk, and breastfeeding has many well-known benefits for both mother and child (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Breastfeeding and COVID-19
Go to source).
If you are sick, it is important to take steps to protect your baby from infection, such as washing your hands before handling them and avoiding kissing them. You should also wear a face mask when you are around your baby.
Be a part of the World Breastfeeding Week celebrations that encourages a mother's gift to herself, her baby, and the earth.
References :
- World Breastfeeding week 2022 - (https://worldbreastfeedingweek.org/)
- Infant and young child feeding - (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/infant-and-young-child-feeding)
- Data & Statistics - (https://www.cdc.gov/breastfeeding/data/index.htm)
- Breastfeeding and COVID-19 - (https://www.who.int/news-room/commentaries/detail/breastfeeding-and-covid-19)
Source: Medindia
Citations
Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:
-
APA
Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. (2022, August 03). World Breastfeeding Week 2022: 'Step Up For Breastfeeding'. Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 03, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-breastfeeding-week-2022-step-up-for-breastfeeding-208157-1.htm.
-
MLA
Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. "World Breastfeeding Week 2022: 'Step Up For Breastfeeding'". Medindia. Aug 03, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-breastfeeding-week-2022-step-up-for-breastfeeding-208157-1.htm>.
Chicago
Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. "World Breastfeeding Week 2022: 'Step Up For Breastfeeding'". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-breastfeeding-week-2022-step-up-for-breastfeeding-208157-1.htm. (accessed Aug 03, 2022).
Harvard
Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. 2021. World Breastfeeding Week 2022: 'Step Up For Breastfeeding'. Medindia, viewed Aug 03, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-breastfeeding-week-2022-step-up-for-breastfeeding-208157-1.htm.