World Breastfeeding Week 2022: 'Step Up For Breastfeeding'

What are the Benefits of Breastfeeding?

Helps to create a strong bond between mother and baby.

This leads to complete physical and emotional recovery for the mother after childbirth.

Reduces the risk of certain diseases and conditions for both the mother and baby, including obesity, diabetes, respiratory infections, and ear infections.

Develops a strong immune system for the baby.

Increases IQ of the baby.

Lowers the risk of SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome).

Brings back the pre-pregnancy weight in mothers .

Things to Know About Breastfeeding

Early initiation of breastfeeding should start within 1 hour of birth.

Exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months of life; and continued breastfeeding up to 2 years of age or beyond.

Optimal breastfeeding could save the lives of over 820 000 children under the age of 5 years each year.

Breast milk can provide half or more of a child's energy needs between the ages of 6 and 12 months, and one-third of energy needs between 12 and 24 months.

Breastfeeding burns between 500-600 calories a day.

The smell and taste of your breast milk change depending on the foods you eat.

Premature babies are fed more breast milk in the first 28 days of life.

COVID-19 and Breastfeeding

