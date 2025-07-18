World Brain Day: Brain Health for All Ages

Brain health impacts every stage of life - from infancy to aging - and deserves equal access and awareness worldwide.

Highlights: Brain health not only applies with age but is necessary from birth to death.

Neurological care is essential, as the Global Burden of Disease Study predicts that neurological disorders cause the highest number of deaths

WFN appeals to policy change and brain literacy to create global brain equity

Did You Know?

Neurological disorders cause over 9 million deaths globally each year - 16.5% of all deaths. #brainhealth #medindia’

Why Brain Health Matters at Every Age

9.0 million deaths (about 16.5% of global deaths)

(about 16.5% of global deaths) 276 million DALYs (Disability Adjusted Life Years), which is a measure of overall disease burden, expressed as the sum of years of life lost due to premature mortality (YLL) and years lived with disability (YLD)

A Global Federation with a Lifelong Mission

The lifelong impact of brain health

The global inequalities in access to neurological care

Brain Abnormalities Across the Lifespan

Early Childhood

Clean environments, vaccination, and maternal nutrition offer protection against the development of infections such as encephalitis and meningitis.

Autism spectrum disorders, learning disabilities, or epilepsy can already be identified in the early developmental screenings.

Educational and stimulating experiences are essential for healthy cognitive development.

Adolescence to Early Adulthood

Young adulthood can be hit by migraine, multiple sclerosis, and stroke, which affect productivity.

Long-term brain resilience can be supported by stress management, exercise, sleep, and balanced nutrition.

Mental health programs in the workplace are becoming more crucial.

Older Age

As the brain gets older, it becomes vulnerable to Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and dementia.

Mental, social, and physical activities help slow down cognitive decline.

Diagnosis at an early stage and supportive groups enhance quality of living and alleviate care burden.

The Hidden Costs of Neglecting Brain Health

Trained neurologists and specialists

Timely diagnostics like MRIs or EEGs

Affordable medications for chronic neurological conditions This inequality means many people suffer silently or receive treatment too late, increasing disability and reducing life expectancy.

How You Can Support Brain Health at Any Age

Consume foods that are brain-friendly (omega-3s, fruits, veggies)

Be mindful and stress-free

Have a good sleep at night

Stop smoking, drinking too much, and substances

Stimulate your mind through puzzles, reading, and learning

To enhance circulation to the brain, exercise frequently

Have routine checkups, particularly when you experience memory, coordination loss.

Bridging Brain Care

”A Lifetime of Brain Power Starts Today”

