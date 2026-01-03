World Braille Day: Reading the World Through Touch

World Braille Day highlights how Braille enables communication, independence, and equal rights for blind and visually impaired people.

Braille is officially recognised by the UN as a key communication tool for the human rights of blind people.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is World Braille Day, and why is it celebrated?

A: World Braille Day is observed on January 4 to honour Louis Braille and promote Braille as a key tool for inclusion and human rights.

Q: What is Braille used for today?

A: Worldwide, Braille is used to read scientific materials, books, labels, signs, music, and math.

Q: Is Braille still relevant in the digital age?

A: Yes. Even with digital and audio technologies, braille is still necessary for literacy, education, and equal access.

Q: Can adults learn Braille?

A: Absolutely. Braille can be learned at any age and supports independence, confidence, and employment.