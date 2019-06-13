World Blood Donor Day – Safe Blood for All

Many
countries face the added challenge of ensuring that quality assured and safe
blood is accessible, alongside making sure adequate quantities of them are
available as well.
The day and the theme are also a call to action to
all governments, national health authorities and blood services to set up
systems and infrastructure and sufficient resources to increase collection of
blood from voluntary donors and appropriately oversee the whole chain of blood
transfusion.
Objectives
of the 2019 Campaign
The following are the objectives of this year's
campaign:
- To thank and
celebrate individuals who have donated blood and to encourage others to
start donating
- To highlight the
need for dedicated year-round blood donation, maintaining adequate resources
and universal access to safe blood transfusion
- Focussing on
donor health and donor care in order to encourage regular donations
- To demonstrate
the need for universal access to safe blood transfusion and provide
advocacy to cement its place in achieving universal health coverage
- To mobilize
support at all levels from governments and other partners to strengthen
and sustain national blood programs
What
Can We Do?
All individuals aged between 18 and 65 years,
weighing at least 50 kg, in good health, without any infections are eligible to
donate. Eligibility guidelines are specific to countries and must be understood
well by all willing donors. Individuals must register as donors, donate
regularly and also encourage family and friends to donate.
Ministries of Health should organize events to
celebrate Blood Donor Day, promote voluntary donations and acknowledge the role of voluntary blood donors. Provide adequate
resources and appropriate infrastructure to facilitate voluntary blood
donation. Set up quality assurance systems for blood and blood products. Engage
with media to spread awareness and highlight the need for blood in meeting
patient requirements.
National blood transfusion services should also
engage in disseminating information related to blood donation and its
importance. Organize blood donation drives and awareness programs for people to learn about blood donation. Work in tandem with the
government to manage resources and infrastructure for blood donation and donor
care.
WHO has put together an extensive range of campaign
materials including social media kits. Posters, wallpapers for desktops and
mobile phones and social cards with messages highlighting the theme and
importance of blood donation are available for use. Promotional materials like
mugs, caps, t-shirts, banners, pens and pins have also been designed.
Every few seconds someone, somewhere, needs blood and everyone
one of them should have access to safe blood transfusion
when required,
as health is a human right. This is the key message that the WHO is trying to
drive home and it is time we all listened to it and did our bit.
World Blood Donor Day - The Origin
A
unanimous declaration was made by the ministers of health from across the
world, in May 2005 at the Fifty-Eighth World Health Assembly to be committed to
and support voluntary blood donation. The World Blood Donor Day was designated
as an annual event to be held each year on 14th June through the WHA58.13
resolution.
The
resolution also implores the Member States to implement, and support well
organized, appropriately regulated and supervised nationally-coordinated and
sustainable blood programs. The governments of the various states must also
allocate adequate funding to manage high-quality blood donation services to
ensure the availability of safe blood to meet the needs
of patients.
This
was followed by the Melbourne Declaration in 2009 where experts in transfusion
medicine, policy-makers and non-governmental representatives from 40 countries,
set up a goal for all countries to have collected all their blood supplies from
voluntary unpaid donors by 2020.
Safe Blood for All The theme this year focuses on blood
donation and universal access to safe blood transfusion, as a component of achieving
universal health coverage.
The theme aims to raise awareness
about the universal need for safe blood and the importance of voluntary
donations in achieving UHC. It also encourages people all over the world to
donate blood regularly.
References :
- World Blood Donor Day 2019 - (https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-blood-donor-day/2019)
Source: Medindia