World Bicycle Day: ‘Pedaling Towards Health and Happiness’

- World Bicycle Day is observed on 3rd June
every year
- The main objective of the campaign
is to create public awareness on the importance of cycling for
health and environment
- Cycling every day can do more good than harm to our
health and environment
- So, let's start pedaling today for a healthier
tomorrow
World Bicycle Day is observed annually on 3rd June by the United
Nations (UN). The main aim of the awareness day is to
raise awareness on the importance of cycling and promote the use of a bicycle
in every corner of the world.
History of
World Bicycle Day
The first World Bicycle Day was celebrated by the United Nations
(UN)
on 3rd June 2018, at the UN General Assembly in New York City. The Assembly welcomed communities around the world to organize
bicycle rides and other such events to promote physical and mental health and
wellbeing and develop a culture of cycling in society.
The World Bicycle Day 2018 was made
remarkable by UN officials, diplomats, cyclists, and athletes who expressed
their views on the bicycle and its advantages
. They
acknowledged the role of a bicycle as a tool to promote and achieve
Sustainable Development Goals of 2030.
‘Riding a bicycle every day can help you lose weight, prevent disease, and reduce the harmful effects of air and noise pollution. So, on this World Bicycle Day, let's start pedaling to protect our own lives and create a better place for the future generation.’
The day was also enlightened by students who shared their witnesses
on how the bicycle is changing lives. They mentioned that most students living
in villages have to walk for miles to go to school, but now they can easily
reach on time by just pedaling a bicycle. It was
surprising that this two-wheeled transport can increase school attendance and
improve academic performance by reducing the students'
travel time.
In India, the Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu flagged off a mega cycling rally
at Connaught Place, Delhi on the occasion of the first
World Bicycle Day. Addressing to the crowd gathered there, Mr. Naidu said that
the first World Bicycle Day celebrations would be an inspiration to many people
in changing their lifestyle and switching to cycling will not only help
them stay fit, but also reduce pollution in the city
.
Main Objectives of the Campaign
The primary objective of the campaign is
- To support and promote awareness
on the importance and benefits of cycling
- To motivate people to participate
in some regular cycling and develop a culture of cycling in society
- To encourage the Member States to
devote special attention to the bicycle in cross-cutting development
strategies and to incorporate the bicycle in international, regional,
national and subnational development policies and programs
- To motivate the Member States in
implementing strategies to improve road safety, particularly pedestrian
safety and cycling mobility to reduce the burden of unnecessary injuries
and non-communicable diseases
- To support stakeholders to
highlight the importance and use of the bicycle as a means of fostering
sustainable development, strengthening education, improving physical
education for children and young people, promoting health, preventing
disease and enhancing mental health and wellbeing
Fascinating Facts Statistics
About Bicycles and Cycling
- More than 100 million bicycles are
manufactured each year
- It is almost 20 times cheaper to
maintain a bicycle than a car
- The first type of bicycle was a
'Draisienne' also known as Dandy Horse
- One in three Americans ride
a bicycle every day
- In New York City, nearly 1.6
million residents ride a bicycle
- In the US, men are more likely to
ride a cycle at least once a month
- Nearly 90 percent of all bicycle
trips are shorter than 15 kilometers
- Switching from driving to cycling
for short and daily trips could save more than 238
million gallons of gas every year
- Cycling 10 km each day to work may
save almost 1500 kg of greenhouse gas emissions each year
- Cyclists tend to gain around 20
years of life from cycling
Why Should We
Ride a Bicycle?
Bicycle is a simple, affordable, clean, and environmentally fit
sustainable means of transportation, which of course offers a bunch of health
benefits. Here are a few reasons on why cycling is better for health and
the environment.
Cycling For
Health
- Cycling to work can help you to
stay active throughout the day
- Cycling is an excellent exercise
to build up strength because every single part of the body is involved in
cycling
- Cycling at least 30 minutes a day
can help in weight loss and keep you in good shape
- Having a calm bicycle ride every day can reduce your stress
levels
- Bicycling daily can ultimately cut down the
risk for chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer
- Riding a bicycle can slow down the
aging process and keep your muscles and immune system healthy
- Cycling also cuts down air
pollution risk, thereby protecting the lungs and respiratory system from
chronic illnesses and diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive
pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema, and pneumonia
- Pedaling a cycle can strengthen
your muscles and help you stay strong and fit
- Regular cycling is a safe way to
exercise during pregnancy, as it improves cardiovascular fitness, enhances
blood circulation, relieves back pain, improves digestion and sleep,
boosts mood and energy, promotes muscle tone and helps you stay fit
throughout childbirth. However, pregnant women should take up cycling only
after consulting a doctor.
Cycling For
Environment
- Cycling is a pollution-free mode
of transport
- Bicycles can be an environmentally
sustainable zero-carbon alternative to cars, as they don't run on petrol
or diesel
- Riding a bicycle can prevent air
pollution and noise pollution and help you live in
cleaner and greener surroundings
- Bicycles require less space for
parking
- Cost of buying and maintaining a
bicycle is very less compared to motor-bikes, cars and other vehicles
- Cycling can reduce a wide range of
road accidents on a daily basis
- By offering these amazing
benefits, the bicycle is a true champion for all, regardless of
socioeconomic status or cultural background, as well as gender, age, or
physical ability.
Perfect Tips for Better Cycling
Whether you are young or old, athletic or sedentary is not a matter
when it comes to bicycling. Here are a few tips that can help you pedal
safely.
Wear Helmet: Wearing a helmet while riding a cycle
can protect you from serious head injuries
Follow Safety
Rules:
Make sure to follow road safety rules to prevent
unnecessary crashes and accidents
Get Enough
Training:
If you are a beginner, it's always best to start
slowly. Pedal just 30 minutes a day on flat terrain for the first three or four
weeks to grasp the skill
Dress for
Comfort:
Wear comfortable and well-fitted
clothes such as a stylish sleek cotton pant when on
wheels
Go Bright When in Low Light:
Avoid
riding at night. If unavoidable, make sure to wear bright neon-colored, reflective clothing, and put reflective tape on your helmet
when traveling in low light. Install a strong headlight
while traveling in the night
Ride Sensibly:
While riding with traffic and crowded paces, give right of way to
cars and pedestrians, obey all signs and use hand signals
It's not too
late, hurry up, start pedaling today and enjoy the goodness of cycling
. So, on this World Bicycle Day, let's go
green by riding a bicycle to protect our own lives and also save our Mother
