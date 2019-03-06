World Bicycle Day: ‘Pedaling Towards Health and Happiness’

World Bicycle Day is observed on 3 rd June every year

June every year The main objective of the campaign is to create public awareness on the importance of cycling for health and environment

Cycling every day can do more good than harm to our health and environment

So, let's start pedaling today for a healthier tomorrow

History of World Bicycle Day

World Bicycle Day is observed annually on 3rd June by the United Nations (UN). The main aim of the awareness day is to raise awareness on the importance of cycling and promote the use of a bicycle in every corner of the world.Theon 3rd June 2018, at the UN General Assembly in New York City. The Assembly welcomed communities around the world to organize bicycle rides and other such events to promote physical and mental health and wellbeing and develop a culture of cycling in society.