World Bicycle Day is observed annually on 3rd June by the United Nations (UN). The main aim of the awareness day is to raise awareness on the importance of cycling and promote the use of a bicycle in every corner of the world.Theon 3rd June 2018, at the UN General Assembly in New York City. The Assembly welcomed communities around the world to organize bicycle rides and other such events to promote physical and mental health and wellbeing and develop a culture of cycling in society.

World Bicycle Day: ‘Pedaling Towards Health and Happiness’

‘Riding a bicycle every day can help you lose weight, prevent disease, and reduce the harmful effects of air and noise pollution. So, on this World Bicycle Day, let's start pedaling to protect our own lives and create a better place for the future generation.’

Main Objectives of the Campaign

To support and promote awareness on the importance and benefits of cycling

To motivate people to participate in some regular cycling and develop a culture of cycling in society

To encourage the Member States to devote special attention to the bicycle in cross-cutting development strategies and to incorporate the bicycle in international, regional, national and subnational development policies and programs

To motivate the Member States in implementing strategies to improve road safety, particularly pedestrian safety and cycling mobility to reduce the burden of unnecessary injuries and non-communicable diseases

To support stakeholders to highlight the importance and use of the bicycle as a means of fostering sustainable development, strengthening education, improving physical education for children and young people, promoting health, preventing disease and enhancing mental health and wellbeing

Fascinating Facts Statistics About Bicycles and Cycling

More than 100 million bicycles are manufactured each year

It is almost 20 times cheaper to maintain a bicycle than a car

The first type of bicycle was a 'Draisienne' also known as Dandy Horse

One in three Americans ride a bicycle every day

In New York City, nearly 1.6 million residents ride a bicycle

In the US, men are more likely to ride a cycle at least once a month

Nearly 90 percent of all bicycle trips are shorter than 15 kilometers

Switching from driving to cycling for short and daily trips could save more than 238 million gallons of gas every year

Cycling 10 km each day to work may save almost 1500 kg of greenhouse gas emissions each year

Cyclists tend to gain around 20 years of life from cycling

Why Should We Ride a Bicycle?

Cycling For Health

Cycling to work can help you to stay active throughout the day

Cycling is an excellent exercise to build up strength because every single part of the body is involved in cycling

Cycling at least 30 minutes a day can help in weight loss and keep you in good shape

Having a calm bicycle ride every day can reduce your stress levels

Bicycling daily can ultimately cut down the risk for chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer

Riding a bicycle can slow down the aging process and keep your muscles and immune system healthy

Cycling also cuts down air pollution risk, thereby protecting the lungs and respiratory system from chronic illnesses and diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema, and pneumonia

Pedaling a cycle can strengthen your muscles and help you stay strong and fit

Regular cycling is a safe way to exercise during pregnancy, as it improves cardiovascular fitness, enhances blood circulation, relieves back pain, improves digestion and sleep, boosts mood and energy, promotes muscle tone and helps you stay fit throughout childbirth. However, pregnant women should take up cycling only after consulting a doctor.

Cycling For Environment

Cycling is a pollution-free mode of transport

Bicycles can be an environmentally sustainable zero-carbon alternative to cars, as they don't run on petrol or diesel

Riding a bicycle can prevent air pollution and noise pollution and help you live in cleaner and greener surroundings

Bicycles require less space for parking

Cost of buying and maintaining a bicycle is very less compared to motor-bikes, cars and other vehicles

Cycling can reduce a wide range of road accidents on a daily basis

By offering these amazing benefits, the bicycle is a true champion for all, regardless of socioeconomic status or cultural background, as well as gender, age, or physical ability.

Perfect Tips for Better Cycling

The World Bicycle Day 2018 was made remarkable by UN officials, diplomats, cyclists, and athletes who expressed their views on the bicycle and its advantages . They acknowledgedThe day was also enlightened by students who shared their witnesses on how the bicycle is changing lives. They mentioned that most students living in villages have to walk for miles to go to school, but now they can easily reach on time by just pedaling a bicycle. It was surprising that this two-wheeled transport can increase school attendance and improve academic performance by reducing the students' travel time.In India, the Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu flagged off a mega cycling rally at Connaught Place, Delhi on the occasion of the first World Bicycle Day. Addressing to the crowd gathered there, Mr. Naidu said that the first World Bicycle Day celebrations would be an inspiration to many people in changing their lifestyle and switching to cycling will not only help them stay fit, but also reduce pollution in the city The primary objective of the campaign isBicycle is a simple, affordable, clean, and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation, which of course offers a bunch of health benefits. Here are a few reasons on why cycling is better for health and the environment.Whether you are young or old, athletic or sedentary is not a matter when it comes to bicycling. Here are a few tips that can help you pedal safely. Wearing a helmet while riding a cycle can protect you from serious head injuriesMake sure to follow road safety rules to prevent unnecessary crashes and accidentsIf you are a beginner, it's always best to start slowly. Pedal just 30 minutes a day on flat terrain for the first three or four weeks to grasp the skillWear comfortable and well-fitted clothes such as a stylish sleek cotton pant when on wheelsAvoid riding at night. If unavoidable, make sure to wear bright neon-colored, reflective clothing, and put reflective tape on your helmet when traveling in low light. Install a strong headlight while traveling in the nightWhile riding with traffic and crowded paces, give right of way to cars and pedestrians, obey all signs and use hand signalsIt's not too late, hurry up,. So, on this World Bicycle Day,Source: Medindia