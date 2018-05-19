medindia
World Autoimmune & Autoinflammatory Arthritis Day
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

World Autoimmune & Autoinflammatory Arthritis Day

Written by Suchitra Chari
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 19, 2018 at 4:09 PM
Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • World Autoimmune and Autoinflammatory Arthritis Day (WAAD) is observed every year on 20thMay
  • WAAD is an annual event to fuel awareness about autoimmune and autoinflammatory diseases with arthritis as a major component
  • The theme of WAAD 2018 is a virtual"auto" race around the world via social media (Facebook &Twitter), where dozens of nonprofit organizations participate as the Race Teams.
World Autoimmune and Autoinflammatory Arthritis Day (WAAD) is an annual event hosted on 20th May that raises awareness about autoimmune arthritis diseases through various events for the duration of all Time Zones.
World Autoimmune & Autoinflammatory Arthritis Day

WAAD was established in 2012 by the International Foundation for Autoimmune & Autoinflammatory Arthritis (IFAA) to raise global awareness about the major components of autoimmune and autoinflammatory diseases with arthritis - the main ones are autoimmune arthritis and autoinflammatory arthritis (AI arthritis).

The mission of IFAA is to utilize the patient voice to improve advocacy, education, and research on AI arthritis.

Since 2014, the theme of WAAD is a virtual "auto" race around the world via social media (Facebook & Twitter), where dozens of nonprofit organizations participate as the Race Teams. The convention starts on 19th May, and lasts for 2 days.

This year, 2018, IFAA, in an aim to advance the awareness to next levels, is declaring an Official #WAAD18 Race to Fuel Awareness and is inviting other teams like Bloggers and Support Groups to join forces along with nonprofits.

When is WAAD?

WAAD is hosted on 20th May and covers all Time Zones (19th May 6 am EST - May 21st 5 am EST) providing a total of 47 consecutive hours of awareness.

To participate, translate the start time to your time zone. The waving of the green flag will start the race at the onset of World AUTOimmune & AUTOinflammatory Arthritis Day 2018 - 6 am EST/USA 19th May. This is the first time zone that strikes midnight on 20th May. The waving of the chequered flag will signify the end of the last time zone globally (5 am EST/USA 21st May).

How can you participate in this virtual, online Race to Fuel Awareness

At the Official#WAAD18 Race, you can raise awareness on your own or help and cheer your favorite teams to achieve this goal.

The goal is to get 100,000 awareness miles as a community! That's the number of miles the organization aims to "drive" during #WAAD18.

Get Ready - Pick your race team (optional) - Choose the Nonprofit and Advocacy Team that is leading the awareness this May by going online to www.waad18.org

Get Set - Plan your awareness strategy - Plan on how you can drive awareness miles during the race. Invite friends and family to help.

Go! - Go online on 20th May at your location to earn your miles.

How to earn awareness miles

  • You earn 1 mile each, if you "Like" or "Share" on social media posts.
  • You earn 10 miles, if you create an awareness poster or video.
  • You earn 50 miles, if you host an awareness party.
  • You earn 10 -50 miles, if you are creative! The more awareness you create the more miles you get!
  • To learn more about the rules of participating, go to the World Autoimmune Arthritis Day website.

Winning #WAAD18 Race - the Official Race to Fuel Awareness

The goal for 'winning' #WAAD18 is to drive 100,000 'miles' collectively, as a community, across the globe.

To recognize not only the top team but also other teams that really went out to ensure that awareness is fueled to next levels, the winner of the #WAAD18 event will be the top three Nonprofit Race Teams & Advocate Teams that earn the most points during the event.

The winners of both the Blogger/Support Group Race and the Nonprofit Race will be announced on 21st May at 1 pm EST online on Facebook & Twitter pages during the Closing Ceremonies on WAAD.

The winners will receive -
  • A real and graphic racing trophy that they can post on their website/page.
  • An Amazon gift card for $150, $100 and $75 for the first, second and third places respectively - this is for Patients Advocate Team Leaders only.
  • A feature in the #WAAD report that is distributed to patients, pharmaceuticals, and non-pharmaceutical partners.
So, Get Ready, Set and GO!

Autoimmune and Autoinflammatory Arthritis - AI Arthritis

AI Arthritis is caused by inflammation in association with autoimmune or autoinflammatory diseases. It is different from osteoarthritis (OA) that occurs due to aging, wear and tear, injury, or extreme pressure/weight on the joints. OA can cause complete destruction of the cartilage resulting in bone on bone pain.

AI arthritis, on the other hand, stems from parts of the immune system. The diseases produce inflammation that spreads throughout the whole body. The initial onset may start in one joint and spread to any joint in the body as the inflammation travels through the bloodstream.

The disease has a genetic component involved. The onset of the disease is around 20 to 40 years in adults. Symptoms of pain feel a lot like an injury or a bone bruise.

AI arthritis is often considered "invisible" as the pain is felt well before it progresses to "visible" and permanent damage.

References:
  1. World AUTOimmune & AUTOinflammatory Arthritis Day - (http://www.worldautoimmunearthritisday.org/home.html)
  2. AI Arthritis - (http://www.aiarthritis.org/)

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Related Links

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that causes pain, swelling, stiffness and loss of function in the joints.

Psoriatic Arthritis

Psoriatic Arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis is a kind of autoimmune inflammatory arthritis, which develops in 30 percent of people with the skin condition of psoriasis.

Could Immune Responses to Gut Bacteria be Linked With Rheumatoid Arthritis?

Could Immune Responses to Gut Bacteria be Linked With Rheumatoid Arthritis?

The immune cell responses in the intestinal bacteria are linked to rheumatoid arthritis, finds a new study.

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system fails to recognize the body as 'self' and attacks it.

Knee Replacement

Knee Replacement

Make sprinting a possibility! Relieve chronic arthritic pain by having a knee replacement done at affordable prices. Check out our list of world-class hospitals.

Microscopic Polyangiitis

Microscopic Polyangiitis

Microscopic polyangitis, infection of small blood vessels, presents with general symptoms of fever, muscle pain and weight loss. Localized symptoms can also occur.

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.

Oligoarthritis

Oligoarthritis

Most parents when told that their child has arthritis find it hard to believe it, as arthritis is regarded an adult's disease.

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis can affect any joint of the body.

Reiter’s syndrome

Reiter’s syndrome

Reiter’s syndrome also known as Reactive arthritis, Reiter’s disease is an autoimmune condition. Ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis are disorders associated with Reiter’s syndrome.

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis is a condition of the lower spine in which one of the bones of the vertebral column slips out of its proper place and slides over to the vertebra below it.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

Wegener’s Granulomatosis

Wegener’s Granulomatosis

Wegener’s Granulomatosis is a type of vasculitis that usually affects the upper airways, lungs and kidneys.

More News on:

Osteoarthritis Oligoarthritis Spondylolisthesis Knee Replacement Reiter’s syndrome Myasthenia Gravis Vitiligo Autoimmune Disorders Wegener’s Granulomatosis Microscopic Polyangiitis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Sleep Paralysis

Test Your Knowledge on Sleep Paralysis

Sleep paralysis is a condition where one feels unable to move (paralysis) or speak either when ...

 Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer

Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer

Summers days are long, hot and sweaty, and can leave you feeling de-hydrated and tired. Read on to ...

 Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron

Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron

Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron (a fixed antiemetic combination) injection was approved by FDA in ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...