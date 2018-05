World Autoimmune & Autoinflammatory Arthritis Day

‘World Autoimmune and Autoinflammatory Arthritis Day raises awareness about AUTOimmune and AUTOinflammatory diseases that have inflammation-driven arthritis as the major component.’

When is WAAD?

How can you participate in this virtual, online Race to Fuel Awareness

How to earn awareness miles

You earn 1 mile each, if you "Like" or "Share" on social media posts.

each, if you "Like" or "Share" on social media posts. You earn 10 miles , if you create an awareness poster or video.

, if you create an awareness poster or video. You earn 50 miles , if you host an awareness party.

, if you host an awareness party. You earn 10 -50 miles , if you are creative! The more awareness you create the more miles you get!

, if you are creative! The more awareness you create the more miles you get! To learn more about the rules of participating, go to the World Autoimmune Arthritis Day website.

Winning #WAAD18 Race - the Official Race to Fuel Awareness

A real and graphic racing trophy that they can post on their website/page.

An Amazon gift card for $150, $100 and $75 for the first, second and third places respectively - this is for Patients Advocate Team Leaders only.

A feature in the #WAAD report that is distributed to patients, pharmaceuticals, and non-pharmaceutical partners.

Autoimmune and Autoinflammatory Arthritis - AI Arthritis

WAAD was established in 2012 by the International Foundation for Autoimmune & Autoinflammatory Arthritis (IFAA) to raise global awareness about the major components of autoimmune and autoinflammatory diseases with arthritis - the main ones are autoimmune arthritis and autoinflammatory arthritis (AI arthritis).The mission of IFAA is to utilize the patient voice to improve advocacy, education, and research on AI arthritis.Since 2014, the(Facebook & Twitter), where dozens of nonprofit organizations participate as the Race Teams. The convention starts on 19May, and lasts for 2 days.This year, 2018, IFAA, in an aim to advance the awareness to next levels, is declaring anand is inviting other teams likeWAAD is hosted on 20May and covers all Time Zones (19May 6 am EST - May 21st 5 am EST) providing a total of 47 consecutive hours of awareness.To participate, translate the start time to your time zone. The waving of the green flag will start the race at the onset of World AUTOimmune & AUTOinflammatory Arthritis Day 2018 - 6 am EST/USA 19May. This is the first time zone that strikes midnight on 20May. The waving of the chequered flag will signify the end of the last time zone globally (5 am EST/USA 21May).At the Official#WAAD18 Race,That's the number of miles the organization aims to "drive" during #WAAD18.Pick your race team (optional)Choose the Nonprofit and Advocacy Team that is leading the awareness this May by going online to www.waad18.org- Plan your awareness strategy - Plan on how you can drive awareness miles during the race. Invite friends and family to help.- Go online on 20May at your location to earn your miles.TheTo recognize not only the top team but also other teams that really went out to ensure that awareness is fueled to next levels, theThe winners of both the Blogger/Support Group Race and the Nonprofit Race will be announced on 21May at 1 pm EST online on Facebook & Twitter pages during the Closing Ceremonies on WAAD.The winners will receive -AI Arthritis is caused by inflammation in association with autoimmune or autoinflammatory diseases . It is different from osteoarthritis (OA) that occurs due to aging, wear and tear, injury, or extreme pressure/weight on the joints. OA can cause complete destruction of the cartilage resulting in bone on bone pain.AI arthritis, on the other hand,. The diseases produce inflammation that spreads throughout the whole body. TheThe disease has a. The onset of the disease is around 20 to 40 years in adults. Symptoms of pain feel a lot like an injury or a bone bruise.AI arthritis is often considered "invisible" as the pain is felt well before it progresses to "visible" and permanent damage.Source: Medindia