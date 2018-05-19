WAAD was established in 2012 by the International Foundation for
Autoimmune & Autoinflammatory Arthritis (IFAA) to raise global awareness
about the major components of autoimmune and autoinflammatory diseases with
arthritis - the main ones are autoimmune arthritis and autoinflammatory arthritis
(AI arthritis).
‘World Autoimmune and Autoinflammatory Arthritis Day raises awareness about AUTOimmune and AUTOinflammatory diseases that have inflammation-driven arthritis as the major component.’
The mission of IFAA is to utilize the patient voice to improve advocacy,
education, and research on AI arthritis.
Since 2014, the theme of WAAD is
a virtual "auto" race around the world via social media
(Facebook
& Twitter), where dozens of nonprofit organizations participate as the Race
Teams. The convention starts on 19th
May, and lasts for 2 days.
This year, 2018, IFAA, in an aim to advance the awareness to next
levels, is declaring an Official #WAAD18
Race to Fuel Awareness
and is inviting other teams like Bloggers and Support Groups to join forces along
with nonprofits
.
When is WAAD?
WAAD is
hosted on 20th
May and covers all Time Zones (19th
May 6
am EST - May 21st 5 am EST) providing a total of 47 consecutive hours of
awareness.
To participate,
translate the start time to your time zone. The waving of the green flag will
start the race at the onset of World AUTOimmune & AUTOinflammatory
Arthritis Day 2018 - 6 am EST/USA 19th
May. This is the first time
zone that strikes midnight on 20th
May. The waving of the chequered flag will signify the end of the last
time zone globally (5 am EST/USA 21st
May).
How
can you participate in this virtual, online Race to Fuel Awareness
At the
Official#WAAD18 Race, you can raise
awareness on your own or help and cheer your favorite teams to achieve this
goal
.
The
goal is to get 100,000 awareness miles as a community!
That's the number of
miles the organization aims to "drive" during #WAAD18.
Get
Ready -
Pick your race team (optional)
-
Choose the Nonprofit and Advocacy Team that is leading the awareness this
May by going online to www.waad18.org
Get Set
- Plan your awareness strategy
- Plan on how you can drive awareness miles during the race. Invite friends and
family to help.
Go!
- Go online on 20th
May
at your location to earn your miles.
How to earn awareness miles
- You earn 1 mile each, if you "Like" or "Share" on social media posts.
- You earn 10 miles, if
you create an awareness poster or video.
- You earn 50 miles, if
you host an awareness party.
- You earn 10 -50 miles,
if you are creative! The more awareness you create the more miles you get!
- To learn more about the rules of
participating, go to the World Autoimmune Arthritis Day website.
Winning
#WAAD18 Race - the Official Race to Fuel Awareness
The goal for 'winning' #WAAD18 is to drive
100,000 'miles' collectively, as a community, across the globe
.
To recognize not
only the top team but also other teams that really went out to ensure that
awareness is fueled to next levels, the winner
of the #WAAD18 event will be the top three Nonprofit Race Teams & Advocate
Teams that earn the most points during the event
.
The winners of both
the Blogger/Support Group Race and the Nonprofit Race will be announced on 21st
May at 1 pm EST online on Facebook & Twitter pages during the Closing
Ceremonies on WAAD.
The winners will
receive -
So,
Get Ready, Set and GO!
- A real and graphic racing trophy
that they can post on their website/page.
- An Amazon gift card for $150, $100
and $75 for the first, second and third places respectively - this is for
Patients Advocate Team Leaders only.
- A feature in the #WAAD report that
is distributed to patients, pharmaceuticals, and non-pharmaceutical
partners.
Autoimmune
and Autoinflammatory Arthritis - AI Arthritis
AI
Arthritis is caused by inflammation in association with autoimmune or autoinflammatory diseases
. It is different from
osteoarthritis (OA) that occurs due to aging, wear and tear, injury, or extreme
pressure/weight on the joints. OA can cause complete destruction of the
cartilage resulting in bone on bone pain.
AI
arthritis, on the other hand, stems from
parts of the immune system
. The diseases produce inflammation that spreads
throughout the whole body. The initial
onset may start in one joint and spread to any joint in the body as the
inflammation travels through the bloodstream.
The
disease has a genetic component involved
.
The onset of the disease is around 20 to 40 years in adults. Symptoms of pain
feel a lot like an injury or a bone bruise.
AI arthritis is often
considered "invisible" as the pain is felt well before it progresses
to "visible" and permanent damage.
