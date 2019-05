World Autoimmune Arthritis Day: A 'Drive' to Raise Global Awareness

‘World Autoimmune and Autoinflammatory Arthritis Day is celebrated annually on 20th May and aims to raise awareness about arthritis caused by autoimmunity and autoinflammation and help patients in need.’

How is World Autoimmune & Autoinflammatory Arthritis Day Celebrated?

Knowledge Dissemination: Dissemination of knowledge is important for empowering patients and their families. This can be achieved through various ways such as messages, pamphlets, posters, real-life stories, and health information packages

Advocacy: Advocacy efforts help to raise awareness and give a voice to those living with arthritic diseases, not only at the community and national levels, but also across the world

Networking: Setting-up a global network consisting of government representatives, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), advocates, companies, medical experts, and other stakeholders will help to raise awareness, as well as develop and implement solutions for the benefit of patients

Twitter / Facebook Chats: These can be very effective in reaching a large number of people and encouraging them to join the conversation. For example, the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) conducted Twitter and Facebook chats using the hashtag #ConditionConfident in February and April this year

Webinars: These are effective ways of reaching the new generation. In this context, AARDA conducted a webinar on "Knowledge is Empowerment" in March this year to raise awareness about autoimmune and autoinflammatory arthritis

Media: The media, both print and electronic, should be encouraged to cover the events in order to spread the message among the general population about the role of autoimmunity and autoinflammation in arthritis

Donations & Fundraising: Generous donations and fundraising activities can go a long way towards providing better care and support for arthritis patients to help them in coping with the condition. Donations can also support medical research for developing better and more effective treatments for arthritis, as well as for arthritis educational efforts

Interactions & Discussions: Interacting with patients and discussing their problems is crucial for identifying critical issues and finding solutions by brainstorming

Real-life Stories: Real-life stories are important for highlighting the problems faced by patients, which help to demonstrate the need for solutions

Wearing "Blue": The awareness color for arthritis is blue. Wearing a blue awareness ribbon, wristband or T-shirt will not only raise awareness, but also financially support needy patients from the sales proceedings

Autoimmune & Autoinflammatory Arthritis: Facts & Figures

Arthritis is one of the most common chronic diseases

54.4 million or 1 in 4 adults in the US are affected by arthritis

Arthritis is one of the leading causes of work-related disability

Arthritis is a common cause of chronic pain

23.7 million US adults experience activity limitation due to arthritis

Adults with arthritis are 2.5 times more likely to have falls

Over 100 autoimmune diseases have been identified so far

36 years is the average age of onset of autoimmune and autoinflammatory arthritis

What is the Difference Between 'Autoimmune' and 'Autoinflammatory' Arthritis?

The event is also sponsored by IFAA and involves a 47-hour long virtual 'auto' race around the world through social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. This is why IFAA dubs WAAD as an official global 'race' to generate awareness about autoimmune and autoinflammatory arthritis Many global non-profit organizations participate in the event, which reaches thousands of patients, caregivers, and supporters in over 62 countries across the globe. Some of the event partners include the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society, European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR), Creaky Joints, Lupus UK, International Still's Disease Foundation, International Pain Foundation, Sjögren's Syndrome Foundation, Arthritis New Zealand, and National Ankylosing Spondylitis Society.The World Autoimmune & Autoinflammatory Arthritis Day,' which aims to 'drive' global awareness about arthritic diseases, focusing on the type of arthritis by differentiating arthritis caused by autoimmunity or autoinflammation from the more common type of arthritis, namely, osteoarthritis , which is caused by wear and tear, excessive weight, injury, or aging.It also focuses on alleviating suffering and reducing the socioeconomic burden of autoimmune and autoinflammatory diseases by encouraging collaboration in the areas of education, research, public awareness, and health services in an effective and efficient manner.is an umbrella term that encompasses a variety of joint diseases.like other autoimmune diseases , is caused by dysregulation of the immune system, as a result of which autoantibodies attack the joints, causing pain, swelling, and inflammation. It also causes extreme fatigue, low-grade fever, flu-like symptoms, and 'brain fog' or 'mental cloudiness,' which makes it difficult for patients to think. These diseases are progressive, permanent, and irreversible, which underscores the need for early intervention.The difference between 'autoimmune' and 'autoinflammatory' arthritis depends on the type of immune response, which is of two types - 'innate' and 'adaptive.' Innate immunity is inherent in the body from birth, whereas adaptive immunity is acquired through exposure to an antigen. Autoimmunity results from a faulty adaptive immune response, whereas autoinflammation occurs due to a defective innate immune response. The common term in both is 'auto,' which means 'immune mediated.'Source: Medindia