World Autoimmune & Autoinflammatory Arthritis Day (WAAD) is celebrated on 20May every year and aims to generate awareness about arthritis having autoimmune and autoinflammatory components. WAAD was established in 2012 by the International Foundation for Autoimmune and Autoinflammatory Arthritis (IFAA), USA.

World Autoimmune Arthritis Day: A 'Drive' to Raise Global Awareness

'World Autoimmune and Autoinflammatory Arthritis Day is celebrated annually on 20th May and aims to raise awareness about arthritis caused by autoimmunity and autoinflammation and help patients in need.'

