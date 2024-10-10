World Arthritis Day: `Informed Choices, Better Outcomes`

- Informed choices empower patients and enhance communication with healthcare providers
- Staying active, warm, and hydrated can alleviate arthritis symptoms in cold weather
- Early diagnosis and education help reduce complications and improve quality of life
World Arthritis Day 2024
Significance of the Theme: "Informed Choices, Better Outcomes"
- It informs the patient about his or her ailment and how the doctor may help them with it.
- Informed patients can communicate more easily with healthcare providers, resulting in more effective and individualized treatment.
- When patients realize the existence of treatment advantages and dangers, they are more likely to follow their doctor's advice as prescribed, resulting in improved health.
- It reduces stigma since the topic raises awareness about arthritis, its effects, and the importance of early diagnosis.
- It highlights the availability of educational materials as well as the shift in policies governing arthritis patients' interventions.
- Making informed health care decisions promotes early and improved patient health by reducing complications and boosting quality of life.
Managing Arthritis in Cold Weather: Essential TipsAs temperatures drop, many individuals with arthritis experience increased joint stiffness and discomfort. However, there are efficient ways to manage discomfort throughout the cooler months (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Staying warm this winter
- Light exercises including walking, swimming and yoga can help because, during each activity, muscles are moving while bones remain flexible.
- Suggested Physical Activity, as in anywhere from 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise spread out through the week for movements that are gentle on the joints.
- Wearing layers of clothing improves body heat, keeping joints supple and free of discomfort.
- Wear warm clothing in vulnerable areas of the body, particularly the knees and elbows, to help prevent flare-ups.
- Heating pads, warm baths, or electric blankets for treatment of joint stiffness and pain by improving blood circulation.
- Applying warm, moist towels to the affected areas will help to soothe soreness and itching, as soon as you put them on.
- Increase your intake of omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamins that lower inflammation.
- Fatty fish, especially salmon, greens, berries like blueberries, and turmeric will help control arthritis well.
- Water is essential in joint lubrication and flexibility since it minimizes friction during joint action.
- For proper hydration and to help discomfort in joints, a total of 8 glasses of water must be consumed daily.
- Gentle stretching of the stiff areas like the hip and knees improves pain and flexibility of the area.
- Stretching daily is advised to avoid stiffness of the joints.
- Stress raises levels of inflammation, which in turn worsens arthritis. And that is why stress must be controlled.
- Stress relief, Mental health and flare ups which we might sometimes encounter because of stress, meditation and mindfulness will help in that.
