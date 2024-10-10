About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
World Arthritis Day: 'Informed Choices, Better Outcomes'

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Oct 10 2024 2:47 PM

Highlights:
  • Informed choices empower patients and enhance communication with healthcare providers
  • Staying active, warm, and hydrated can alleviate arthritis symptoms in cold weather
  • Early diagnosis and education help reduce complications and improve quality of life
World Arthritis Day (WAD) is observed on 12th October every year with an aim to increase awareness on arthritis and the effects of the diseases to individuals and societies.
For 2024, the focus is on increasing public awareness about arthritis prevention and control and the role of the patient and the care-giver in the disease healing process which is reflected in the theme ‘Informed Choices, Better Outcomes’ (1 Trusted Source
World Arthritis Day 2024

Go to source).

Significance of the Theme: "Informed Choices, Better Outcomes"

  • It informs the patient about his or her ailment and how the doctor may help them with it.
  • Informed patients can communicate more easily with healthcare providers, resulting in more effective and individualized treatment.
  • When patients realize the existence of treatment advantages and dangers, they are more likely to follow their doctor's advice as prescribed, resulting in improved health.
  • It reduces stigma since the topic raises awareness about arthritis, its effects, and the importance of early diagnosis.
  • It highlights the availability of educational materials as well as the shift in policies governing arthritis patients' interventions.
  • Making informed health care decisions promotes early and improved patient health by reducing complications and boosting quality of life.

Managing Arthritis in Cold Weather: Essential Tips

As temperatures drop, many individuals with arthritis experience increased joint stiffness and discomfort. However, there are efficient ways to manage discomfort throughout the cooler months (2 Trusted Source
Staying warm this winter

Go to source).

1. Stay Active to Keep Joints Flexible:
  • Light exercises including walking, swimming and yoga can help because, during each activity, muscles are moving while bones remain flexible.
  • Suggested Physical Activity, as in anywhere from 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise spread out through the week for movements that are gentle on the joints.
2. Dress Warmly:
  • Wearing layers of clothing improves body heat, keeping joints supple and free of discomfort.
  • Wear warm clothing in vulnerable areas of the body, particularly the knees and elbows, to help prevent flare-ups.
3. Utilize Heat Therapy:
  • Heating pads, warm baths, or electric blankets for treatment of joint stiffness and pain by improving blood circulation.
  • Applying warm, moist towels to the affected areas will help to soothe soreness and itching, as soon as you put them on.
4. Eat Anti-Inflammatory Foods:
  • Increase your intake of omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamins that lower inflammation.
  • Fatty fish, especially salmon, greens, berries like blueberries, and turmeric will help control arthritis well.
5. Stay Hydrated:
  • Water is essential in joint lubrication and flexibility since it minimizes friction during joint action.
  • For proper hydration and to help discomfort in joints, a total of 8 glasses of water must be consumed daily.
6. Prioritize Stretching:
  • Gentle stretching of the stiff areas like the hip and knees improves pain and flexibility of the area.
  • Stretching daily is advised to avoid stiffness of the joints.
7. Manage Stress:
  • Stress raises levels of inflammation, which in turn worsens arthritis. And that is why stress must be controlled.
  • Stress relief, Mental health and flare ups which we might sometimes encounter because of stress, meditation and mindfulness will help in that.
References:
  1. World Arthritis Day 2024 - (https://www.eular.org/world-arthritis-day-2024)
  2. Staying warm this winter - (https://versusarthritis.org/news/2021/november/staying-warm-this-winter/)

