World Arthritis Day: ‘Don’t Delay, Connect Today’

Arthritis: A Historical Perspective

Arthritis: Facts & Figures

350 million people suffer from arthritis worldwide

Arthritis primarily occurs after 65 years of age, although 30 percent of patients are below this age

50 million (1 in 5) people worldwide have a confirmed diagnosis of arthritis

67 million people will have a confirmed diagnosis of arthritis by 2030

23 million arthritis patients worldwide cannot carry out daily activities - standing, bending, walking, and climbing stairs

300,000 infants and children (1 in 250) suffer from arthritic conditions worldwide

Arthritis accounts for the following annually worldwide:

44 million outpatient visits



1 million hospitalizations



USD 156 billion in lost wages and medical expenses

15 percent or 180 million Indians suffer from arthritis

Arthritis patients fail to retain their jobs within 10 years of disease onset

Osteoarthritis is one of 10 most disabling diseases

9.6 percent of men and 18 percent of women above 60 years suffer from osteoarthritis

Arthritis is more common in women (26%) than in men (18%)

Ways to Celebrate World Arthritis Day

Knowledge Dissemination: Information on arthritis can be disseminated by distributing pamphlets and leaflets at prominent public places such as parks, bus stands, markets, train stations, and shopping malls.

Information on arthritis can be disseminated by distributing pamphlets and leaflets at prominent public places such as parks, bus stands, markets, train stations, and shopping malls. Public Lectures: Popular lectures by renowned rheumatologists, targeting the general audience are very effective ways of communicating with the public. These lectures help them to understand the complications of arthritis and the importance of seeking timely medical help

Popular lectures by renowned rheumatologists, targeting the general audience are very effective ways of communicating with the public. These lectures help them to understand the complications of arthritis and the importance of seeking timely medical help Arthritis Day 'Walkathons': Awareness can be created by organizing 'walkathons' to spread the message through banners and placards, as well as raise funds for arthritis patients through sponsorships

Awareness can be created by organizing 'walkathons' to spread the message through banners and placards, as well as raise funds for arthritis patients through sponsorships Networking: Setting up a network that includes families of arthritis patients, physicians, researchers, government officials, NGOs, advocacy groups, and other stakeholders can lead to the development and implementation of solutions for the benefit of arthritis patients

Setting up a network that includes families of arthritis patients, physicians, researchers, government officials, NGOs, advocacy groups, and other stakeholders can lead to the development and implementation of solutions for the benefit of arthritis patients Real Life Stories: These provide first-hand experiences from arthritis sufferers that can enlighten others and encourage them to do something for people living with arthritis

These provide first-hand experiences from arthritis sufferers that can enlighten others and encourage them to do something for people living with arthritis Social Media Campaigns: This is a very powerful medium for reaching the public in the shortest possible time. It can be used for posting information, sharing stories, photos, and videos on the topic of arthritis on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The Twitter hashtag is #WorldArthritisDay

This is a very powerful medium for reaching the public in the shortest possible time. It can be used for posting information, sharing stories, photos, and videos on the topic of arthritis on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The Twitter hashtag is #WorldArthritisDay Wearing 'Blue': The awareness color for World Arthritis Day is 'Blue'. So by wearing 'Blue', such as blue colored wrist bands, ribbons, lapel pins, caps, T-shirts, and other apparel will show support for people suffering from arthritis. It will also raise funds from the sales proceedings for helping economically deprived patients

Health Tips for Coping with Arthritis

The history of arthritis is very long and goes back to prehistoric times. Detailed fossil records have clearly shown that even dinosaurs suffered from arthritis. It was also present in prehistoric humans, such as Neanderthals. In the civilized world, arthritis has been reported as far back as 4,500 BC. Evidence of arthritis and other bone deformities has been detected in Egyptian mummies by modern imaging techniques. The condition was first closely studied and described by Dr. William Musgrave, the noted British physician and antiquary, in his book, which was published in 1715.

The campaign aims to create awareness among the general public, health professionals, decision makers, policymakers, and other stakeholders so that arthritis is given priority in the health agenda. The campaign also highlights the importance of early diagnosis in preventing further damage to those living with arthritis, and to encourage timely access to evidence-based treatment.

Although arthritis is a highly debilitating disease, it is possible to manage and cope with it by making healthy lifestyle choices.

So, on World Arthritis Day, let us renew our commitment to help those who have arthritis and associated rheumatic diseases. A collective effort from all quarters, including rheumatologists, researchers, health professionals, policymakers, and NGOs, among others, could make a real difference to the lives of arthritis patients and their families.