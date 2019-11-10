World Arthritis Day: ‘Don’t Delay, Connect Today’

Highlights:

World Arthritis Day is celebrated on 12 th October every year

October every year It raises awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment

Lifestyle modification can reduce symptoms to cope with the disease World Arthritis Day is observed on 12th October every year to raise awareness about arthritis. It was established in 1996 by Arthritis and Rheumatism International (ARI), which is an association of national organizations constituted of people whose lives have been affected by arthritis and rheumatism. World Arthritis Day is observed on 12October every year to raise awareness about arthritis. It was established in 1996 by Arthritis and Rheumatism International (ARI), which is an association of national organizations constituted of people whose lives have been affected by arthritis and rheumatism.

