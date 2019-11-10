World Arthritis Day: ‘Don’t Delay, Connect Today’

Another major
driving force behind the World Arthritis Day is the European League Against
Rheumatism (EULAR) Campaign. This campaign, aptly termed 'Don't Delay, Connect
Today' was launched in 2017, continued in 2018 and will continue this year too.
The 2019 Theme of the
EULAR Campaign is
.
The campaign aims
to create awareness among the general public, health professionals, decision
makers, policymakers, and other stakeholders so that arthritis
is
given priority in the health agenda. The campaign also highlights the importance
of early diagnosis in preventing further damage to those living with arthritis,
and to encourage timely access to evidence-based treatment.
Arthritis: A Historical Perspective
The history of
arthritis is very long and goes back to prehistoric times. Detailed fossil
records have clearly shown that even dinosaurs suffered from arthritis. It was
also present in prehistoric humans, such as Neanderthals. In the civilized
world, arthritis has been reported as far back as 4,500 BC. Evidence of
arthritis and other bone deformities has been detected in
Egyptian mummies by modern imaging techniques. The condition was first closely
studied and described by Dr. William Musgrave, the noted British physician and
antiquary, in his book De Arthritide
Symptomatica
, which was published in 1715.
Arthritis: Facts & Figures
- 350 million people suffer from arthritis worldwide
- Arthritis primarily occurs after 65 years of age,
although 30 percent of patients are below this age
- 50 million (1 in 5) people worldwide have a
confirmed diagnosis of arthritis
- 67 million people will have a confirmed diagnosis
of arthritis by 2030
- 23 million arthritis patients worldwide cannot
carry out daily activities - standing, bending, walking, and climbing stairs
- 300,000 infants and children (1 in 250) suffer from
arthritic conditions worldwide
- Arthritis accounts for the following annually
worldwide:
- 44 million outpatient visits
- 1 million hospitalizations
- USD 156 billion in lost wages and medical expenses
- 15 percent or 180 million Indians
suffer from arthritis
- Arthritis patients fail to retain their jobs within
10 years of disease onset
- Osteoarthritis is one of 10 most disabling diseases
- 9.6 percent of men and 18 percent of women
above 60 years suffer from osteoarthritis
- Arthritis is more common in women (26%) than in men
(18%)
Ways to Celebrate World Arthritis Day
World
Arthritis Day can be celebrated through various events and activities to
generate awareness about this condition. Some of these are highlighted below:
- Knowledge Dissemination: Information on arthritis can be disseminated by
distributing pamphlets and leaflets at prominent public places such as
parks, bus stands, markets, train stations, and shopping malls.
- Public Lectures: Popular lectures by renowned rheumatologists,
targeting the general audience are very effective ways of communicating
with the public. These lectures help them to understand the complications of arthritis and the importance
of seeking timely medical help
- Arthritis Day 'Walkathons': Awareness can be created by
organizing 'walkathons' to spread the message through banners and
placards, as well as raise funds for arthritis patients through
sponsorships
- Networking: Setting
up a network that includes families of arthritis patients, physicians,
researchers, government officials, NGOs, advocacy groups, and other
stakeholders can lead to the development and implementation of solutions
for the benefit of arthritis patients
- Real Life Stories: These provide first-hand experiences from
arthritis sufferers that can enlighten others and encourage them to do
something for people living with arthritis
- Social Media Campaigns: This is a very powerful medium for reaching the
public in the
shortest possible time. It can be used for posting information, sharing
stories, photos, and videos on the topic of arthritis on social media
platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The Twitter hashtag is #WorldArthritisDay
- Wearing 'Blue': The awareness color for World Arthritis Day is 'Blue'. So by
wearing 'Blue', such as blue colored wrist bands, ribbons, lapel pins,
caps, T-shirts, and other apparel will show support for people suffering
from arthritis. It will also raise funds from the sales proceedings for
helping economically deprived patients
Health Tips for Coping with Arthritis
Although arthritis is a highly debilitating
disease, it is possible to manage and cope with it by making healthy lifestyle
choices. The following
aspects, highlighted below are particularly important:
- Smoking: Smokers
should quit as soon as possible as smoking can aggravate the condition
- Alcohol: Alcohol consumption
should be avoided at all costs as it is very harmful to the body,
especially if consumed regularly and in excess amounts
- Diet: A balanced, nutritious
and healthy diet is important for arthritis patients.
The diet should be rich in whole grains,
proteins, green vegetables, and fruits
but low in salt, sugar, and fat.
- Hydration: It is important to
keep well hydrated. This will ensure optimal
metabolic functions
- Stress: Stress can be managed
by practicing relaxation techniques such as meditation, yoga, massage and listening to relaxing music
- Sleep: Getting adequate sleep
is important for maintaining optimal health. Approximately 6-7 hours of
sleep is recommended. This will help to maintain mental and physical
wellbeing and increase the quality of life
- Medical Check-Up: Regular health check-ups are important for
detecting the disease at an early stage, so that appropriate therapeutic
interventions can be instituted in a timely manner
- Physical Activity: Leading an active lifestyle is very
important for keeping fit. Specific types of exercises can also
be helpful for arthritis patients, including the following:
- Resistance Exercises: These exercises are
recommended for increasing muscle strength and stability
of joints
- Aerobic Exercises:
These exercises help to increase stamina and endurance, as well as elevate
mood
- Flexibility Exercises: These exercises
help to maintain balance and increase coordination and mobility at the
joints, thereby increasing the range of movements
So, on World
Arthritis Day, let us renew our commitment to help those who
have arthritis and associated rheumatic diseases. A collective effort from
all quarters, including rheumatologists, researchers, health professionals,
policymakers, and NGOs, among others, could make a real difference to the lives
of arthritis patients and their families.
