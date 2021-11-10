World Arthritis Day 2021: “Don’t Delay, Connect Today: Time2Work”

Global Theme for Event

Advertisement

World Arthritis Day 2021 - Celebrations

Active campaigning to spread awareness

Using customized and unique purple and blue ribbons to symbolize the diseases

Educate the mass public on arthritis by volunteering activities like a marathon, walkathon, public talks, or sponsored events.

Health camps by specialists to let the public interact with relevant coordinator

Social media campaigns using hashtags #WorldArthritisDay

Aim of the World Arthritis Day

Raise awareness of RMDs amongst the medical community, people with RMDs, and the public.

Influence public policy by making decision-makers aware of the burden of RMDs and the steps which can be taken to ease it.

Ensure all people with RMDs and their caregivers are aware of the vast support network available to them.

Join CreakyJoints

Facts & Figures on Arthritis

Arthritis is not a normal part of aging. It affects 1 in 3 people between 18-64 years of age.

Currently, 4 million Australians live with arthritis and one in every six of them have arthritis.

There are an estimated 100 million undiagnosed arthritis cases in Europe.

Arthritis may even affect children; globally, ~ 300,000 children have arthritis.

Moreover, a 2015 estimate shows that almost 75% of U.S. adults with arthritis were younger than 65 years.

Approximately 50 million U.S. adults had doctor-diagnosed arthritis between 2005-2010 as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Arthritis is the number one cause of disability in the U.S.

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis.

A study shows that 71% of osteoarthritis patients feel fatigued and 75% of rheumatoid arthritis patients encounter sleep problems.

The common comorbidities associated with people with arthritis are heart disease (49.3%), diabetes (47.1%), and obesity (30.6%).

Nearly 172 million days of work are lost in the U.S. every year due to arthritis and other rheumatic conditions.

Arthritis may escalate the activity limitations to 52% by 2040.

Not all muscle and joint pains are caused by arthritis.

There is no cure for most arthritis; However, treatments help ease the symptoms.

Managing Arthritis

Know the type of arthritis you are suffering from and its treatment options

Move around and stay active

Explore your pain management strategies

Balance your activities with periodic rest

Maintain healthy weight

Consume a well-balanced diet and drink plenty of water

Ensure adequate sleep

Seek support if required

World Arthritis Day 2021 - (https://creakyjoints.org/world-arthritis-day-2021/) World Arthritis Day: 12 October - (https://www.eular.org/world_arthritis_day.cfm) World Arthritis Day 2021 - (https://www.gov.za/speeches/world-arthritis-day-2021-19-oct-2020-1004)

in communities. The launch of huge campaigns against the diseases bythus created awareness on the timely diagnosis and management strategies. Only after 20 long years in 2017, the annual celebrations were set up with a theme.The 2021 theme for World Arthritis Day isThe EULAR commemorates WAD 2021 through the EULAR Campaign -It also plans to release five dedicated podcasts widely on relevant content to celebrate awareness day.People all around the world join to make their voices heard against all rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs).Organizations likesupport the event by providing exercise and yoga sessions, social and fundraising events, and members meetings.Arthritis Foundation organizes a global event every year toThe day also emphasizes the significance of the prompt diagnosis of arthritis.Respondents all around the world join to commemorate this widespread movement and help people who suffer from the disease. The measures include:The Global Healthy Living Foundation and CreakyJoints are implementing the notion ofas a rallying cry for the global arthritis community on World Arthritis Day.The foundation requests sufferers of any form of arthritis to join the global campaign by sharing their snaps of holding the "Fiercely Fighting Arthritis" sign! (created by Eileen Davidson or yourself)with hashtagsThis would help raise a common voice, build strength among the community, and foster public awareness on RMDs.Although the complete cure for arthritis is not available, one may follow simple measures to keep a check on their symptoms and live healthily.Source: Medindia