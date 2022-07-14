Working in Shifts may Up Future Stroke Risk

Is Rotating Shift Work Unhealthy?

Can You Reverse the Effects of Shift Work?

Healthy Tips for Shift Workers

"Shift work, especially rotating shift work, confuses our body clocks and that has important ramifications in terms of our health and well-being and connection to human disease," said David Earnest, professor in the Department of Neuroscience and Experimental Therapeutics at the Texas A and M University College of Medicine."When our internal body clocks are synchronized properly, they coordinate all our biological processes to occur at the right time of day or night. When our body clocks are misaligned, whether through working in shifts or other disruptions, that provides for changes in physiology, biochemical processes and various behaviors."A previous study done by Earnest and colleagues found animal models on rotating shift-work schedules had more severe stroke outcomes, in terms of both brain damage and functional deficits, than those on regular 24-hour cycles of day and night. Males were distinguished by worse outcomes in which mortality rates were much higher.This new study took a different approach. Rather than examining immediate effects of shift work on strokes, the researchers returned all subjects to regular 24-hour cycles and waited until their midlife equivalent — when humans are most likely to experience a stroke — to evaluate stroke severity and outcomes."What was already born out in epidemiological studies is that most people only experience shift work for five to eight years and then presumably go back to normal work schedules," Earnest said. "We wanted to determine, is that enough to erase any problems that these circadian rhythm disruptions have, or do these effects carry over even after returning to normal work schedules?"They found that the. The sleep-wake cycles of subjects on shift work schedules never truly returned to normal, even after subsequent exposure to a regular schedule. Compared to controls maintained on a regular day-night cycle throughout the study, they displayed persistent alterations of their sleep-wake rhythms, with periods of abnormal activity when sleep would have normally occurred. When they suffered strokes, their outcomes were again much worse than the control group, except females had more severe functional deficits and higher mortality than the males."The data from this study take on," said Farida Sohrabji, Professor in the Department of Neuroscience and Experimental Therapeutics and Director of the Women's Health in Neuroscience Program.The researchers also observed increased levels of inflammatory mediators from the gut in subjects exposed to a shift work schedule. "We now think that part of the underlying mechanism for what we're seeing in terms ofmay involve altered interactions between the brain and gut," Earnest said.The results of this study could eventually lead to the development of interventions that block adverse effects of disrupted circadian rhythms. In the meantime,as much as possible and, which can cause inflammation and also alter the timing of circadian rhythms.This research has clear implications for shift workers, but it could extend to many other people who keep schedules that differ greatly from day to day.Earnest said. "Even those of us who do work regular schedules have a tendency to stay up late on the weekends, producing what is known aswhich similarly unwinds our body clocks so they no longer keep accurate time. All this can lead to the same effects on human health as shift work."To avoid some of these health hazards, Earnest says the best approach is to maintain a regular schedule of awake time, sleep time and mealtimes that doesn't vary drastically from day to day. In addition, avoid the usual cardiovascular risk behaviors like eating a high-fat diet, not getting enough physical activity, drinking too much alcohol and smoking.