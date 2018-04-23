Highlights:
- In most families,
it is the woman who manages the family's health concerns
- 2/3
of blindness and vision impairments occur in women
- Women's Eye Health
and Safety Month to hopes to create public awareness about vision deterioration and
loss among women
Most women manage the health concerns of their family.
However, 91% of women surveyed do not know enough about eye health and safety.
2/3 of blindness and vision impairments occur in women. April is marked as
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month to create public awareness about vision
deterioration and loss among women.
Statistics related to vision deterioration and loss indicate
that the incidence is higher in women than men. Some of the major vision
impairments among women include:
- Age-related
macular degeneration
- Glaucoma
- Cataracts
- Refractive errors
Some of the prominent reasons responsible for poor eye
health among women:
- Pregnancy - causes several changes in the
body, including the eyes. Women often experience dry eyes, redness,
puffiness, irritation and light sensitivity. Migraines are also quite
common. During pregnancy, elevated blood glucose levels and high blood
pressure often pose a risk of blurry eyesight and retinal detachment.
- Birth control pills - are basically
hormones. These pills increase the risk of blood clots and strokes. Blood
clots can permanently damage the retina. Birth control pills also lead to
dry eyes and irritation
- Menopause - during menopause many women
experience dry eyes, redness, itchiness and in some cases inflammation
- Fertility drugs - many women who opt for infertility treatment often develop vision problems as a
side effect of the drugs
- Autoimmune diseases - women are more prone
to autoimmune diseases like Sjögren's
which can affect the tear glands
It is important for all women to know their risks and be
prepared. Neglect can only lead to further complications and even total loss of
sight. Any changes like sudden blurry eyes and dark floating spots must be immediately attended to. Follow a few simple steps to keep your eyes healthy:
- Check your family
medical history, if your mother or
grandmother experienced damage or loss of vision
- always use dark
glasses when going out in the sun to avoid the glare and exposure
- Pregnant women
must get an eye check-up and report any
unusual occurrences
- If you have diabetes or high blood pressure, make sure you
monitor your parameters regularly and keep it in check
- If you work at a
computer or use a smartphone do not forget to take regular breaks
- Use only
certified cosmetics and make sure no chemical gets into the eyes
- Follow safety
precautions when using contact lenses
- An annual eye
examination is a must as
dilated eyes can give a correct picture
- Avoid smoking and
alcohol
- Eat a healthy
diet rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin E, beta-carotene, calcium and zinc
Vision is an important part of our lives and a little
neglect and carelessness can cause irreversible damage. Make sure you regularly
see your eye doctor for an annual examination and do not wait till
symptoms appear. In many cases, symptoms appear too late when nothing much can
be done. Make sure you catch eye issues early enough for treatment.
While women care for the entire family, it is
equally important to take care of themselves and stay healthy. Damage to vision
can be permanent and it is better to take preventive measures early on.References:
Source: Medindia
