Women’s Early Weight Linked to Higher Stroke Risk

by Dr. Pavithra on Jun 10 2024 4:50 PM

Highlights:
  • Adolescent obesity heightens stroke risk in women
  • Men's stroke risk is unaffected by early weight
  • Lifestyle changes crucial for stroke prevention
A study published in Stroke, the American Stroke Association's peer-reviewed journal, found that women who are overweight at ages 14 or 31 face an increased risk of ischemic stroke before the age of 55. This research highlights the enduring effects of early obesity. The study, which analyzed data from over 10,000 participants in a Finnish health study, monitored their BMI at ages 14 and 31 to classify participants as overweight or obese, and observed their health outcomes until the first stroke, death, relocation abroad, or at the end of 2020 (1 Trusted Source
Women with excess weight as a teen or young adult may have higher stroke risk by age 55

Go to source).

Ideal Body Weight
Ideal Body Weight
Calculate the ideal body weight for adults easily with Medindia’s Ideal Body Weight Calculator.
Impact on Women's Health: Urgency for Prevention

Women classified as obese at age 14 were 87% more likely to suffer an early ischemic stroke https://www.medindia.net/news/new-treatment-for-ischemic-stroke-developed-197941-1.htm or mini-stroke. Those classified as obese at 31 faced a 167% increased risk. Additionally, women with obesity at age 31 had nearly 3.5 times the risk of a bleeding stroke.

Men with obesity at age 31 had a 5.5 times higher risk of bleeding stroke. However, men who were overweight or obese at ages 14 or 31 did not show an increased risk for ischemic stroke.

Losing excess weight after adolescence did not eliminate stroke risk. Women who were overweight in their teens should continue monitoring their weight into their 30s.


Stroke – Early Warning Signs - Risk Factor - Rehab - Treatment
Stroke – Early Warning Signs - Risk Factor - Rehab - Treatment
Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

Importance of Lifestyle Changes: Mitigating Stroke Risk

Dr. Ursula Mikkola, lead author and researcher at the University of Oulu, emphasized the importance of addressing weight management early. Healthcare professionals should encourage healthy eating and physical activity in teens and young adults to mitigate future stroke risks.

Dr. José Morales, a vascular neurologist at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute, highlighted the need for further research to validate these findings across different populations and understand the underlying mechanisms.

Dr. Larry Goldstein from the Kentucky Neuroscience Institute pointed out that while the study strengthens the association between early obesity and stroke, more evidence is needed to confirm that reducing obesity in youth lowers stroke rates in adulthood.

The study's observational nature means it cannot establish a definitive cause-and-effect relationship. Additionally, since participants were all born in Finland, the results may not be applicable to other populations.


Stroke Risk Calculator
Stroke Risk Calculator
Stroke Risk Calculator checks if you have hypertension, diabetes and heart failure and predicts the risk of stroke (cerebrovascular accident) in next 10 years.

Stroke Prevention Tips

Women generally have a higher risk of stroke with worse outcomes compared to men. Factors like hormonal differences and the use of hormonal medications, such as birth control pills, contribute to this increased risk.

The American Heart Association suggests that most strokes can be prevented through lifestyle changes:
  1. Quit smoking: Smoking cessation is crucial
  2. Stay active: Regular physical activity, even short bursts of movement, can help
  3. Control blood pressure: Maintain healthy blood pressure levels
  4. Healthy diet: Adopt a nutritious diet
Despite the study's indication that lifestyle changes may not entirely mitigate stroke risk for those overweight in their youth, the consensus remains that up to 80% of strokes are preventable with proper lifestyle and preventive measures.

Understanding the critical link between early weight and stroke risk in women empowers preventive action for healthier futures.

Reference:
  1. Women with excess weight as a teen or young adult may have higher stroke risk by age 55 - (https://newsroom.heart.org/news/women-with-excess-weight-as-a-teen-or-young-adult-may-have-higher-stroke-risk-by-age-55)
Source-Medindia
Top 10 Facts on Stroke
Top 10 Facts on Stroke
Strokes occur when the blood flow to an area of the brain is cut off. It is imperative to detect the signs of a stroke and rush the patient to the hospital at once. Here are some interesting facts on stroke.

