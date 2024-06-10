Women’s Early Weight Linked to Higher Stroke Risk

- Adolescent obesity heightens stroke risk in women
- Men's stroke risk is unaffected by early weight
- Lifestyle changes crucial for stroke prevention
Women with excess weight as a teen or young adult may have higher stroke risk by age 55
Impact on Women's Health: Urgency for PreventionWomen classified as obese at age 14 were 87% more likely to suffer an early ischemic stroke https://www.medindia.net/news/new-treatment-for-ischemic-stroke-developed-197941-1.htm or mini-stroke. Those classified as obese at 31 faced a 167% increased risk. Additionally, women with obesity at age 31 had nearly 3.5 times the risk of a bleeding stroke.
Men with obesity at age 31 had a 5.5 times higher risk of bleeding stroke. However, men who were overweight or obese at ages 14 or 31 did not show an increased risk for ischemic stroke.
Losing excess weight after adolescence did not eliminate stroke risk. Women who were overweight in their teens should continue monitoring their weight into their 30s.
Importance of Lifestyle Changes: Mitigating Stroke RiskDr. Ursula Mikkola, lead author and researcher at the University of Oulu, emphasized the importance of addressing weight management early. Healthcare professionals should encourage healthy eating and physical activity in teens and young adults to mitigate future stroke risks.
Dr. José Morales, a vascular neurologist at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute, highlighted the need for further research to validate these findings across different populations and understand the underlying mechanisms.
Dr. Larry Goldstein from the Kentucky Neuroscience Institute pointed out that while the study strengthens the association between early obesity and stroke, more evidence is needed to confirm that reducing obesity in youth lowers stroke rates in adulthood.
The study's observational nature means it cannot establish a definitive cause-and-effect relationship. Additionally, since participants were all born in Finland, the results may not be applicable to other populations.
Stroke Prevention TipsWomen generally have a higher risk of stroke with worse outcomes compared to men. Factors like hormonal differences and the use of hormonal medications, such as birth control pills, contribute to this increased risk.
The American Heart Association suggests that most strokes can be prevented through lifestyle changes:
- Quit smoking: Smoking cessation is crucial
- Stay active: Regular physical activity, even short bursts of movement, can help
- Control blood pressure: Maintain healthy blood pressure levels
- Healthy diet: Adopt a nutritious diet
Understanding the critical link between early weight and stroke risk in women empowers preventive action for healthier futures.
Reference:
