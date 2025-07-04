Women`s Anger Declines Naturally With Menopause

Anger traits in women, such as anger temperament and hostility, decline with age, suggesting improved emotional regulation during midlife.

Highlights: Anger traits in women decrease with increasing age

decrease with increasing age Hostility and emotional reactivity are lower after late-reproductive stages

Hormone-related mood changes can influence depressive symptoms and heart health

Did You Know?

Women with higher anger levels in midlife were found to have thicker artery walls a decade later, increasing their risk of heart disease.

Anger and its Link to Heart Health in Women

Emotional Patterns Shift with Reproductive Aging

Understanding Mood and Hormonal Fluctuations

Women’s anger traits, including anger temperament and expression, show a marked decline beginning in midlife. Emotional arousal during the menopause transition, particularly anger, has received less attention compared to depression, but new findings bring this issue into sharper focus ().Anger is defined as antagonism directed toward people or situations, often expressed indiscriminately. This differs from hostility, which is more about a fear-driven, persistent state of emotional defensiveness or being primed for conflict.Since the 1980s, research has explored anger in midlife women, mostly in relation to heart health issues like high blood pressure and coronary artery disease. Elevated trait anger—meaning a person’s natural tendency toward anger has been linked with rising systolic and diastolic blood pressure over time.In later research, high anger scores were connected to greater carotid artery wall thickness ten years down the line, indicating long-term cardiovascular risks. Women experiencing heightened anger are also more vulnerable to severe depressive symptoms during menopause, especially those using hormone therapy for symptom management.Until now, little was known about how anger patterns evolve specifically across menopause stages. Involving over 500 women aged 35 to 55, this new analysis examined both age and reproductive stages to assess their effects on self-reported anger traits.Results showed a consistent drop in various types of anger—including anger reaction, aggressive anger expression, and hostility, as women aged. Only suppressed anger did not show a connection to age. A noticeable reduction in anger traits also occurred after the late-reproductive stages, pointing to improved emotional control in midlife.Hormonal shifts during perimenopause, similar to those experienced postpartum or throughout menstrual cycles, are known to cause mood instability, including increased irritability and hostility. Recognizing these changes and providing proper support can significantly impact women’s emotional well-being and life quality.According to Dr. Monica Christmas, associate medical director for The Menopause Society, acknowledging and managing mood changes during vulnerable reproductive windows such as perimenopause is crucial for maintaining both personal and professional stability.The article titled “Anger, aging, and reproductive aging: observations from the Seattle Midlife Women’s Health Study,” published in Menopause, the journal of The Menopause Society, confirms that anger traits decline with age and menopausal progression.These findings offer a deeper understanding of emotional health in women and emphasize the importance of addressing emotional changes during midlife to promote well-being.Source-Medindia