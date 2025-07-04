About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Women's Anger Declines Naturally With Menopause

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jul 4 2025 4:53 PM

Anger traits in women, such as anger temperament and hostility, decline with age, suggesting improved emotional regulation during midlife.

Women`s Anger Declines Naturally With Menopause
Highlights:
  • Anger traits in women decrease with increasing age
  • Hostility and emotional reactivity are lower after late-reproductive stages
  • Hormone-related mood changes can influence depressive symptoms and heart health
Women’s anger traits, including anger temperament and expression, show a marked decline beginning in midlife. Emotional arousal during the menopause transition, particularly anger, has received less attention compared to depression, but new findings bring this issue into sharper focus (1 Trusted Source
Anger, aging, and reproductive aging: observations from the Seattle Midlife Women's Health Study

Go to source).
Anger is defined as antagonism directed toward people or situations, often expressed indiscriminately. This differs from hostility, which is more about a fear-driven, persistent state of emotional defensiveness or being primed for conflict.


Test Your Knowledge on Anger Management
Test Your Knowledge on Anger Management
Everyone gets angry; it is a normal emotion that cannot be completely avoided. However, it is important to recognize if you have problems controlling your anger. Most people instinctively think that they do not have anger issues and that their anger ...
Advertisement

Anger and its Link to Heart Health in Women

Since the 1980s, research has explored anger in midlife women, mostly in relation to heart health issues like high blood pressure and coronary artery disease. Elevated trait anger—meaning a person’s natural tendency toward anger has been linked with rising systolic and diastolic blood pressure over time.

In later research, high anger scores were connected to greater carotid artery wall thickness ten years down the line, indicating long-term cardiovascular risks. Women experiencing heightened anger are also more vulnerable to severe depressive symptoms during menopause, especially those using hormone therapy for symptom management.


Advertisement
Anger Management Made Easy: 7 Tips for a Calmer You
Anger Management Made Easy: 7 Tips for a Calmer You
Try deep breathing, progressive muscle relaxation, yoga, CBT, meditation, time-outs, and physical activities for effective anger management.

Emotional Patterns Shift with Reproductive Aging

Until now, little was known about how anger patterns evolve specifically across menopause stages. Involving over 500 women aged 35 to 55, this new analysis examined both age and reproductive stages to assess their effects on self-reported anger traits.

Results showed a consistent drop in various types of anger—including anger reaction, aggressive anger expression, and hostility, as women aged. Only suppressed anger did not show a connection to age. A noticeable reduction in anger traits also occurred after the late-reproductive stages, pointing to improved emotional control in midlife.


Advertisement
Helping Teens Manage Anger And Lower Blood Pressure Using Life Skills Training
Helping Teens Manage Anger And Lower Blood Pressure Using Life Skills Training
Researchers report that a 10-week program that fits easily into the high school curriculum could give students a lifetime of less anger and lower blood pressure.

Understanding Mood and Hormonal Fluctuations

Hormonal shifts during perimenopause, similar to those experienced postpartum or throughout menstrual cycles, are known to cause mood instability, including increased irritability and hostility. Recognizing these changes and providing proper support can significantly impact women’s emotional well-being and life quality.

According to Dr. Monica Christmas, associate medical director for The Menopause Society, acknowledging and managing mood changes during vulnerable reproductive windows such as perimenopause is crucial for maintaining both personal and professional stability.

The article titled “Anger, aging, and reproductive aging: observations from the Seattle Midlife Women’s Health Study,” published in Menopause, the journal of The Menopause Society, confirms that anger traits decline with age and menopausal progression.

These findings offer a deeper understanding of emotional health in women and emphasize the importance of addressing emotional changes during midlife to promote well-being.

Reference:
  1. Anger, aging, and reproductive aging: observations from the Seattle Midlife Women's Health Study - (https://journals.lww.com/menopausejournal/abstract/9900/anger,_aging,_and_reproductive_aging__observations.483.aspx)

Source-Medindia
Virtual Therapy to Keep Anger at Bay
Virtual Therapy to Keep Anger at Bay
Four weeks of virtual therapy can help people with anger management issues.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional