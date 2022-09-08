About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Women Beginning to Use Marijuana to Treat Menopause Symptoms
Advertisement

Women Beginning to Use Marijuana to Treat Menopause Symptoms

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 9, 2022 at 11:48 AM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Hormonal changes associated with menopause can result in uncomfortable symptoms such hot flashes, sleep disturbances, sadness and anxiety.
  • Some women are turning to non-hormone therapeutic alternatives such as medical cannabis for the treatment of menopausal symptoms.
  • The majority of users are perimenopausal women, who report substantially severe depression and other menopause symptoms.

Perimenopausal women are using medicinal cannabis to address menopause symptoms such as sleep disruption and mood/anxiety disorders, suggested a recent study.

With the legalization of medicinal marijuana, it is used for the treatment of more and more conditions. According to recent research, women are using medicinal cannabis more frequently to treat the symptoms of menopause. Majority users are perimenopausal women, who report much worse menopause symptoms, especially depression. The study has been released online in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).

Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
Menopause symptoms ignited during the cessation of the menstrual cycle can affect the quality of life. Menopause symptoms can be treated with hormonal and non-hormonal remedies.
Advertisement


Hot flashes, sleep disruption, depression and anxiety are some annoying symptoms brought on by menopause-related hormonal changes. Though hormone therapy has shown to be beneficial in treating these symptoms, not many women are able or willing to opt for it. As a result they resort to other non-hormone therapeutic alternatives.

Medical cannabis has been linked to several clinical advantages, including a reduction in anxiety, mood, sleep, pain measurements and improvements in cognitive function after treatment, according to previous observational studies. However, no research has yet looked at the security and effectiveness of using medicinal cannabis to treat menopause-related symptoms.
Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes
Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes
You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.
Advertisement

Researchers wanted to evaluate cannabis use, including modes of use. They also wanted to compare usage patterns between perimenopausal and postmenopausal women in this study. The study involved more than 250 perimenopausal and postmenopausal women. The study participants were recruited through advertising, targeted to women interested in women's health and cannabis or cannabinoids. The results showed that many women (86%) presently use cannabis as an additional treatment for symptoms of menopause in a variety of ways, with smoking (84.3%) and edibles being the most popular (78.3%). Menopause-related sleep difficulties and mood/anxiety disorders were the most cited reasons for using medicinal cannabis.

Perimenopausal women reported more menopause-related symptoms, such as increased anxiety and hot flashes, than postmenopausal women. Additionally, perimenopausal women were more likely to report anxiety and depression and higher cannabis usage for medicinal purposes. However, more study is required to validate the efficiency of cannabis for the treatment of different menopausal symptoms.

Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director of NAMS, said, "This study implies that midlife women suffering symptoms of menopause may often utilize medicinal cannabis. More study is necessary before recommending medicinal cannabis as a therapy for menopausal symptoms in clinical settings due to the lack of clinical trial evidence on the effectiveness and safety of the drug. Healthcare practitioners should inquire about their patients' usage of medical cannabis for menopausal symptoms and offer evidence-based suggestions for symptom management."

Source: Eurekalert
Menopause
Menopause
Menopause is defined as the state of permanent cessation of menstrual cycles (periods) for 12-months.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dr. Trupti Shirole. (2022, August 09). Women Beginning to Use Marijuana to Treat Menopause Symptoms. Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 09, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/women-beginning-to-use-marijuana-to-treat-menopause-symptoms-208205-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Dr. Trupti Shirole. "Women Beginning to Use Marijuana to Treat Menopause Symptoms". Medindia. Aug 09, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/women-beginning-to-use-marijuana-to-treat-menopause-symptoms-208205-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Dr. Trupti Shirole. "Women Beginning to Use Marijuana to Treat Menopause Symptoms". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/women-beginning-to-use-marijuana-to-treat-menopause-symptoms-208205-1.htm. (accessed Aug 09, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Dr. Trupti Shirole. 2021. Women Beginning to Use Marijuana to Treat Menopause Symptoms. Medindia, viewed Aug 09, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/women-beginning-to-use-marijuana-to-treat-menopause-symptoms-208205-1.htm.

Advertisement

Menopause Weight Gain
Menopause Weight Gain
Menopause and weight gain in menopause often go hand in hand. But with simple lifestyle changes, menopause weight gain can be easily managed.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
Baldness can be Cured and Prevented: let us see How!
Baldness can be Cured and Prevented: let us see How!
Drinking Beer or Wine Every Day Could Cause Age-related Diseases
Drinking Beer or Wine Every Day Could Cause Age-related Diseases
View all
Recommended Reading
CannabisCannabis
Drug AbuseDrug Abuse
Drug DetoxDrug Detox
Hormone Replacement TherapyHormone Replacement Therapy
Hot FlashHot Flash
MenorrhagiaMenorrhagia
Vaginal BleedingVaginal Bleeding
VaginitisVaginitis
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Menopause Hot Flash Vaginitis Cannabis Drug Abuse Vaginal Bleeding Hormone Replacement Therapy Weight Gain After Menopause Menorrhagia Drug Detox 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker A-Z Drug Brands in India Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Daily Calorie Requirements Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Blood Pressure Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Color Blindness Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close