Women and Migraines: How Hormones and Gender Bias Shape Headache Care

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Aug 18 2025 4:14 PM

Migraines affect women two to three times more than men, largely due to hormonal fluctuations — yet gender bias means their pain is often dismissed.

Highlights:
  • Women are 2–3 times more likely than men to experience migraines after puberty, often due to estrogen fluctuations
  • Gender bias in clinics means women’s headache complaints are frequently dismissed as “stress” or “emotional”
  • Experts urge gender-sensitive care, tailored to hormonal cycles, to improve treatment outcomes
Migraines are far more than just headaches. They are neurological events that can cause hours—or even days—of throbbing pain, nausea, light sensitivity, and fatigue. For women, these attacks are often tied to hormonal changes, especially fluctuations in estrogen during menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause (1 Trusted Source
Sex differences in the epidemiology, clinical features, and pathophysiology of migraine

Go to source).
Studies, including one published in The Lancet, show that women are two to three times more likely to develop migraines after puberty. Neurologists point to estrogen’s influence on blood vessels and brain chemistry as a major factor.

“Migraines are rare before puberty but become common after menarche,” says Dr. Girish Soni, Neurologist at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai. “Estrogen withdrawal before menstruation is a significant trigger.”


The Menstrual Migraine Pattern

Menstrual migraines tend to last longer, resist treatment, and cause greater disability. While some women experience relief in late pregnancy when hormones stabilise, others develop new headaches during early pregnancy or postpartum. Menopause and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) can either improve or worsen symptoms.

Dr. Deep Das, Neurologist at CMRI Kolkata, notes that these changes directly affect vascular and neurochemical responses in the brain, making women more vulnerable to headaches at certain points in their cycle.


Bias in the Doctor’s Office

Despite solid evidence of hormonal influence, women’s headache complaints are often minimised. A 2024 study in the Journal of Clinical Medicine found that women are more likely to have their pain dismissed or misattributed to stress or emotion, a reflection of outdated stereotypes.

“Women’s pain is often seen as emotional rather than medical,” says Dr. Bhaskar Shukla, Neurologist at PSRI Hospital. “This bias leads to delayed diagnosis and ineffective treatment.”

The problem is compounded by a historical lack of female representation in clinical trials, meaning many headache treatment guidelines are based on male-focused data.


Towards Gender-Sensitive Headache Care

Experts agree that headache management must be tailored to women’s hormonal cycles. Preventive therapy timed around menstruation, adjusting birth control methods, or short-term use of NSAIDs or triptans can reduce severity.

However, treatments vary in effectiveness. What helps one woman may worsen symptoms in another, making an individualised approach crucial.

“A headache diary is a woman’s best diagnostic tool,” says Dr. Soni. “Documenting timing, symptoms, and triggers helps design the most effective treatment plan.”


Advocating for Better Care

Women experiencing persistent or unusual headaches should:
  • Keep a detailed headache diary.
  • Request thorough testing, including hormonal and neurological evaluations.
  • Seek a second opinion if symptoms are dismissed.
“Your pain is real. If it’s dismissed, speak up or seek another doctor,” Dr. Das advises.

The Takeaway

Migraines in women are not “just stress”; they’re often rooted in hormonal changes and deserve tailored, evidence-based care. Addressing gender bias and integrating hormone-aware treatment could dramatically improve outcomes for millions of women worldwide.

