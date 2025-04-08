Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Naina Bhargava. (2025, April 08). Wildfires Aren't Just Burning Forests-They're Igniting a Mental Health Crisis . Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 08, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/wildfires-arent-just-burning-forests-theyre-igniting-a-mental-health-crisis-219496-1.htm.

MLA Naina Bhargava. "Wildfires Aren't Just Burning Forests-They're Igniting a Mental Health Crisis". Medindia. Apr 08, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/wildfires-arent-just-burning-forests-theyre-igniting-a-mental-health-crisis-219496-1.htm>.

Chicago Naina Bhargava. "Wildfires Aren't Just Burning Forests-They're Igniting a Mental Health Crisis". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/wildfires-arent-just-burning-forests-theyre-igniting-a-mental-health-crisis-219496-1.htm. (accessed Apr 08, 2025).

Harvard Naina Bhargava. 2025. Wildfires Aren't Just Burning Forests-They're Igniting a Mental Health Crisis. Medindia, viewed Apr 08, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/wildfires-arent-just-burning-forests-theyre-igniting-a-mental-health-crisis-219496-1.htm.