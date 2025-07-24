Wildfire Smoke and Heat Exposure Can Shrink Your Baby`s Birth Size

Exposure to wildfire smoke and extreme heat may impact infant health, especially in under-resourced neighborhoods.
- Wildfire smoke exposure during early pregnancy increases chances of having a small-for-gestational-age baby
- Heat stress in climate-vulnerable neighborhoods nearly doubles the risk of low infant birth weight
- Preconception exposure to environmental hazards has lasting impacts on infant size and health
Adverse Birth Outcomes Associated with Heat Stress and Wildfire Smoke Exposure During Preconception and Pregnancy
Go to source). Although the negative effects of poor air quality on health are well known, this work brings new attention to the specific consequences of exposure to wildfire smoke and heat around the time of conception—a crucial window for fetal development. Pregnant women and their unborn children are particularly sensitive to such environmental conditions, which can lead to complications both at birth and later in life.
Mapping Exposure and Tracking Health ImpactsTo better understand these links, researchers used birth data from 713 participants in the Maternal and Developmental Risks from Environmental and Social Stressors program in Los Angeles, spanning 2016 to 2020. Using detailed fire location data from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, along with smoke density measurements from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, they estimated the level of wildfire smoke each pregnant woman was exposed to based on her daily location.
To measure heat stress, the team used local weather data and considered several factors, such as temperature, wind speed, humidity, and sunlight intensity. This allowed them to capture not just how hot it was, but how hot it felt especially critical for women whose bodies already face challenges regulating temperature during pregnancy.
Climate Vulnerability Amplifies RiskThe team also identified which Los Angeles neighborhoods were most climate-vulnerable using geospatial tools, such as the United States Climate Vulnerability Index and the California Urban Heat Island Index. These tools helped paint a clearer picture of the combined effects of climate stressors and socioeconomic disadvantages on health.
Findings revealed that women exposed to wildfire smoke and heat during the month before conception and early pregnancy were more likely to give birth to small-for-gestational-age infants. These babies, weighing less than the 10th percentile for their age, face increased health risks both immediately after birth and throughout life, including problems with metabolism and neurodevelopment.
Smoke and Heat Combine to Affect Infant SizeThere was also a link between exposure to moderate wildfire smoke in the first trimester and delivering babies with low birth weight, defined as under five pounds, eight ounces. This further strengthens the evidence that exposure during early stages of pregnancy can be particularly harmful.
In addition to tracking birth weights and gestational sizes, the researchers examined Fenton Z-scores, a measure of how much a baby's weight deviates from the average for their age. These scores dropped in correlation with more wildfire smoke exposure during pregnancy, suggesting an overall pattern of reduced fetal growth.
Living Conditions Matter as Much as WeatherFor women living in neighborhoods identified as highly vulnerable to climate impacts, the consequences of heat exposure were even more severe. When exposed to heat stress during the month before pregnancy, these women were almost twice as likely to give birth to a small-for-gestational-age baby compared to those in less vulnerable areas.
As wildfires and extreme weather events become more frequent and prolonged in California and beyond, understanding how location, timing, and socio-environmental conditions interact is essential for protecting maternal and child health.
Toward Community-Based Resilience and ProtectionExperts say these findings go beyond what an individual can control—like staying indoors or using air filters—and point to the urgent need for community-wide planning and intervention. Protective measures must address systemic issues such as access to cooling infrastructure, clean air, and health care, especially in areas that are more exposed to climate risks.
Ultimately, identifying which populations are most affected and when they are most vulnerable is a key step in shaping more resilient, informed public health strategies.
To conclude, wildfire smoke and extreme heat not only affect pregnancy but can also impact fetal health even before conception, particularly in underserved communities. Equitable interventions and infrastructure investments are crucial to protect the next generation from the compounded dangers of environmental and social stress.
Reference:
- Adverse Birth Outcomes Associated with Heat Stress and Wildfire Smoke Exposure During Preconception and Pregnancy - (https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.est.4c10194)
Source-Medindia