Why Your Baby Is Drooling So Much And Why It`s Normal

Worried about your baby’s excessive drooling? Paediatricians explain why it’s usually normal, what myths to ignore, and when parents should actually seek medical advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does drooling mean my baby is teething?

A: Drooling often increases during teething, but babies can drool even without teeth erupting. Itâ€™s part of oral development.

Q: Can excessive drooling cause skin problems?

A: Yes, constant moisture can cause rashes around the mouth or chin. Gentle cleaning and barrier creams usually help.

Q: Is drooling linked to delayed development?

A: No. In most infants, drooling reflects immature swallowing, not developmental delay.

Q: Should I give medicine to reduce drooling?

A: No. Doctors strongly advise against medication for normal drooling.

Q: When should I be concerned about drooling?

A: If drooling starts suddenly in an older child or is accompanied by fever, pain, or swallowing difficulty, consult a doctor.