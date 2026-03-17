Why Your 20s Are a Make-or-Break Time for Your Waistline

Precollege lifestyle habits often persist into adulthood, shaping long-term weight outcomes, with healthier behaviors linked to lower weight gain over time.
- Precollege lifestyle habits strongly predict weight gain patterns into adulthood
- Individuals maintaining unhealthy behaviors gained the most weight over time
- College campuses offer a crucial window to promote lasting healthy habits
Longitudinal Assessment of Changes in Lifestyle Behaviors and Body Weight from Precollege to Adulthood
Go to source). Today, nearly one-third of adults in the United States are overweight and about 43% live with obesity. Many behaviors that influence body weight may begin early in life.
Early adulthood, particularly between ages 18 and 25, is often associated with significant weight gain as young people transition into independent living and begin making their own choices about diet, physical activity, and sleep for the first time.
A study published in the journal Nutrients found that lifestyle habits formed before entering college often persist into adulthood. Individuals who started with the least healthy behaviors and continued those patterns later in life experienced the greatest weight gain. In contrast, those who maintained healthier habits throughout adulthood gained the least weight on average.
College Years Influence Long Term Health Habits“College represents a pivotal period when young adults gain new independence and begin making their own decisions regarding physical activity, diet, and other lifestyle behaviors more than in earlier stages of life,” explained Dr. Dan Hatfield, adjunct assistant professor at the Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University and senior author of the paper.
He noted that guiding college students toward maintaining or adopting healthier behaviors may produce long-term benefits for health and overall wellbeing.
The longitudinal investigation aimed to evaluate whether patterns of health behaviors from before college through later adulthood were linked with outcomes related to body weight.
Tracking Lifestyle Patterns From Precollege Years to AdulthoodTo explore how lifestyle trajectories from the years before college into adulthood relate to weight-related outcomes, investigators surveyed students at Tufts before their freshman year and then followed up with them as alumni 11 to 20 years later.
These surveys helped determine how lifestyle habits evolved over time and how those patterns were connected with changes in body weight and body mass index.
From 1998 to 2007, a total of 4,641 incoming Tufts undergraduate students completed a survey reporting their intake of fruits, vegetables, and dairy products, levels of physical activity, sleep quality, and dietary patterns such as omnivorous, vegetarian, or vegan.
Participants also reported their height and weight along with demographic information including age and gender.
In 2018, 970 alumni from the original participant group responded to a similar follow-up survey. Reconnecting with alumni after more than a decade offered researchers an unusual opportunity to examine health changes over an extended time period.
Health Behavior Categories and Lifestyle TrajectoriesResearchers applied latent class analysis to classify participants in both surveys into three groups based on lifestyle patterns: healthy, moderately healthy, and minimally healthy.
Individuals in healthier categories generally reported behaviors considered protective, including higher consumption of fruits and vegetables and greater physical activity.
Participants were further categorized into five lifestyle trajectories based on how their habits changed between the precollege and alumni surveys: stable healthy, stable moderately healthy, stable minimally healthy, worsened, and improved.
The most common pattern was stable moderately healthy, representing 36.7% of participants.
Weight Changes Observed Over Two DecadesDuring the 11 to 20 years between the surveys, about half of the participants continued the lifestyle behaviors they had before college into adulthood.
- Approximately 7% experienced a decline in health-related behaviors, while 18.6% reported improvements.
- About two-thirds maintained a healthy weight
- One-quarter shifted to a less healthy weight category
- Fewer than one percent moved to a healthier weight status.
- The remaining participants maintained either stable overweight or stable obesity.
Even with these increases, the rates of overweight and obesity in the study population remained considerably lower than national averages. Investigators acknowledged that the participants were Tufts students and therefore might not fully represent the broader United States population.
Role of Colleges in Promoting Healthy LifestylesThe findings highlight the importance of establishing healthy habits before college and maintaining or strengthening them during college years and beyond.
Dr. Christina Economos, dean of the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, co-author of the paper, and principal investigator of the Tufts Longitudinal Health Study, emphasized that examining obesity from multiple perspectives and across diverse populations is essential to addressing the issue.
She noted that evidence from such investigations gradually improves understanding of a complex condition that challenges both individuals and policymakers. According to her, the findings suggest that college campuses may play an important role in encouraging healthy behaviors and improving outcomes related to body weight.
Because nearly two-thirds of recent high school graduates enroll in college, campuses represent an important setting for promoting habits that can persist into adulthood.
Dr. Hatfield added that colleges can reduce the burden on individuals to make healthier decisions by making those choices easier and more accessible.
Examples of campus-level interventions may include nutrition labeling in dining halls, trayless or à la carte dining options, residence halls focused on health themes, education on healthy sleep practices, and mandatory physical activity courses.
Influence of Family Environment on Lasting HabitsAlthough colleges can play a significant role, responsibility for building healthy behaviors does not lie entirely with campuses.
The findings acknowledge that while the college environment can influence behavioral changes during a critical stage for weight management, factors such as parental influence may also help shape habits that persist well into adulthood.
In conclusion, lifestyle habits formed before and during college can significantly influence weight patterns in adulthood. Encouraging healthy behaviors during these formative years may help reduce long-term risks of overweight and obesity.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Why is early adulthood important for weight management?
A: Early adulthood is a period when individuals begin making independent decisions about diet, physical activity, and sleep, which can influence long-term weight patterns.
Q: How do precollege habits affect adult weight?
A: Lifestyle behaviors established before college often continue into adulthood, influencing weight gain and overall health outcomes.
Q: What did the long-term surveys reveal about weight changes?
A: Over a period of 11 to 20 years, overweight rates increased from 12% to 26% and obesity rose from 2% to 8%.
Q: How can college campuses promote healthier lifestyles?
A: Campuses can introduce measures such as nutrition labeling in dining halls, health-themed residence halls, sleep education, and physical activity courses.
Q: Are colleges the only factor influencing long-term habits?
A: No. Family environment and parental influence can also play an important role in shaping lasting healthy behaviors.
Reference:
- Longitudinal Assessment of Changes in Lifestyle Behaviors and Body Weight from Precollege to Adulthood - (https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/18/3/389)