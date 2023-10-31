About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Why You Should Not Ignore Hip Pain in Children
Why You Should Not Ignore Hip Pain in Children

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 31, 2023 at 10:23 PM
Highlights:
  • Perthes disease can lead to the collapse of the femur head, requiring surgery if not treated promptly
  • Developmental dysplasia affects hip positioning and can be treated with plaster and belts if detected early
  • Septic arthritis in children, often under 2 years old, can lead to hip joint problems and reduced mobility

If your child complains of discomfort in the hip or groin or other portions of the leg, such as the thigh or knee, that increases with activity and improves with rest, and if it lasts more than a week, it could be Perthes disease.

What is Perthes Disease?

Perthes disease develops when the bone of the head of the femur (the ball of the ball-and-socket joint of the hip) gradually collapses (1 Trusted Source
Legg-Calvé-Perthes disease overview

Go to source), necessitating surgery if treatment is delayed, according to experts at POSUPCON-2023, a conference on pediatric bone health organized by the department of orthopedics at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Science (RMLIMS).

Listen to this article
0:00/0:00
Dr. Abhishek Saha of the Institute of Child Health, Kolkata Medical, revealed that they meet approximately 15-20 such kids each month. "Often, kids aged between three and 11, get injured while playing and parents ignore symptoms. Eventually, when the blood supply to the rounded head of the femur (thighbone) is temporarily disrupted, and the bone cells die, they come to us. At this stage, surgery is the only option. Surgery also has a poor outcome in those above eight years," he added.

What is Developmental Dysplasia?

Meanwhile, Dr. Prabhat of RMLIMS's pediatric orthopedics department revealed another congenital hip issue in children termed developmental dysplasia, which affects one in 1,000 children and causes the child's hip to slide below normal (2 Trusted Source
Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip

Go to source).

"If a parent finds that a child's hip makes a popping or clicking sound that is heard or felt, his legs are not the same length, or one hip or leg doesn't move the same as the other side, they should immediately visit an orthopedician because if detected within six months, it can be cured by applying a plaster with the help of a belt for 18 months. However, if the disease is detected after that, surgery is required," he said.

What is Septic Arthritis?

According to Dr. Amaar Aslam of Lucknow, underweight children, particularly twins or triplets, or those who have been in the intensive care unit, are more prone to develop a hip infection known as septic arthritis. This is due to a weakened immune system (3 Trusted Source
Septic arthritis in children

Go to source).
"If septic arthritis is not treated right away, the joint can start to form and the child's hip movement can decrease. This is most common in children under 2 years old," he added.

References :
  1. Legg-Calvé-Perthes disease overview - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35292045/)
  2. Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33085304/)
  3. Septic arthritis in children - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25901405/)

Source: Medindia
Cite this Article   close

