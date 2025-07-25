Why You Keep Having Boys (or Girls): A Harvard Study Lifts the Veil

Some families keep having all boys or all girls — and a new Harvard study finds this might be more than chance. From maternal age to genetics and vaginal pH, discover what might tip the gender scales.

Highlights: Families with 3 boys are 61% likely to have a 4th boy (58% for girls)

Maternal age at first birth may influence chances of having all children of the same sex

Study challenges the long-standing belief that baby gender is always 50-50 chance

It’s Not Just Coincidence: Maternal Age and Biology Play a Role

Vaginal pH may become more acidic with age , potentially giving an advantage to X-carrying sperm (which produce girls).

, potentially giving an advantage to X-carrying sperm (which produce girls). Shorter menstrual cycle phases , which may change cervical fluid in ways that favor one type of sperm over the other.

, which may change cervical fluid in ways that favor one type of sperm over the other. Genetic variants that may subtly influence the chances of having all boys or all girls, although their exact role is still unclear.

Genes, Timing, and Mystery: It’s Complicated

So What Should Families Know?

