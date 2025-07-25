About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Why You Keep Having Boys (or Girls): A Harvard Study Lifts the Veil

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jul 25 2025 3:19 PM

Some families keep having all boys or all girls — and a new Harvard study finds this might be more than chance. From maternal age to genetics and vaginal pH, discover what might tip the gender scales.

Highlights:
  • Families with 3 boys are 61% likely to have a 4th boy (58% for girls)
  • Maternal age at first birth may influence chances of having all children of the same sex
  • Study challenges the long-standing belief that baby gender is always 50-50 chance
We often assume that every baby has a 50-50 chance of being a boy or girl. But what if some families are more likely to keep having children of the same gender? A landmark Harvard study challenges that assumption, revealing that the odds may not be as equal as we think.
Researchers analyzed data from more than 58,000 women who were part of the Nurses' Health Study, a long-running project that recorded births from 1956 to 2015. The results, published in Science Advances, revealed that families with three children of the same sex were significantly more likely to have a fourth of the same sex — 61% for boys, 58% for girls (1 Trusted Source
Sex at birth is not always random - mum's age and genetics can play a part

Go to source).


It’s Not Just Coincidence: Maternal Age and Biology Play a Role

The findings suggest that maternal age may influence whether someone keeps having boys or girls. Women who had their first child at age 29 or older were about 13% more likely to have all children of the same gender compared to Women who started younger.

But why does this happen?

Scientists believe it could be due to biological changes that occur with age, including:
  • Vaginal pH may become more acidic with age, potentially giving an advantage to X-carrying sperm (which produce girls).
  • Shorter menstrual cycle phases, which may change cervical fluid in ways that favor one type of sperm over the other.
  • Genetic variants that may subtly influence the chances of having all boys or all girls, although their exact role is still unclear.

Genes, Timing, and Mystery: It’s Complicated

Researchers also examined genetic data and found two gene variants associated with families having only boys or only girls. However, these variants are not known to affect fertility directly, meaning scientists still don’t fully understand their influence.

And while this study shines a new light on possible gender patterns within families, more diverse research is needed. This study focused mainly on white American women, and it did not include information about fathers, whose age and biology could also play a role.


So What Should Families Know?

While these results don’t guarantee you’ll have a certain gender next, they do show that the odds aren’t always a perfect 50-50. If you already have two or three children of the same sex and are hoping for a different outcome, it might be more complicated than you think, but not impossible.

And although this research is still evolving, it opens the door to a better understanding of how biology might shape family planning in ways we’re only beginning to explore.

Whether you’re planning your next child or just curious about family patterns, this study reminds us that biology still has a few surprises up its sleeve.

Reference:
  1. Sex at birth is not always random - mum’s age and genetics can play a part - (https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-025-02244-z)


Source-Medindia

