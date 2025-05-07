Why Tamil Nadu is Banning Raw Egg Mayonnaise for a Year

Raw egg mayonnaise has been banned across Tamil Nadu to prevent serious bacterial infections and protect public health.
- Raw egg mayonnaise linked to dangerous pathogens like Salmonella and Listeria
- Tamil Nadu enforces year-long statewide ban to prevent foodborne illness outbreaks
- Street food versions often skip hygiene, posing high contamination risk
Tamil Nadu Government Gazette Extraordinary
Go to source). The decision, announced by the Food Safety Commissioner through the Government Gazette, is supported by provisions under the Food Safety and Standards Act, which allow immediate action against food items considered hazardous to public health. Similar restrictions have already been enforced in Telangana and Kerala following a spike in food poisoning cases (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Mayonnaise banned in Tamil Nadu for one year: Here's why
Go to source).
Raw egg mayonnaise can carry harmful bacteria like Salmonella and Listeria, which may cause severe gastrointestinal illness, especially in children and elderly. #medindia #raweggrisk #foodsafetyalert #mayonnaiseban’
High-Risk Contaminants in Raw Egg MayonnaiseFrequently paired with foods like shawarma (popular Middle Eastern dish), raw egg mayonnaise is made with egg yolk, oil, vinegar, and seasonings. When raw eggs are used without pasteurization or proper hygiene, the product becomes a breeding ground for pathogens such as Salmonella typhimurium, Salmonella enteritidis, Escherichia coli, and Listeria monocytogenes. These bacteria pose a serious risk, particularly to children, elderly individuals, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems.
The Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department raised concerns that food vendors often fail to follow safe practices when preparing mayonnaise, such as using refrigeration or maintaining hygiene standards, which contributes to microbial contamination.
Widespread Ban Across Food SectorsThe ban is applicable across all platforms handling food — including catering, packaging, transport, and retail — and is intended to function as a preventive health measure. According to the official directive, no food product currently restricted by state or national authorities can be processed or sold by food businesses.
Under the law, temporary bans can be imposed as a form of provisional risk management, even if conclusive scientific evidence is still under evaluation. The goal is to curb any potential public health threat before it escalates.
Actions Taken by Other StatesTamil Nadu’s move mirrors those of Kerala and Telangana. In Telangana, raw egg mayonnaise was linked to numerous food poisoning outbreaks in October 2024, prompting authorities to initiate a year-long ban. Officials noted that many eateries, especially shawarma stalls, were preparing mayonnaise with raw eggs under unsanitary conditions.
Kerala acted earlier in 2023, after lab tests detected high bacterial loads in mayonnaise samples from local eateries. The state stressed the importance of hygiene and refrigeration, which were largely absent in homemade or street-side versions of the condiment.
Pasteurization as a Safer AlternativeUnlike homemade varieties, many commercially available mayonnaise products are made with pasteurized eggs. Pasteurization eliminates harmful bacteria by gently heating the eggs without cooking them, making the final product far safer. Raw eggs, on the other hand, can be contaminated at the source and easily multiply bacteria when not refrigerated properly.
Symptoms of infection can range from mild gastrointestinal distress to severe illness requiring hospital care. Tamil Nadu officials will continue monitoring food safety compliance and may reconsider the ban based on future assessments and safety improvements.
To sum up, Tamil Nadu's one-year ban on raw egg mayonnaise aims to protect public health by preventing foodborne illnesses. Following similar actions in Kerala and Telangana, this move stresses the importance of proper food handling and hygiene to safeguard vulnerable populations.
References:
- Tamil Nadu Government Gazette Extraordinary - (https://foodsafety.tn.gov.in/api/media/notification_files/MAYONNAISE_BAN_ORDER.pdf)
- Mayonnaise banned in Tamil Nadu for one year: Here's why - (https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/india/tamil-nadu-bans-sale-and-storage-of-high-risk-mayonnaise-for-one-year/articleshow/120579140.cms?from=mdr)
