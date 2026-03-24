Why Sadhguru Recommends Hibiscus Tea in March–April

Hibiscus tea may help cool the body, support heart health, and boost metabolism during seasonal change.
- Hibiscus tea is recommended during seasonal transition for its cooling effect
- Studies suggest benefits for blood pressure and heart health
- Easy to prepare at home with natural ingredients
Hibiscus Tea and Health: A Scoping Review of Scientific Evidence
Go to source). Sadhguru suggests hibiscus tea during this period, as it may help the body adapt to rising temperatures, support hydration, and provide a light, refreshing energy boost. Hibiscus tea is naturally tangy, cooling, and rich in antioxidants, making it suitable for early summer (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Why Sadhguru recommends drinking Hibiscus Flower Tea in the months of March-April
Go to source).
What Makes Hibiscus Tea a Powerful Summer DrinkScientific studies suggest hibiscus tea may offer several benefits:
|Health Benefit
|What Studies Suggest
|Blood pressure
|Helps reduce mild to moderate hypertension
|Cholesterol
|May lower total cholesterol levels
|Antioxidant effect
|Fights free radicals
|Heart health
|Supports cardiovascular function
A systematic review has shown that regular consumption of hibiscus may reduce cardiovascular risk factors.
How to Make Hibiscus Tea at HomeIngredients
- 1 cup dried hibiscus flowers
- 1 inch cinnamon stick
- ½ inch ginger
- Honey or palm jaggery
- Boil 4 cups of water
- Add hibiscus, cinnamon, and ginger
- Boil for 5 minutes
- Cover and steep for 15–20 minutes
- Strain and add sweetener
- Serve hot or chilled
Why Cinnamon and Ginger Are Added to Hibiscus TeaThese ingredients enhance both taste and health benefits:
|Ingredient
|Key Benefit
|Cinnamon
|Improves metabolism and blood sugar control
|Ginger
|Aids digestion and reduces inflammation
Cinnamon contains cinnamaldehyde, which may support better glucose metabolism and energy balance.
Who Can Benefit the Most from Hibiscus TeaHibiscus tea may be especially useful for:
- People with mild high blood pressure
- Those feeling fatigued during seasonal change
- Individuals looking for natural cooling drinks
- People trying to reduce sugary beverage intake
Are There Any Precautions for Drinking Hibiscus Tea?While generally safe, caution is advised for:
- People with low blood pressure
- Pregnant women (consult doctor)
- those on antihypertensive medication
Why Hibiscus Tea Trend Is Gaining PopularityThe rise in interest is driven by:
- Natural and plant-based wellness trends
- Seasonal health awareness
- Simple, DIY home remedies
What Hibiscus Tea Means for Your Daily RoutineAdding hibiscus tea to your routine:
- Supports hydration in warmer weather
- Offers a healthier alternative to sugary drinks
- Provides gentle metabolic and cardiovascular support
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is hibiscus tea good for?
A: It may support heart health, reduce blood pressure, and provide antioxidants.
Q: Can hibiscus tea be consumed daily?
A: Yes, in moderate amounts, unless medically contraindicated.
Q: Is hibiscus tea cooling for the body?
A: Yes, it is traditionally considered a cooling drink.
Q: Does hibiscus tea help with weight loss?
A: It may support metabolism, but it is not a standalone weight loss solution.
Q: Can I drink hibiscus tea cold?
A: Yes, it can be consumed chilled and is especially refreshing in summer.
- Hibiscus Tea and Health: A Scoping Review of Scientific Evidence - (https://www.researchgate.net/publication/347313314_Hibiscus_Tea_and_Health_A_Scoping_Review_of_Scientific_Evidence)
- Why Sadhguru recommends drinking Hibiscus Flower Tea in the months of March-April - (https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/food-news/why-sadhguru-recommends-drinking-hibiscus-flower-tea-in-the-months-of-march-april/photostory/129692941.cms )