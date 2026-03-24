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Why Sadhguru Recommends Hibiscus Tea in March–April

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran BDS on Mar 24 2026 2:24 PM

Hibiscus tea may help cool the body, support heart health, and boost metabolism during seasonal change.

Why Sadhguru Recommends Hibiscus Tea in March–April
Highlights:
  • Hibiscus tea is recommended during seasonal transition for its cooling effect
  • Studies suggest benefits for blood pressure and heart health
  • Easy to prepare at home with natural ingredients
As temperatures rise and the body adapts to seasonal change, traditional practices emphasize cooling foods and drinks (1 Trusted Source
Hibiscus Tea and Health: A Scoping Review of Scientific Evidence

Go to source).
Sadhguru suggests hibiscus tea during this period, as it may help the body adapt to rising temperatures, support hydration, and provide a light, refreshing energy boost. Hibiscus tea is naturally tangy, cooling, and rich in antioxidants, making it suitable for early summer (2 Trusted Source
Why Sadhguru recommends drinking Hibiscus Flower Tea in the months of March-April

Go to source).


Just a Cup of Hibiscus Tea can Keep Alzheimer's Disease at Bay
Just a Cup of Hibiscus Tea can Keep Alzheimer's Disease at Bay
Is hibiscus tea good for Alzheimer's disease? Yes, gossypetin found in hibiscus may prevent mental health problems like Alzheimer𠏋 disease (AD) and dementia.

What Makes Hibiscus Tea a Powerful Summer Drink

Scientific studies suggest hibiscus tea may offer several benefits:

Health Benefit What Studies Suggest
Blood pressure Helps reduce mild to moderate hypertension
Cholesterol May lower total cholesterol levels
Antioxidant effect Fights free radicals
Heart health Supports cardiovascular function

A systematic review has shown that regular consumption of hibiscus may reduce cardiovascular risk factors.


Health Benefits of Hibiscus
Health Benefits of Hibiscus
Find out the interesting facts of Hibiscus and how it can be used in tea and juices to boost your intake of essential nutrients and improve your health.

How to Make Hibiscus Tea at Home

Ingredients
  • 1 cup dried hibiscus flowers
  • 1 inch cinnamon stick
  • ½ inch ginger
  • Honey or palm jaggery
Method
  1. Boil 4 cups of water
  2. Add hibiscus, cinnamon, and ginger
  3. Boil for 5 minutes
  4. Cover and steep for 15–20 minutes
  5. Strain and add sweetener
  6. Serve hot or chilled
Tip: Avoid over-steeping to prevent bitterness.


In High-risk Individuals, Hibiscus Tea may Reduce Blood Pressure
In High-risk Individuals, Hibiscus Tea may Reduce Blood Pressure
A new study has found that drinking hibiscus tea may help reduce blood pressure in people who are at high risk of developing the condition.

Why Cinnamon and Ginger Are Added to Hibiscus Tea

These ingredients enhance both taste and health benefits:

Ingredient Key Benefit
Cinnamon Improves metabolism and blood sugar control
Ginger Aids digestion and reduces inflammation

Cinnamon contains cinnamaldehyde, which may support better glucose metabolism and energy balance.


How to Brew Hibiscus Tea: A Simple Recipe and Its Health Benefits
How to Brew Hibiscus Tea: A Simple Recipe and Its Health Benefits
Hibiscus tea is a vibrant herbal infusion known for its health benefits, including heart health support, digestion aid, and rich antioxidant properties.

Who Can Benefit the Most from Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus tea may be especially useful for:
  • People with mild high blood pressure
  • Those feeling fatigued during seasonal change
  • Individuals looking for natural cooling drinks
  • People trying to reduce sugary beverage intake

Are There Any Precautions for Drinking Hibiscus Tea?

While generally safe, caution is advised for:
  • People with low blood pressure
  • Pregnant women (consult doctor)
  • those on antihypertensive medication

Why Hibiscus Tea Trend Is Gaining Popularity

The rise in interest is driven by:
  • Natural and plant-based wellness trends
  • Seasonal health awareness
  • Simple, DIY home remedies
Hibiscus tea fits perfectly into the growing demand for functional, everyday health drinks.

What Hibiscus Tea Means for Your Daily Routine

Adding hibiscus tea to your routine:
  • Supports hydration in warmer weather
  • Offers a healthier alternative to sugary drinks
  • Provides gentle metabolic and cardiovascular support

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is hibiscus tea good for?

A: It may support heart health, reduce blood pressure, and provide antioxidants.

Q: Can hibiscus tea be consumed daily?

A: Yes, in moderate amounts, unless medically contraindicated.

Q: Is hibiscus tea cooling for the body?

A: Yes, it is traditionally considered a cooling drink.

Q: Does hibiscus tea help with weight loss?

A: It may support metabolism, but it is not a standalone weight loss solution.

Q: Can I drink hibiscus tea cold?

A: Yes, it can be consumed chilled and is especially refreshing in summer.

References:
  1. Hibiscus Tea and Health: A Scoping Review of Scientific Evidence - (https://www.researchgate.net/publication/347313314_Hibiscus_Tea_and_Health_A_Scoping_Review_of_Scientific_Evidence)
  2. Why Sadhguru recommends drinking Hibiscus Flower Tea in the months of March-April - (https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/food-news/why-sadhguru-recommends-drinking-hibiscus-flower-tea-in-the-months-of-march-april/photostory/129692941.cms )
Source-Medindia

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
A simple red tea could be your best seasonal reset. Experts say hibiscus tea may help cool the body, support heart health, and improve energy as temperatures rise. #hibiscustea #summerwellness #naturalhealth #sadhguru #medindia

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