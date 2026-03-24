Why Sadhguru Recommends Hibiscus Tea in March–April

Hibiscus tea may help cool the body, support heart health, and boost metabolism during seasonal change.

Highlights: Hibiscus tea is recommended during seasonal transition for its cooling effect

Studies suggest benefits for blood pressure and heart health

Easy to prepare at home with natural ingredients

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Hibiscus Tea and Health: A Scoping Review of Scientific Evidence



Go to source Trusted Source

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Why Sadhguru recommends drinking Hibiscus Flower Tea in the months of March-April



Go to source Trusted Source

What Makes Hibiscus Tea a Powerful Summer Drink

Health Benefit What Studies Suggest Blood pressure Helps reduce mild to moderate hypertension Cholesterol May lower total cholesterol levels Antioxidant effect Fights free radicals Heart health Supports cardiovascular function

How to Make Hibiscus Tea at Home

1 cup dried hibiscus flowers

1 inch cinnamon stick

½ inch ginger

Honey or palm jaggery

Boil 4 cups of water Add hibiscus, cinnamon, and ginger Boil for 5 minutes Cover and steep for 15–20 minutes Strain and add sweetener Serve hot or chilled

Why Cinnamon and Ginger Are Added to Hibiscus Tea

Ingredient Key Benefit Cinnamon Improves metabolism and blood sugar control Ginger Aids digestion and reduces inflammation

Who Can Benefit the Most from Hibiscus Tea

People with mild high blood pressure

Those feeling fatigued during seasonal change

Individuals looking for natural cooling drinks

People trying to reduce sugary beverage intake

Are There Any Precautions for Drinking Hibiscus Tea?

People with low blood pressure

Pregnant women (consult doctor)

those on antihypertensive medication

Why Hibiscus Tea Trend Is Gaining Popularity

Natural and plant-based wellness trends

Seasonal health awareness

Simple, DIY home remedies

What Hibiscus Tea Means for Your Daily Routine

Supports hydration in warmer weather

Offers a healthier alternative to sugary drinks

Provides gentle metabolic and cardiovascular support

Frequently Asked Questions Q: What is hibiscus tea good for? A: It may support heart health, reduce blood pressure, and provide antioxidants. Q: Can hibiscus tea be consumed daily? A: Yes, in moderate amounts, unless medically contraindicated. Q: Is hibiscus tea cooling for the body? A: Yes, it is traditionally considered a cooling drink. Q: Does hibiscus tea help with weight loss? A: It may support metabolism, but it is not a standalone weight loss solution. Q: Can I drink hibiscus tea cold? A: Yes, it can be consumed chilled and is especially refreshing in summer.

Hibiscus Tea and Health: A Scoping Review of Scientific Evidence - (https://www.researchgate.net/publication/347313314_Hibiscus_Tea_and_Health_A_Scoping_Review_of_Scientific_Evidence) Why Sadhguru recommends drinking Hibiscus Flower Tea in the months of March-April - (https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/food-news/why-sadhguru-recommends-drinking-hibiscus-flower-tea-in-the-months-of-march-april/photostory/129692941.cms )

As temperatures rise and the body adapts to seasonal change, traditional practices emphasize).Sadhguru suggests hibiscus tea during this period, as it may help the body adapt to rising temperatures, support hydration, and provide a light, refreshing energy boost. Hibiscus tea is naturally, making it suitable for early summer ().Scientific studies suggest hibiscus tea may offer several benefits:A systematic review has shown that regular consumption of hibiscus may reduce cardiovascular risk factors.Tip: Avoid over-steeping to prevent bitterness.These ingredients enhance both taste and health benefits:Cinnamon contains, which may support better glucose metabolism and energy balance.Hibiscus tea may be especially useful for:While generally safe, caution is advised for:The rise in interest is driven by:Hibiscus tea fits perfectly into the growing demand forAdding hibiscus tea to your routine:Source-Medindia