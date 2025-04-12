About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Why Is Everyone Coughing in April? Doctors Explain the Summer Illness Surge

Written by Dr. Leena M
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Apr 12 2025 3:07 PM

Unusual weather and pollution are fueling a surprising spike in seasonal illnesses this April.

Highlights:
  • Sudden weather swings weaken immunity and boost viral infections.
  • Air pollution and dust inflame respiratory tracts, triggering allergies and colds.
  • Doctors recommend masks, warm fluids, and avoiding cold drinks to stay safe.
Coughs in the conference room, sneezes in the school corridors, and a constant shortage of cough syrup at your local chemist - something’s not quite right this April (1 Trusted Source
Diurnal and seasonal variation of cough episodes in healthy young adults

Go to source).
Just when you thought the flu season was behind you, an unexpected wave of colds and coughs, and sore throats has taken over homes, schools, and offices across India. What's causing this summer-style sick season? Turns out, your body might be fighting more than just the heat. Read on to uncover the surprising triggers behind this off-season illness surge — and what you can do to stay safe.


Why Everyone’s Falling Sick in April

Unpredictable weather swings, hot days and chilly nights are confusing our immune systems.Air pollution, construction dust, and leftover winter viruses are creating the perfect breeding ground for illness. Cold drinks and blasting ACs are further weakening immunity, making throat infections more common than ever.


Symptoms to Watch and How to Stay Safe

Doctors advise staying hydrated with warm fluids and avoiding icy beverages during recovery. Masks, steam inhalation, and immunity-boosting foods like citrus and ginger are your best allies. If symptoms last beyond 5–6 days or include fever or breathing issues, consult a doctor immediately.


Other Silent Culprit Behind April Illness

Rising cases of sneezing, itchy eyes, and runny noses are being linked to pollen, dust mites, and mold. Allergies are often mistaken for colds but are triggered by environmental and lifestyle factors. Doctors suggest allergy tests and masks to pinpoint and avoid allergens effectively.

Reference:
  1. Diurnal and seasonal variation of cough episodes in healthy young adults - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26513001/)


Source-Medindia
