About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Why is COPD Risk Higher in Women?
Advertisement

Why is COPD Risk Higher in Women?

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 3, 2022 at 1:07 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Women experience shortness of breath, lower lung function and poor respiratory quality of life
  • Lung airways are smaller in women than in men
  • Hence, the risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is higher in women than in men

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) risk is higher in women than in men due to smaller airways, reveals a new study.

Structural differences in lung airways between men and women may be the cause of differences in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) prevalence and outcomes between the sexes.

Poor Sleep Linked to Increased Risk of COPD Flare-Ups
Poor Sleep Linked to Increased Risk of COPD Flare-Ups
Poor sleep can weaken the immune system and make you more susceptible to colds and flu, later leading to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Advertisement


According to a large, multicenter study published in the journal Radiology, researchers found that even among adults who have never smoked, or who have smoked less than 100 cigarettes in their lifetime, lung airways were smaller in women, which can lead to a higher risk for lung disease.

What is COPD?

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) refers to a group of diseases, such as emphysema and chronic bronchitis, that cause airflow blockage and breathing-related problems. More than 15 million Americans have COPD, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
World COPD Day 2021 – “Healthy Lungs – Never More Important”
World COPD Day 2021 – “Healthy Lungs – Never More Important”
World COPD Day is celebrated on 17th November this year 2021, to promote awareness of COPD (Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease).
Advertisement

Overall, men have a higher rate of diagnosis and mortality, but with changes in smoking behavior and increasing urbanization, the prevalence of COPD in women is on the rise.

"The prevalence of COPD in women is fast approaching that seen in men, and airway disease may underlie some of the high COPD numbers in women that we are seeing," said the study's lead author, Surya P. Bhatt, M.D., M.S.P.H., associate professor of medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. "When airways narrow due to cigarette smoking, the impact on symptoms and survival is greater in women than in men."

The assumption that women have smaller airways is based on comparisons of the trachea and main stem bronchi, but few studies have compared distal airways in normal individuals or accounted for differences in lung size.

For this study, researchers analyzed data from nearly 10,000 participants enrolled in Genetic Epidemiology of COPD (COPDGene), a prospective multicenter observational cohort study of current and former smokers, as well as never smokers, between the ages of 45 and 80 years, at 21 clinical centers across the United States.

The researchers looked at data of never, current, and former smokers enrolled in COPDGene from January 2008 to June 2011 and followed up longitudinally until November 2020.

Airway disease on CT was quantified using seven metrics:

airway wall thickness, wall area percent, Pi10 (square root of the wall thickness of a hypothetical airway with an internal perimeter of 10 mm) for airway wall, lumen (airway passage in which air flows through) diameter, airway volume, total airway count and airway fractal dimension for airway lumen.

Each airway metric was calculated and adjusted for age, height, race, body mass index, pack-years of smoking, current smoking status, and total lung capacity. "The growth of airways and lungs in early life is generally more proportionate in women than in men," Dr. Bhatt said.

In 420 never-smokers, CT scans revealed that men had thicker airway walls than women, whereas, after accounting for height and total lung capacity, airway lumen dimensions were lower in women than in men.

In 9,363 current and former smokers, men had greater wall thicknesses, whereas women had narrower segmental lumen diameters. A unit change in each of the airway metrics (higher wall or lower lumen measure) resulted in lower lung function, more dyspnea (shortness of breath), poorer respiratory quality of life, lower six-minute walk distance, and worse survival in women compared with men.

"The differences in airway dimensions even after adjusting for height and lung size, and the greater impact of changes in airway size on clinical outcomes in women, was remarkable in that women appear to have a lower reserve against developing airway disease and COPD," Dr. Bhatt noted.

Dr. Bhatt noted that the research implicates that sex differences should be factored into the development of new therapies for airway disease.



Source: Eurekalert
World COPD Day: ‘All Together to End COPD’
World COPD Day: ‘All Together to End COPD’
World COPD Day will be celebrated on 20th November 2019. Globally, COPD is observed on every third Wednesday of November It raises awareness about COPD and its deadly complications. It lays stress on prevention and treatment strategies to reduce the global burden of COPD.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Hannah Joy. (2022, August 03). Why is COPD Risk Higher in Women?. Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 03, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/why-is-copd-risk-higher-in-women-208159-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Hannah Joy. "Why is COPD Risk Higher in Women?". Medindia. Aug 03, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/why-is-copd-risk-higher-in-women-208159-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Hannah Joy. "Why is COPD Risk Higher in Women?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/why-is-copd-risk-higher-in-women-208159-1.htm. (accessed Aug 03, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Hannah Joy. 2021. Why is COPD Risk Higher in Women?. Medindia, viewed Aug 03, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/why-is-copd-risk-higher-in-women-208159-1.htm.

Advertisement

New COPD Management Guidelines from National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)
New COPD Management Guidelines from National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) UK has expanded current criteria for referral of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients for lung volume reduction due to recent availability of new endobronchial valve treatment.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Breastfeeding Week 2022: 'Step Up For Breastfeeding'
World Breastfeeding Week 2022: 'Step Up For Breastfeeding'
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
View all
Recommended Reading
Chronic BronchitisChronic Bronchitis
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary DiseaseChronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
EmphysemaEmphysema
PneumoconiosisPneumoconiosis
Pulmonary Arterial HypertensionPulmonary Arterial Hypertension
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Pneumoconiosis Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Emphysema Pneumonectomy Chronic Bronchitis 

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Iron Intake Calculator Find a Doctor Drug Interaction Checker Drug Side Effects Calculator Accident and Trauma Care Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Vent Forte (Theophylline) Selfie Addiction Calculator Hearing Loss Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close