Why Heart Attacks Peak In The Morning Hours

Your body clock may quietly influence when heart attacks are more likely to occur.

Circadian Rhythm of Cardiovascular Disease: The Potential of Chronotherapy With Aspirin

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What time of day are heart attacks most common?

A: Heart attacks are most common in the morning between 6 AM and 12 PM due to changes in blood pressure and clotting activity.

Q: Why are morning heart attacks more dangerous?

A: Morning heart attacks may involve larger infarct size and worse outcomes because of higher stress on the heart and increased clot formation.

Q: Does aspirin timing affect heart attack risk?

A: Yes, taking low-dose aspirin in the evening may improve platelet inhibition during high-risk morning hours.

Q: How does circadian rhythm affect heart health?

A: Circadian rhythm controls heart rate, blood pressure, and clotting processes, which influence when cardiovascular risk is highest.

Q: Are evening heart attacks less common than morning ones?

A: Yes, they are generally less common, but certain conditions like atrial fibrillation may occur more often at night.