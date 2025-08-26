Why Finland`s Longest-Lived Region Defies Blue Zone Rules

A Finnish study shows that the Åland Islands, home to the country’s longest-living people, thrive without following typical Blue Zone habits, suggesting that genetics, environment, and social factors may shape longevity in different ways.

Highlights: Åland Islands have the highest life expectancy in Finland but don’t follow Blue Zone habits

Social and environmental factors, like nature and income, may drive longevity

Study challenges the idea that there’s only one recipe for living longer

Did You Know?

What the Study Found

The Åland Islands had the highest life expectancy (83.5 years) and the largest share of people living beyond 90 or even 100 years.

and the largest share of people living beyond 90 or even 100 years. Surprisingly, Ålanders did not strongly follow Blue Zone principles such as diet or daily movement. Instead, their main advantage was their beautiful, activity-friendly environment and higher education and income levels.

such as diet or daily movement. Instead, their main advantage was their beautiful, activity-friendly environment and higher education and income levels. Swedish-speaking Ostrobothnia and South Ostrobothnia had stronger Blue Zone habits, like close family ties, community support, and religious activity giving people a sense of purpose.

However, South Ostrobothnia had the lowest life expectancy (81.8 years) despite living by these rules.

Finnish-speaking Ostrobothnia scored the lowest on Blue Zone lifestyle but still had better health than South Ostrobothnia.

Why This Matters

In Åland, it may be the mix of natural surroundings, higher wealth, and possible genetic resilience.

In Ostrobothnia, it may be religion, community, and purpose-driven living.

Blue Zones are regions across the world where people live unusually long, healthy lives, such as Okinawa in Japan or Sardinia in Italy. These areas usually share habits such as natural movement, plant-based diets, strong social ties, and stress-free living ().Researchers from thelooked for similar longevity patterns in Western Finland, which has large Swedish- and Finnish-speaking populations, to see whether any Nordic region could be a “new Blue Zone.”This research challenges the idea that there is only one formula for long life. In Finland, genetics, environment, and social resources may matter just as much—or even more—than traditional Blue Zone lifestyles.The study suggests that. What works in Okinawa or Sardinia may not be the same for Finland.Source-Medindia