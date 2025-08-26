About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Why Finland's Longest-Lived Region Defies Blue Zone Rules

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Aug 26 2025 2:19 PM

A Finnish study shows that the Åland Islands, home to the country’s longest-living people, thrive without following typical Blue Zone habits, suggesting that genetics, environment, and social factors may shape longevity in different ways.

Highlights:
  • Åland Islands have the highest life expectancy in Finland but don’t follow Blue Zone habits
  • Social and environmental factors, like nature and income, may drive longevity
  • Study challenges the idea that there’s only one recipe for living longer
Blue Zones are regions across the world where people live unusually long, healthy lives, such as Okinawa in Japan or Sardinia in Italy. These areas usually share habits such as natural movement, plant-based diets, strong social ties, and stress-free living (1 Trusted Source
Searching for a Potential Blue Zone in the Nordics: A Study on Differences in Lifestyle and Health in Regions Varying in Longevity in Western Finland

Go to source).
Researchers from the Journal of Aging Research looked for similar longevity patterns in Western Finland, which has large Swedish- and Finnish-speaking populations, to see whether any Nordic region could be a “new Blue Zone.”

What the Study Found

  • The Åland Islands had the highest life expectancy (83.5 years) and the largest share of people living beyond 90 or even 100 years.
  • Surprisingly, Ålanders did not strongly follow Blue Zone principles such as diet or daily movement. Instead, their main advantage was their beautiful, activity-friendly environment and higher education and income levels.
  • Swedish-speaking Ostrobothnia and South Ostrobothnia had stronger Blue Zone habits, like close family ties, community support, and religious activity giving people a sense of purpose.
  • However, South Ostrobothnia had the lowest life expectancy (81.8 years) despite living by these rules.
  • Finnish-speaking Ostrobothnia scored the lowest on Blue Zone lifestyle but still had better health than South Ostrobothnia.

Why This Matters

This research challenges the idea that there is only one formula for long life. In Finland, genetics, environment, and social resources may matter just as much—or even more—than traditional Blue Zone lifestyles.
  • In Åland, it may be the mix of natural surroundings, higher wealth, and possible genetic resilience.
  • In Ostrobothnia, it may be religion, community, and purpose-driven living.
The study suggests that healthy aging is shaped by local culture and conditions. What works in Okinawa or Sardinia may not be the same for Finland.

Reference:
  1. Searching for a Potential Blue Zone in the Nordics: A Study on Differences in Lifestyle and Health in Regions Varying in Longevity in Western Finland - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1155/jare/5535904)

