Why Does Virat Kohli Use Pickle Juice for Hydration and Recovery?

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jan 26 2026 6:14 PM

Pickle juice is making waves for hydration, recovery, and digestion support.

Why Does Virat Kohli Use Pickle Juice for Hydration and Recovery?
Highlights:
  • Pickle juice provides quick sodium and electrolyte support without added sugar
  • Its vinegar content may help reduce muscle cramps through nerve reflexes
  • Moderation is essential due to high sodium and acidity
Pickle juice has moved from a kitchen leftover to a wellness trend discussed by athletes, doctors, and health enthusiasts. Its rise in popularity was amplified after Virat Kohli was seen consuming pickle juice during intense matches, sparking curiosity about its health benefits.
While it may sound unusual, pickle juice has a long history of use for hydration, digestion, and relief from muscle cramps (1, 2). Understanding how it works can help people decide whether it fits into their health routine.


TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did you know?
Pickle juice was traditionally used by athletes long before modern sports drinks existed. #picklejuice #sportsnutrition #guthealth #medindia

What Is Pickle Juice and What Does It Contain?

Pickle juice is the brine solution used to preserve cucumbers, typically made with water, salt, and vinegar. It contains electrolytes such as sodium, small amounts of potassium, and acetic acid from vinegar (3).

Unlike sugary sports drinks, pickle juice is low in calories and free from added sugars. Its sharp taste comes from acidity, which plays a role in some of its physiological effects.


Pickle Juice for Hydration and Electrolyte Balance

One of the main reasons athletes use pickle juice is for rapid electrolyte replenishment. Sodium is essential for maintaining fluid balance, nerve signaling, and muscle contraction (4).

During intense exercise or excessive sweating, sodium loss can contribute to dehydration and fatigue. Pickle juice provides a quick sodium source that helps restore electrolyte balance without excess fluid intake.


How Pickle Juice Helps With Muscle Cramps

Pickle juice has gained recognition for its potential role in relieving muscle cramps. Research suggests that its effect may not come from hydration alone. The vinegar in pickle juice may stimulate nerve receptors in the mouth and throat, triggering a reflex that reduces muscle spasms. This mechanism explains why some athletes experience relief within minutes, even before electrolytes are absorbed (1).


Digestive Benefits of Pickle Juice

Pickle juice contains acetic acid, which can support digestive enzyme activity. Small amounts may help improve digestion by stimulating stomach acid production (2).

Some people report reduced bloating and improved gut comfort after consuming diluted pickle juice. Fermented pickles also contain beneficial bacteria, though pasteurized versions may offer fewer probiotic benefits.

Pickle Juice as a Hangover Remedy

Pickle juice is often promoted as a natural hangover recovery drink. Alcohol can cause dehydration and electrolyte loss, particularly sodium. The salty nature of pickle juice helps restore electrolyte balance and reduce nausea for some individuals. However, moderation is essential, especially for those sensitive to acidity or salt intake.

Why Do Athletes Like Virat Kohli Use Pickle Juice?

Elite athletes require fast acting solutions during physically demanding situations. Pickle juice offers quick electrolyte support without added sugar, making it suitable during long matches or training sessions. Its compact volume allows athletes to consume it without feeling overly full. This practical advantage explains its presence in professional sports environments.

Potential Downsides of Pickle Juice and Who Should Be Careful

Despite its benefits, pickle juice is not suitable for everyone. It is high in sodium, which may not be ideal for individuals with hypertension or kidney conditions. Excessive intake can irritate the stomach lining due to its acidity. People should consume pickle juice in small amounts and consider diluting it with water.

How to Use Pickle Juice Safely?

For general wellness, one to two tablespoons diluted in water is usually sufficient. Athletes may use slightly higher amounts during intense physical activity. Pickle juice should complement, not replace, regular hydration practices. Choosing varieties without artificial additives ensures better nutritional quality.

What Does Science Say About Pickle Juice?

Studies published in sports medicine journals support pickle juice’s role in cramp reduction and electrolyte support. However, experts agree that it is not a cure-all solution. Its benefits are most effective when used thoughtfully and in appropriate contexts.

Is it Worth Adding Pickle Juice to Your Routine?

Pickle juice can be a helpful tool for hydration, digestion, and muscle recovery when used correctly. It is affordable, accessible, and backed by both traditional use and emerging science.

Like any health trend, individual tolerance and health conditions should guide its use. When consumed mindfully, pickle juice can offer surprising benefits beyond its sharp taste.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is pickle juice better than sports drinks?
Pickle juice offers electrolytes without sugar, but is not a complete hydration replacement.

How much pickle juice is safe to drink?
One to two tablespoons of pickle juice diluted in water is usually safe to drink.

Can pickle juice help with digestion?
Small amounts of pickle juice may help improve digestion by stimulating digestive enzymes.

Does pickle juice stop muscle cramps instantly?
Some people experience rapid relief from muscle cramps after drinking pickle juice. This happens due to nerve stimulation.

Is pickle juice safe for daily use?
Occasional use of pickle juice is safer than daily consumption for most people.

References:
  1. Pickle Juice Intervention for Cirrhotic Cramps Reduction: The PICCLES Randomized Controlled Trial (Tapper EB, Salim N, Baki J, Zhao Z, Sundaram V, Patwardhan V, Nikirk SJ. Pickle Juice Intervention for Cirrhotic Cramps Reduction: The PICCLES Randomized Controlled Trial. Am J Gastroenterol. 2022 Jun 1;117(6):895-901. doi: 10.14309/ajg.0000000000001781. Epub 2022 Apr 13. PMID: 35416793; PMCID: PMC11214544.)
  2. Gastric emptying after pickle-juice ingestion in rested, euhydrated humans (Miller KC, Mack GW, Knight KL. Gastric emptying after pickle-juice ingestion in rested, euhydrated humans. J Athl Train. 2010 Nov-Dec;45(6):601-8. doi: 10.4085/1062-6050-45.6.601. PMID: 21062184; PMCID: PMC2978012.)
  3. Pickle Juice (Recipes and Nutritional information) (https://www.wisdomlib.org/ingredients/pickle-juice)
  4. Pass the Salt: Sodium’s Role in Nerve Signaling and Stress on Blood Vessels (https://nigms.nih.gov/biobeat/2020/11/pass-the-salt-sodiums-role-in-nerve-signaling-and-stress-on-blood-vessels)


Source-Medindia


