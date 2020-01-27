medindia

Why Do Some People Love Watching Creepy Horror Movies Despite the Scare?

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 27, 2020 at 12:23 PM Health Watch
Highlights:
  • Most people love watching creepy horror movies despite the scare and frequent shouting episodes
  • Horror movies can manipulate brain activity expertly to enhance excitement
  • Watching scary movies can help us to socialize with many people preferring to watch horror movies with others

Watching scary movies can manipulate brain activity expertly to enhance excitement, reports a new study.
Humans are fascinated by what scares us, be it sky-diving, roller-coasters, or true-crime documentaries - provided these threats are kept at a safe distance. Horror movies are no different.

Why Do People Enjoy Horror Movies?

Do you know why some people like to watch horror movies like 'The Conjuring' despite the scare and frequent shouting episodes? If we ask researchers, this is because scary flicks manipulate brain expertly to enhance excitement.

Finnish researchers mapped neural activity as study participants watched horror movies, and found that our brains are continuously anticipating and preparing us for action in response to threat.

"Horror movies exploit this expertly to enhance our excitement," said researcher Matthew Hudson from University of Turku, Finland.

People found horror that was psychological in nature and based on real events the scariest, and were far more scared by things that were unseen or implied rather than what they could actually see.

Details of the Study

The research team first established the 100 best and scariest horror movies of the past century and how they made people feel.

Firstly, 72 percent of people report watching at last one horror movie every six months, and the reasons for doing so, besides the feelings of fear and anxiety, was primarily that of excitement.

"Watching horror movies was also an excuse to socialize, with many people preferring to watch horror movies with others than on their own," the findings showed.

While all movies have our heroes face some kind of threat to their safety or happiness, horror movies up the ante by having some kind of superhuman or supernatural threat that cannot be reasoned with or fought easily.

The research team at the University of Turku, Finland, studied why we are drawn to such things as entertainment?

Findings of the Study

The team discovered two key findings.

"The creeping foreboding dread that occurs when one feels that something isn't quite right, and the instinctive response we have to the sudden appearance of a monster that make us jump out of our skin," said principal investigator Professor Lauri Nummenmaa.

During those times when anxiety is slowly increasing, regions of the brain involved in visual and auditory perception become more active, as the need to attend for cues of threat in the environment become more important.

"After a sudden shock, brain activity is more evident in regions involved in emotion processing, threat evaluation, and decision making, enabling a rapid response," said the researchers.

Reference :
  1. Dissociable Neural Systems for Unconditioned Acute and Sustained Fear - (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.neuroimage.2020.116522)


Source: IANS

