Why Do Mosquitoes Bite Some People More?

Mosquitoes don’t bite everyone equally—discover why some people are irresistible targets.

Highlights: CO₂, body heat, sweat, genes, and perfumes make some people mosquito magnets

Mosquitoes love red/orange colors and fruity or floral scents

Prevent bites with repellents, nets, clean surroundings, and smart clothing

Malaria



Why is Dengue a Global Issue?



Did You Know?

Mosquitoes can detect the carbon dioxide you exhale, even when you are 30 feet away! #mosquitoes #medindia ’

Why Do Mosquitoes Love You More?

High Carbon Dioxide Levels: Pregnant women, exercisers, or alcohol drinkers exhale more CO₂, and therefore, invite more bites.

Pregnant women, exercisers, or alcohol drinkers exhale more CO₂, and therefore, invite more bites. Body Heat & Dark Colors: Dark clothing traps heat, which makes it easier for mosquitoes to detect you easily.

Dark clothing traps heat, which makes it easier for mosquitoes to detect you easily. Sweat & Lactic Acid: Sweating raises body temperature and increases lactic acid, which is a double delight for mosquitoes. Thus, working out early in the morning and taking a bath immediately might save you from mosquito bites!

Sweating raises body temperature and increases lactic acid, which is a double delight for mosquitoes. Thus, working out early in the morning and taking a bath immediately might save you from mosquito bites! Genetic Factors: Some people naturally emit odors that act as mosquito magnets. Genes related to the immune system play a key role here ( ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

The olfactory gating of visual preferences to human skin and visible spectra in mosquitoes



Learn What Mosquitoes like

Mosquitoes' Favorite Colour

Mosquitoes' GPS signal

Mosquitoes’ Favorite Food Combo

Mosquitoes' Favorite Fragrance

Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Use insect repellents (DEET, picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil, etc.)

Wear long-sleeved, loose clothing (permethrin-treated for extra protection)

Sleep under insecticide-treated mosquito nets

Keep windows/doors screened to block entry

Avoid outdoor exposure at peak biting times (dawn & dusk)

Eliminate standing water (buckets, tires, plant trays, gutters)

Maintain clean surroundings and proper drainage

Use Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) or insecticide-treated nets for malaria zones

or insecticide-treated nets for malaria zones Explore community-level measures like Attractive Toxic Sugar Baits (ATSBs)

Support biological/genetic controls (e.g., Wolbachia-infected or sterile male releases)

Promote community education and participation

Employ monitoring tools (ovitraps, AI-based mosquito surveillance) ( ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Personal Protection Measures Against Mosquitoes, Ticks, and Other Arthropods



Like humans, mosquitoes also have preferences! Know their preference and stay safe from the mosquito-borne diseases.

