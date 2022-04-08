Why Breast-Fed Infants are Healthier Than Formula-Fed Ones?

Advertisement

was much less prevalent in both formula-fed babies and breastfed babies with 'leaky gut.' Babies with leaky gut do not develop a barrier to protect against bacteria and digested food from getting into the bloodstream.For the first time, the team also found that the waymetabolizes breastmilk keeps breastfed babies healthier and allows them to gain weight by strengthening their underdeveloped intestinal barrier.An immature or 'leaky' gut can lead to necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), which is the third leading cause of newborn death in the United States and worldwide. NEC impacts up to 10 percent of premature babies with a devasting mortality rate as high as 50 percent."Our discovery could lead to promising and practical clinical interventions to strengthen the babies' gut and, therefore, increase survival rates of the most vulnerable preemies," said Dr. Ma.It includes a diverse set of strains that have very different properties. Some strains are only found in adults; some are mostly in adolescence. One strain, Bifidobacterium infantis, has been seen predominantly in full-term infants.The researchers followed 113 premature babies who were born between 24- and 32-weeks gestation. This study found Bifidobacterium breve (B. breve) only in preemies who had improved gut barrier function within one week after birth. Dr. Ma and her colleagues discovered that Bifidobacterium breve is genetically equipped to digest nutrients within the cell membrane rather than the more typical external digestion process in which bacteria secrete digestive enzymes onto nutrients to break them down.At the most basic level, the gut microbiome in these breastfed preemies with more B. breve metabolizes carbohydrates differently than it does formula. The researchers say they hypothesize that this process of metabolism then strengthens and matures the intestinal barrier faster, protecting the fragile newborn from disease."We now know that it is not the breastmilk alone that helps preemies develop their intestinal barrier faster," Dr. Ma said. "We will need to find the best way to prophylactically administer B. breve early in life, rather than rely on transmission from breastmilk or even the mother's gut or vaginal microbiota during the birthing process. This is especially critical in formula-fed preemies."Dr. Ma said that more studies are needed to determine if the B. breve originated in the breastmilk, gut, mother's vagina, or even environment.E. Albert Reece, MD, Ph.D., MBA, Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs, University of Maryland, Baltimore, the John Z. and Akiko K. Bowers Distinguished Professor, and Dean at UMSOM said, "This research can have a far-reaching impact globally. It could ultimately save thousands of premature babies from permanent disability or death associated with an immature and permeable intestine that allows deadly bacteria in."Source: Eurekalert