Why Belly Fat Increases With Age: The Stem Cell Link

Distinct adipose progenitor cells emerging with age drive active adipogenesis



Ever noticed how it gets harder to maintain a slim waistline with age—even if the scale stays the same? You're not imagining things. A new study from City of Hope and UCLA reveals that aging triggers the body toat an accelerated pace, especially around the belly area ().In experiments, stem cells from older mice produced a colossal number of new fat cells, while those from young mice barely created any. Similar patterns were found in human tissue samples, confirming that middle-aged people also develop new fat-cell-generating stem cells Scientists focused on, which stores fat in the body. They discovered that aging activates— a type of stem cell found in WAT — making them far more aggressive in creating new fat cells.When APCs from older mice were transplanted into young mice, they quickly generated, regardless of the host’s age. In contrast, APCs from young mice did not create much fat, even when placed into older mice.This means that, independent of the body’s external environment.Through detailed genetic analysis, researchers found that aging transforms APCs into a newly identified type of stem cell calledIn simple terms, these CP-A cells turn intoas we grow older.Another major breakthrough was identifying thepathway. Scientists found that this pathway, telling them to create more fat cells.Young bodies don't seem to depend on the LIFR pathway for fat production. However, in older bodies,for the process. Blocking this signal could, therefore, offer a potential strategy to slow down age-related belly fat gain.Usingtechniques on human tissue samples, researchers found similar CP-A cells in middle-aged adults.This validates that what happens in mice—our bodies begin forming new fat cells through CP-A activation as we age, contributing to stubborn belly fat and raising risks for metabolic diseases.Researchers believe thator blocking the LIFR signaling pathway could help prevent or reduce unwanted fat gain associated with aging.Potential treatments could not only help peoplebut might alsolike diabetes, heart disease, and metabolic syndrome While aging is inevitable, understanding the biology behind fat gain brings hope. Instead of blaming slower metabolism alone, science now points to active biological changes at the stem-cell level that could bein the future.Healthy lifestyle habits—like a balanced diet and regular exercise—still remain your best defense for now. But exciting medical solutions may not be too far away!Source-Medindia