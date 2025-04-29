About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Why Belly Fat Increases With Age: The Stem Cell Link

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 29 2025 3:12 PM

Aging triggers a new type of fat-producing stem cell that expands belly fat.

Highlights:
  • Aging unlocks fat-making stem cells that expand belly fat
  • CP-A cells actively multiply in middle age, driving fat gain
  • LIFR signaling is crucial in triggering new fat cell formation
Ever noticed how it gets harder to maintain a slim waistline with age—even if the scale stays the same? You're not imagining things. A new study from City of Hope and UCLA reveals that aging triggers the body to produce new fat cells at an accelerated pace, especially around the belly area (1 Trusted Source
Distinct adipose progenitor cells emerging with age drive active adipogenesis

Go to source).

Here’s the big finding:


In experiments, stem cells from older mice produced a colossal number of new fat cells, while those from young mice barely created any. Similar patterns were found in human tissue samples, confirming that middle-aged people also develop new fat-cell-generating stem cells.


What the Study Found

Aging Wakes Up Dormant Stem Cells


Scientists focused on white adipose tissue (WAT), which stores fat in the body. They discovered that aging activates adipocyte progenitor cells (APCs) — a type of stem cell found in WAT — making them far more aggressive in creating new fat cells.

When APCs from older mice were transplanted into young mice, they quickly generated massive amounts of new fat, regardless of the host’s age. In contrast, APCs from young mice did not create much fat, even when placed into older mice.

This means that older stem cells are hardwired to produce fat, independent of the body’s external environment.

Meet the CP-A Cells: Aging’s Fat Factories


Through detailed genetic analysis, researchers found that aging transforms APCs into a newly identified type of stem cell called committed preadipocytes, age-specific (CP-As).
  • CP-As emerge around middle age.
  • They churn out fat cells far more actively than their younger counterparts.
  • They seem to play a direct role in expanding belly fat.
In simple terms, these CP-A cells turn into mini fat factories as we grow older.


Why Belly Fat Keeps Growing

A Critical Switch: The LIFR Pathway


Another major breakthrough was identifying the leukemia inhibitory factor receptor (LIFR) pathway. Scientists found that this pathway activates CP-A cells, telling them to create more fat cells.

Young bodies don't seem to depend on the LIFR pathway for fat production. However, in older bodies, LIFR becomes essential for the process. Blocking this signal could, therefore, offer a potential strategy to slow down age-related belly fat gain.


Human Relevance: Not Just a Mouse Problem

Using single-cell RNA sequencing techniques on human tissue samples, researchers found similar CP-A cells in middle-aged adults.

This validates that what happens in mice also happens in people—our bodies begin forming new fat cells through CP-A activation as we age, contributing to stubborn belly fat and raising risks for metabolic diseases.


Future Solutions: Hope on the Horizon

Researchers believe that targeting CP-A cells or blocking the LIFR signaling pathway could help prevent or reduce unwanted fat gain associated with aging.

Potential treatments could not only help people stay leaner longer but might also lower risks for obesity-related diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and metabolic syndrome.

While aging is inevitable, understanding the biology behind fat gain brings hope. Instead of blaming slower metabolism alone, science now points to active biological changes at the stem-cell level that could be controlled or reversed in the future.

Healthy lifestyle habits—like a balanced diet and regular exercise—still remain your best defense for now. But exciting medical solutions may not be too far away!

Don’t let age silently rewrite your health story—take charge now, and be the reason your future self lives stronger, lighter, and longer.

Reference:
  1. Distinct adipose progenitor cells emerging with age drive active adipogenesis - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adj0430)

Source-Medindia


