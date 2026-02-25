Why Are 1 in 7 Stroke Patients in India Under 45?

ICMR registry data from 34,792 stroke cases show 1 in 7 patients in India are under 45, with hypertension present in 74.5 percent.
- 13.8 percent of 34,792 stroke cases were below 45 years
- Hypertension was present in 74.5 percent of patients
- Only 20.1 percent reached hospital within 4.5 hours
Go to source). A large multicentric registry analysis of 34,792 stroke cases recorded between 2020 and 2022 across 30 Hospital-Based Stroke Registries has revealed a striking finding: 13.8 percent of patients were below 45 years of age. In simple terms, nearly one in seven stroke patients in India is a young adult. Stroke, medically known as cerebrovascular accident (CVA), occurs when blood supply to the brain is suddenly interrupted. This may result from a blocked artery, termed ischemic stroke, or rupture of a weakened blood vessel, known as hemorrhagic stroke. Brain cells begin to die within minutes, making rapid recognition and treatment essential.
What Did the ICMR Hospital-Based Stroke Registry Reveal?The registry included 34,792 confirmed stroke cases from 30 hospitals across India. The demographic and clinical profile highlights the scale of the burden:
- 64 percent of patients were males and 36.6 percent were females
- 13.8 percent were younger than 45 years
- More than 70 percent were residents of rural areas
- Ischemic stroke accounted for 60 percent of total cases
Hypertension: The Leading Risk Factor Behind Young StrokeAmong all identified risk factors, hypertension emerged as the most prevalent, present in 74.5 percent of patients. Other major contributors included:
- Smokeless tobacco use in 28.5 percent
- Diabetes mellitus in 27.3 percent
Delayed Hospital Arrival and Gaps in Acute Stroke CareTimely treatment significantly influences stroke survival and recovery. However, the registry data revealed substantial delays:
- Only 20.1 percent of patients reached hospital within 4.5 hours of symptom onset
- 37.8 percent arrived after 24 hours
- Thrombolysis was administered in 4.6 percent of cases
- Thrombectomy was performed in only 0.7 percent of ischemic strokes
Three-Month Outcomes Highlight the Severity of StrokeAt three months following stroke:
- 27.8 percent of patients had died
- Nearly 29.7 percent experienced significant disability
- 1.1 percent suffered a recurrent stroke
Why Are Strokes Rising in Adults Under 45?Beyond clinical risk factors, lifestyle transitions are contributing to early-onset stroke in India:
- Sedentary lifestyle and low physical activity
- High salt and processed food consumption
- Tobacco and alcohol use
- Obesity and metabolic syndrome
- Chronic stress
Stroke Symptoms, FAST Signs, and Prevention StrategiesCommon warning signs include sudden facial drooping, weakness in one arm, speech difficulty, vision problems, or a severe unexplained headache.
The FAST method helps identify stroke quickly:
- F Face drooping
- A Arm weakness
- S Speech difficulty
- T Time to seek emergency care
Prevention remains the most effective strategy. Regular blood pressure monitoring after age 30, dietary salt reduction, weight management, daily exercise, smoking cessation, and moderation of alcohol intake can substantially lower stroke risk.
Final Takeaway: Early Blood Pressure Control Can Save Young LivesThe data send a powerful and urgent message. When nearly one in seven stroke patients in India is under 45 and hypertension is present in 74.5 percent of cases, prevention can no longer be postponed. Stroke is striking earlier, and delayed hospital arrival further worsens outcomes.
When stroke occurs at 35 instead of 65, the social and economic impact multiplies. Routine blood pressure screening, lifestyle correction, rapid response to warning signs, and improved access to acute stroke care can dramatically reduce preventable deaths and disability.
Stroke in young adults is not inevitable. With early detection and strict hypertension control, many cases can be prevented, protecting brain health during the most productive years of life.
Q: Can young people really get a stroke?
A: Yes. Stroke can occur at any age. In India, nearly 1 in 7 stroke patients are under 45 years, often due to uncontrolled hypertension and lifestyle-related risk factors.
Q: What causes stroke in young adults?
A: Common causes include high blood pressure, diabetes, tobacco use, obesity, high cholesterol, excessive alcohol consumption, and chronic stress. In some cases, genetic or clotting disorders may also contribute.
Q: What are the early warning signs of stroke in young people?
A: Sudden facial drooping, weakness in one arm, slurred speech, vision problems, dizziness, or a severe unexplained headache are key warning signs. Immediate medical attention is critical.
Q: Is stroke in young adults different from stroke in older people?
A: The mechanism may be similar, but young stroke often has a stronger link to lifestyle risk factors and may lead to long-term disability during productive years.
Q: Can stroke in young adults be prevented?
A: Yes. Regular blood pressure checks, maintaining a healthy weight, reducing salt intake, quitting tobacco, limiting alcohol, managing stress, and staying physically active significantly lower stroke risk.
