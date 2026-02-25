Why Are 1 in 7 Stroke Patients in India Under 45?

ICMR registry data from 34,792 stroke cases show 1 in 7 patients in India are under 45, with hypertension present in 74.5 percent.

Highlights: 13.8 percent of 34,792 stroke cases were below 45 years

Hypertension was present in 74.5 percent of patients

Only 20.1 percent reached hospital within 4.5 hours

What Did the ICMR Hospital-Based Stroke Registry Reveal?

64 percent of patients were males and 36.6 percent were females

13.8 percent were younger than 45 years

More than 70 percent were residents of rural areas

Ischemic stroke accounted for 60 percent of total cases

Hypertension: The Leading Risk Factor Behind Young Stroke

Smokeless tobacco use in 28.5 percent

Diabetes mellitus in 27.3 percent

Delayed Hospital Arrival and Gaps in Acute Stroke Care

Only 20.1 percent of patients reached hospital within 4.5 hours of symptom onset

37.8 percent arrived after 24 hours

Thrombolysis was administered in 4.6 percent of cases

Thrombectomy was performed in only 0.7 percent of ischemic strokes

Three-Month Outcomes Highlight the Severity of Stroke

27.8 percent of patients had died

Nearly 29.7 percent experienced significant disability

1.1 percent suffered a recurrent stroke

Why Are Strokes Rising in Adults Under 45?

Sedentary lifestyle and low physical activity

High salt and processed food consumption

Tobacco and alcohol use

Obesity and metabolic syndrome

Chronic stress

Stroke Symptoms, FAST Signs, and Prevention Strategies

F Face drooping

Face drooping A Arm weakness

Arm weakness S Speech difficulty

Speech difficulty T Time to seek emergency care

Final Takeaway: Early Blood Pressure Control Can Save Young Lives

Q: Can young people really get a stroke? A: Yes. Stroke can occur at any age. In India, nearly 1 in 7 stroke patients are under 45 years, often due to uncontrolled hypertension and lifestyle-related risk factors. Q: What causes stroke in young adults? A: Common causes include high blood pressure, diabetes, tobacco use, obesity, high cholesterol, excessive alcohol consumption, and chronic stress. In some cases, genetic or clotting disorders may also contribute. Q: What are the early warning signs of stroke in young people? A: Sudden facial drooping, weakness in one arm, slurred speech, vision problems, dizziness, or a severe unexplained headache are key warning signs. Immediate medical attention is critical. Q: Is stroke in young adults different from stroke in older people? A: The mechanism may be similar, but young stroke often has a stronger link to lifestyle risk factors and may lead to long-term disability during productive years. Q: Can stroke in young adults be prevented? A: Yes. Regular blood pressure checks, maintaining a healthy weight, reducing salt intake, quitting tobacco, limiting alcohol, managing stress, and staying physically active significantly lower stroke risk.

Stroke is no longer confined to older adults in India (). A large multicentric registry analysis of 34,792 stroke cases recorded between 2020 and 2022 across 30 Hospital-Based Stroke Registries has revealed a striking finding:In simple terms,, occurs when blood supply to the brain is suddenly interrupted. This may result from a blocked artery, termed, or. Brain cells begin to die within minutes, making rapid recognition and treatment essential.The registry included 34,792 confirmed stroke cases from 30 hospitals across India. The demographic and clinical profile highlights the scale of the burden:These findings suggest thatpointing toward gaps in awareness, screening, and preventive healthcare access.Among all identified risk factors,Other major contributors included:, increasing the risk of both clot formation and vessel rupture. Its high prevalence even among younger patients reinforces the urgent need for early blood pressure monitoring and strict control.Timely treatment significantly influences stroke survival and recovery. However, the registry data revealed substantial delays:This means two in five patients missed the critical early treatment window. Access to advanced therapies remained limited:The consequences of delayed care were reflected in three-month outcomes.At three months following stroke:These figures underline the heavy personal, social, and economic burden of stroke, especially when it strikes individuals in their most productive years.Beyond clinical risk factors, lifestyle transitions are contributing to early-onset stroke in India:Clustering of these risk factors accelerates vascular injury.leading to delayed diagnosis of hypertension and diabetes mellitus., weakness in one arm, speech difficulty, vision problems, or a severe unexplained headache.Themethod helps identify stroke quickly:Rapid medical intervention significantly improves survival and reduces long-term disability.Prevention remains the most effective strategy.daily exercise, smoking cessation, and moderation of alcohol intake can substantially lower stroke risk.The data send a powerful and urgent message. Whenprevention can no longer be postponed. Stroke is striking earlier, and delayed hospital arrival further worsens outcomes.When stroke occurs at 35 instead of 65, the social and economic impact multiplies. Routine blood pressure screening, lifestyle correction, rapid response to warning signs, and improved access to acute stroke care can dramatically reduce preventable deaths and disability.With early detection and strict hypertension control, many cases can be prevented, protecting brain health during the most productive years of life.Source-Medindia