Winter acne is a common but overlooked skin problem. Experts explain why cold weather triggers breakouts and share simple skincare tips to prevent flare-ups.

Why Acne Gets Worse in Winter And How to Stop It

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why does acne get worse in winter?

A: Cold air dries the skin, triggering excess oil production that clogs pores and causes inflammation.

Q: Should I wash my face more in winter if I have acne?

A: No. Over-washing damages the skin barrier and can worsen breakouts.

Q: Can moisturising cause acne?

A: Only if the product is heavy or pore-clogging. Lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturisers help prevent winter acne.

Q: Should I stop acne treatments in winter?

A: Not usually, but frequency may need adjustment to avoid excessive dryness and irritation.

Q: When should I see a dermatologist?

A: If acne becomes painful, cystic, or leaves marks despite proper skincare.