Why Acne Gets Worse in Winter And How to Stop It

Winter acne is a common but overlooked skin problem. Experts explain why cold weather triggers breakouts and share simple skincare tips to prevent flare-ups.
- Acne often worsens in winter due to dry air and clogged pores
- Over-washing and heavy creams can silently trigger breakouts
- Small skincare changes can prevent seasonal flare-ups
Seasonal variations in the severity of acne vulgaris
Cold air dries your skin — but your pores still clog.
Why Winter Triggers Acne BreakoutsCold weather strips moisture from the skin. In response, the skin tries to protect itself by producing more oil.
This combination, dry surface skin with excess oil underneath, creates an ideal environment for blocked pores and acne.
Winter also brings additional triggers:
- Low humidity dries the skin barrier
- Indoor heating worsens moisture loss
- Thick creams and oils clog pores
- Reduced water intake leads to dehydration
The Skin Barrier Problem No One Talks AboutOne of the biggest reasons winter acne worsens is damage to the skin barrier.
When the barrier is compromised:
- Bacteria enter more easily
- Inflammation increases
- Acne treatments become more irritating
Common Winter Skincare Mistakes That Worsen AcneDermatologists frequently see that these winter habits trigger breakouts:
- Using harsh, foaming cleansers twice daily
- Over-washing the face to combat oiliness
- Switching to heavy, pore-clogging moisturisers
- Skipping sunscreen because the sun “feels weak”
- Applying acne treatments too frequently on dry skin
How to Control Winter Acne Without Over-DryingExperts recommend gentle, barrier-focused skincare during winter.
1. Cleanse Gently
Use a mild, non-foaming cleanser once or twice daily. Avoid soaps that leave the skin tight or squeaky.
2. Moisturise, But Choose Wisely
Look for lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturisers with ceramides or hyaluronic acid. Moisturising acne-prone skin is essential, even in winter.
3. Don't Overuse Acne Treatments
Retinoids and salicylic acid can still be beneficial, but overuse can exacerbate dryness and inflammation. Apply only as advised.
4. Stay Hydrated From Within
Low water intake reflects on the skin. Drinking enough fluids supports oil balance and healing.
5. Never Skip Sunscreen
UV exposure continues year-round and can worsen acne marks and inflammation, even in winter.
When to See a DermatologistIf winter acne becomes painful, cystic, or leaves marks, professional care may be needed. Prescription treatments can be adjusted seasonally to protect the skin barrier while controlling breakouts.
The Bottom LineWinter acne is not a hygiene problem; it's a skin balance problem.
Cold weather can dry the skin, trigger excess oil production, and lead to clogged pores. The solution isn't harsher products, but smarter, gentler care.
Protect your skin barrier, moisturise correctly, and your winter breakouts don't stand a chance.
