Why Acne Gets Worse in Winter And How to Stop It

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Vasantha BDS on Dec 23 2025 1:19 PM

Winter acne is a common but overlooked skin problem. Experts explain why cold weather triggers breakouts and share simple skincare tips to prevent flare-ups.

Highlights:
  • Acne often worsens in winter due to dry air and clogged pores
  • Over-washing and heavy creams can silently trigger breakouts
  • Small skincare changes can prevent seasonal flare-ups
Many people expect acne to improve in winter. Less sweat, less oil, fewer breakouts, or so they think.
But dermatologists say winter is actually a high-risk season for acne flare-ups, especially in adults. Dry air, indoor heating, and skincare mistakes quietly create the perfect conditions for clogged pores and inflammation (1 Trusted Source
Seasonal variations in the severity of acne vulgaris

Go to source).


TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Cold air dries your skin — but your pores still clog.
#winteracne #skinbarrier #acnecare #dermatologytips #seasonalskincare #medindia

Why Winter Triggers Acne Breakouts

Cold weather strips moisture from the skin. In response, the skin tries to protect itself by producing more oil.

This combination, dry surface skin with excess oil underneath, creates an ideal environment for blocked pores and acne.

Winter also brings additional triggers: The result is acne that looks different from summer breakouts, often deeper, more inflamed, and slower to heal.


The Skin Barrier Problem No One Talks About

One of the biggest reasons winter acne worsens is damage to the skin barrier.

When the barrier is compromised:
  • Bacteria enter more easily
  • Inflammation increases
  • Acne treatments become more irritating
Ironically, many people exacerbate this damage by scrubbing harder or washing more frequently, believing that acne equals “dirty skin.”


Common Winter Skincare Mistakes That Worsen Acne

Dermatologists frequently see that these winter habits trigger breakouts:
  • Using harsh, foaming cleansers twice daily
  • Over-washing the face to combat oiliness
  • Switching to heavy, pore-clogging moisturisers
  • Skipping sunscreen because the sun “feels weak”
  • Applying acne treatments too frequently on dry skin
Each of these disrupts the skin's natural balance.


How to Control Winter Acne Without Over-Drying

Experts recommend gentle, barrier-focused skincare during winter.

1. Cleanse Gently

Use a mild, non-foaming cleanser once or twice daily. Avoid soaps that leave the skin tight or squeaky.

2. Moisturise, But Choose Wisely

Look for lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturisers with ceramides or hyaluronic acid. Moisturising acne-prone skin is essential, even in winter.

3. Don't Overuse Acne Treatments

Retinoids and salicylic acid can still be beneficial, but overuse can exacerbate dryness and inflammation. Apply only as advised.

4. Stay Hydrated From Within

Low water intake reflects on the skin. Drinking enough fluids supports oil balance and healing.

5. Never Skip Sunscreen

UV exposure continues year-round and can worsen acne marks and inflammation, even in winter.

When to See a Dermatologist

If winter acne becomes painful, cystic, or leaves marks, professional care may be needed. Prescription treatments can be adjusted seasonally to protect the skin barrier while controlling breakouts.

The Bottom Line

Winter acne is not a hygiene problem; it's a skin balance problem.

Cold weather can dry the skin, trigger excess oil production, and lead to clogged pores. The solution isn't harsher products, but smarter, gentler care.

Protect your skin barrier, moisturise correctly, and your winter breakouts don't stand a chance.

Reference:
  1. Seasonal variations in the severity of acne vulgaris - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8850040/)
Source-Medindia

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why does acne get worse in winter?

A: Cold air dries the skin, triggering excess oil production that clogs pores and causes inflammation.

Q: Should I wash my face more in winter if I have acne?

A: No. Over-washing damages the skin barrier and can worsen breakouts.

Q: Can moisturising cause acne?

A: Only if the product is heavy or pore-clogging. Lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturisers help prevent winter acne.

Q: Should I stop acne treatments in winter?

A: Not usually, but frequency may need adjustment to avoid excessive dryness and irritation.

Q: When should I see a dermatologist?

A: If acne becomes painful, cystic, or leaves marks despite proper skincare.


