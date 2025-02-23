Why a Spoonful of Honey a Day Might Be Just Right

Sweet but smart- honey is more than just a natural sweetener! Find out how this golden nectar can enhance your health in surprising ways.

Highlights: Honey is packed with antioxidants that support heart health and immunity

It may help regulate blood sugar levels, but moderation is key

Raw honey promotes wound healing and can soothe coughs in children

Did you know?

Did you know?

Honey never spoils! Archaeologists found 3,000-year-old honey in Egyptian tombs, and it was still safe to eat!

Health Benefits of Honey

Nutrient Rich

Calories: 61

Fat: 0 g

Protein: 0 g

Carbs: 17 grams

Fiber: 0 grams

Riboflavin is 1% of the Daily Value (DV)

Copper: 1% DV

Rich in Antioxidants

Better Than Sugar for Diabetics

Boosts Heart Health

Promotes Burn and Wound Healing

Suppresses Coughing in Children

Adding Honey to Your Diet

Is it Healthy to Consume One Spoonful of Honey Each Day?

Honey is a syrupy liquid that honeybees produce from plant nectar. It is a common food ingredient that comes in a variety of forms. The product has various possible health advantages and is used in a variety of home remedies and alternative medical treatments.One tablespoon (20 g) of honey includes (1):Honey is essentially pure sugar, containing no fat and trace amounts of protein and fiber. It includes trace amounts of several elements but most individuals do not consume enough honey to make it an adequate dietary supply of vitamins and minerals.Nonetheless, honey contains a high concentration of polyphenols, which are plant components that promote health.Honey that has been minimally treated contains several key bioactive plant components and antioxidants, including flavonoids and phenolic acids. Darker kinds often contain more antioxidants than lighter varieties. Antioxidants help to neutralize reactive oxygen species (ROS) in the body, which can accumulate in cells and cause harm. This damage can lead to premature aging, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease (2). As a result, many of honey's health advantages are linked to its antioxidant concentration.Although honey, like all sugars, boosts blood sugar levels, the antioxidants it contains may help protect against metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes. Honey has been found by researchers to enhance adiponectin levels, a hormone that decreases inflammation and regulates blood sugar. There is additional evidence that daily honey consumption can improve fasting blood sugar levels in persons with type 2 diabetes. (3).While honey may be slightly better than refined sugar for diabetics, it should only be consumed in moderation. It's also worth noting that some companies dilute honey with simple syrup. Although honey adulteration is banned in most countries, it is nonetheless a prevalent issue.Honey may also aid in preventing cardiovascular disease. It may help lower blood pressure, enhance blood lipid levels, regulate your heartbeat, and prevent the death of healthy cells, all of which can benefit your heart function and health (4).One observational research of more than 4,500 persons over the age of 40 years found that moderate honey consumption was associated with a decreased risk of high blood pressure in women (5). Raw honey also contains propolis, a resin produced by bees from sap-producing trees and similar plants. Propolis may help lower cholesterol and triglycerides (6).However, there are no long-term human studies on honey and heart health. More research is needed to better understand how honey affects heart health.Topical honey treatment has often been used for wound and burn healing. This practice is still widespread. A study of 26 studies on honey and wound care discovered that it is particularly effective at healing partial-thickness burns and infected wounds after surgery (7).Manuka honey, in particular, may offer therapeutic benefits for burns. However, if you have a severe burn, home remedies are no substitute for emergency care, and you should seek medical help right away (8). Honey's therapeutic qualities, according to researchers, are due to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties (9).Coughing is a typical concern in children suffering from upper respiratory infections. These infections can have an impact on children's and parents' sleep and overall well-being.An analysis of multiple research on honey and cough in children discovered that honey appeared to be more beneficial than diphenhydramine in treating cough symptoms. It may also assist in shortening cough duration (10). Another review stated that it may enhance sleep quality for both children with coughs and their parents. Furthermore, unlike certain cough treatments, honey has no adverse effects (11).However, honey should never be given to children under the age of one year due to the risk of botulism.Honey is frequently an easy addition to your diet. Honey can be used to get a minor boost of antioxidants in the same manner that sugar is used. It is ideal for sweetening plain yogurt, coffee, or tea. You may also use it to cook and bake.Remember, honey is a form of sugar, therefore eating it will raise your blood sugar levels. Consuming big amounts of honey, especially over time, can lead to weight gain and increase your risk of diseases such as type 2 diabetes or heart disease.It depends. Moderation is essential, but your individual health needs must also be considered. Honey is a carbohydrate with a high sugar content. It contains at least 60 calories per tablespoon and has a high glycemic index (it elevates blood sugar quickly). If you need to control your blood sugar or weight, including honey in your diet may not be appropriate.A teaspoon of honey per day may be sufficient for you as long as you limit any other added sugars and consume a nutrient-dense diet. A healthcare practitioner can help you assess whether honey is good for you.Honey contains healthy chemicals such as antioxidants and propolis, which may provide a variety of health benefits. It's a terrific sugar substitute, but only in moderation, as it still behaves like sugar in your body. Also, honey should not be consumed by children under the age of one year due to the risk of botulism.Source-Medindia