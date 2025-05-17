Who Needs Eight Hours of Sleep When You`ve Got Super Genes!

Some people are genetically wired to sleep just 4 hours and still age better — science now reveals why.
- A mutation in the dec2 gene enables efficient sleep and slows aging
- Natural short sleepers exhibit better emotional and cognitive health
- Animal sleep patterns reveal evolution’s diverse take on rest and survival
To find answers, scientists began studying human sleep patterns, and to their astonishment, they discovered that just 4 hours of sleep is actually sufficient for a rare group of people. These individuals, known as natural short sleepers, are genetically wired to need less sleep and still function at full capacity!
Wired to Survive and ThriveNot only are naturally short sleepers healthy, but they also frequently exhibit improved emotional stability, cognitive function, and other indicators of healthier aging. New studies, including evidence-based studies from fruit flies (Drosophila), are shedding light on the genetic and evolutionary basis of this distinctive trait and its possible role in longevity.
A pathbreaking report in iScience showed that a familial natural short sleep (FNSS) mutation, in particular in the dec2P384R, contributes to healthy aging and even longevity, at least in Drosophila models. This mutation not only enables them to sleep less but also makes them better sleepers who are effective in recovering within a short time.
It has been discovered that the dec2 mutation increases mitochondrial performance and stress tolerance, which may slow down the signs of aging and neurodegeneration. These results provide a convincing biological argument about how short sleep in some people may, paradoxically, preserve health instead of destroying it (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
A familial natural short sleep mutation promotes healthy aging and extends lifespan in Drosophila
Go to source).
Sleep Across Species“A Review of Sleep Duration Across Phylogeny” recorded mind-blowing differences in sleep requirements across species.
Elephants sleep just 2 hours a day, while little brown bats sleep up to 20 hours. This study concludes that sleep need is not necessarily linked to body size but to metabolic demands and evolutionary adaptations. These findings imply that evolution and physiology have adapted sleep patterns and that humans may also have evolved variants such as familial natural short sleep (FNSS) (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Animal sleep: a review of sleep duration across phylogeny
Go to source).
Short Sleep is not Sleep DeprivationNatural short sleepers are not insomniacs or overworked night owls. What sets them apart is,
- Faster sleep cycles
- Improved sleep architecture
- Genetic mutations (e.g., DEC2, ADRB1)
Training oneself not to sleep is not a talent of all—FNSS is a rarity and genetically programmed. For most, the effort to sleep for only 4 hours would come with
- Impaired memory
- Weakened immunity
- Increased risk of chronic diseases
Some people are pre-designed to sleep less and live longer, which is a gift of evolution and genetics. We can learn from animal models and short sleepers that in the future, they will help us all sleep better, live healthier lives, and look younger.
References:
- A familial natural short sleep mutation promotes healthy aging and extends lifespan in Drosophila - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10312989/)
- Animal sleep: a review of sleep duration across phylogeny - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/6504414/)
Source-Medindia