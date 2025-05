Who Needs Eight Hours of Sleep When You`ve Got Super Genes!

Some people are genetically wired to sleep just 4 hours and still age better — science now reveals why.

Highlights: A mutation in the dec2 gene enables efficient sleep and slows aging

Natural short sleepers exhibit better emotional and cognitive health

Animal sleep patterns reveal evolution’s diverse take on rest and survival

Did You Know?

Some people have a gene mutation that allows them to live longer and stay sharp with just 4 hours of sleep! #shortsleepers #medindia’

Wired to Survive and Thrive

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

A familial natural short sleep mutation promotes healthy aging and extends lifespan in Drosophila



Go to source Trusted Source

Sleep Across Species

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Animal sleep: a review of sleep duration across phylogeny



Go to source Trusted Source

Short Sleep is not Sleep Deprivation

Faster sleep cycles

Improved sleep architecture

Genetic mutations (e.g., DEC2, ADRB1)

Can We All Become Efficient Sleepers?

Impaired memory

Weakened immunity

Increased risk of chronic diseases

What We Need Most? A Mutant Kind of Sleep!

Have you ever wondered how, despite being sleep-deprived, you still manage to power through the next day? Meanwhile, some people who sleep a full 8 hours still wake up feeling exhausted. Why does this happen?To find answers, scientists began studying human sleep patterns, and to their astonishment, they discovered that. These individuals, known as, are genetically wired to need less sleep and still function at full capacity!Not only are naturally short sleepers healthy, but they also frequently exhibit improved emotional stability, cognitive function, and other indicators of healthier aging. New studies, including evidence-based studies from fruit flies (Drosophila), are shedding light on the genetic and evolutionary basis of this distinctive trait and its possible role in longevity.A pathbreaking report in iScience showed that a familial natural short sleep (FNSS) mutation, in particular in the, contributes to healthy aging and even longevity, at least in Drosophila models. This mutation not only enables them to sleep less but also makes them better sleepers who are effective in recovering within a short time.It has been discovered that the dec2 mutation increases mitochondrial performance and stress tolerance, which may slow down the signs of aging and neurodegeneration. These results provide a convincing biological argument about how short sleep in some people may, paradoxically, preserve health instead of destroying it ().recorded mind-blowing differences in sleep requirements across species.Elephants sleep just 2 hours a day, while little brown bats sleep up to 20 hours. This study concludes that sleep need is not necessarily linked to body size but to metabolic demands and evolutionary adaptations. These findings imply that evolution and physiology have adapted sleep patterns and that humans may also have evolved variants such as familial natural short sleep (FNSS) ().Natural short sleepers are not insomniacs or overworked night owls. What sets them apart is,The FNSS trait might contain the recipe for age-defying health and offer a clue as to how to increase sleep efficiency without sacrificing well-being, if comparable mechanisms are confirmed in humans.Training oneself not to sleep is not a talent of all—FNSS is a rarity and genetically programmed. For most, the effort to sleep for only 4 hours would come withBut an understanding of how FNSS works might lead to new interventions to improve sleep quality, to treat insomnia, and to promote healthy aging even when those involved require an entire night of rest.Some people are pre-designed to sleep less and live longer, which is a gift of evolution and genetics. We can learn from animal models and short sleepers that in the future, they will help us all sleep better, live healthier lives, and look younger.Source-Medindia