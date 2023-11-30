About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

WHO Grants Emergency-Use Authorization for Updated COVID-19 Vaccine

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 30, 2023 at 11:35 PM
Highlights:
  • Novavax's updated vaccine secures WHO emergency-use authorization for active immunization
  • Targets a descendant of the XBB lineage, showcasing adaptability to evolving coronavirus variants
  • Market responds positively with a 1.8% increase in Novavax's premarket shares

WHO Grants Emergency-Use Authorization for Updated COVID-19 Vaccine

In a significant stride towards global COVID-19 immunization efforts, Novavax's updated vaccine has received emergency-use authorization from the World Health Organization (WHO) (1). Let's delve into the details of Novavax's latest achievement, exploring the implications for global health, the unique features of the updated vaccine, and the company's journey in the competitive landscape of COVID-19 vaccination.

Novavax's COVID Vaccine Found Effective in Final Trial Analysis
Novavax's COVID Vaccine Found Effective in Final Trial Analysis
Novavax's COVID-19 shot found to be 96.4% effective against mild, moderate and severe symptoms of COVID-19 in the final analysis of a late-stage trial in the U.K.
Advertisement


WHO's Stamp of Approval for Novavax

Novavax's updated vaccine has secured emergency-use authorization from the WHO, signifying a crucial step in expanding its global reach. With a focus on active immunization for individuals aged 12 and older, this authorization accelerates regulatory processes, facilitating the import and administration of the vaccine by member states. The WHO's endorsement underlines the vaccine's efficacy and safety, boosting confidence in its widespread deployment.

Targeting a Global Dominant Variant of Coronavirus

The updated Novavax shot zeroes in on a descendant of the XBB lineage of the coronavirus, which was globally predominant earlier in the year. This strategic approach reflects the company's commitment to addressing evolving variants, showcasing its adaptability to the dynamic nature of the virus. By targeting specific lineages, Novavax aims to enhance the effectiveness of its vaccine against emerging strains, contributing to the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

Overcoming Manufacturing Hurdles

Novavax faced manufacturing challenges that impacted its ability to join the initial wave of COVID-19 vaccine distribution. While mRNA-based rivals experienced a windfall, Novavax encountered delays in filing for regulatory approval during the peak of the pandemic. Despite these setbacks, the company persisted in refining its vaccine candidate, eventually earning approval in the U.S. in July 2022. The recent WHO authorization marks a redemption of sorts for Novavax, positioning it as a key player in the global vaccination effort.

Divergent Technologies: Protein-Based vs. mRNA Vaccines

Novavax's updated shot stands out for its utilization of a more traditional protein-based technology compared to the mRNA-based vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna. While mRNA vaccines garnered early success and widespread adoption, Novavax's approach provides an alternative that may offer distinct advantages. Understanding the nuances of these technologies is essential for comprehending the diverse landscape of COVID-19 vaccines and catering to various preferences and needs.

Market Response and Future Prospects for Novavax

Following the WHO's emergency-use authorization, Novavax's shares experienced a 1.8% increase in premarket trading, reflecting positive market sentiment. This acknowledgement underscores the significance of WHO approval in influencing investor confidence. As the global community continues to combat the challenges posed by COVID-19, Novavax's updated vaccine positions itself as a valuable asset in the arsenal of preventive measures.
Novavax's attainment of emergency-use authorization from the WHO for its updated COVID-19 vaccine marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle against the pandemic. The endorsement validates the vaccine's efficacy and safety, opening doors for expedited global distribution. By targeting specific viral lineages and employing a traditional protein-based technology, Novavax presents a unique approach to the diverse landscape of COVID-19 vaccines. As the world grapples with evolving variants and strives for widespread immunization, Novavax's contribution reinforces the collective effort towards a healthier and safer future.

References:
  1. FDA Authorizes Updated Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Formulated to Better Protect Against Currently Circulating Variants
    https:www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-authorizes-updated-novavax-covid-19-vaccine-formulated-better-protect-against-currently
Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Covid-19 Vaccine Novavax is 89.3% Effective
Covid-19 Vaccine Novavax is 89.3% Effective
Novavax, a coronavirus vaccine is found to be highly effective, as much as 89.3%. However, the vaccine was not that effective against South Africa variant.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

New Vaccine 'Novavax' Has Been Introduced in the US
New Vaccine 'Novavax' Has Been Introduced in the US
Novavax, a new COVID-19 vaccine, has been introduced into the market of vaccines in the United States as it is effective in the prevention of COVID-19 viruses.
Advertisement
Novavax's CIC Vaccine Rides the Wave of Technological Advancements
Novavax's CIC Vaccine Rides the Wave of Technological Advancements
According to a report, Novavax's COVID-Influenza Combination (CIC) vaccine incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) in its development.
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause ...
COVID in Children

COVID in Children

Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women

COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women

The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled and ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and ...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times

How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times

Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being can help ...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake

Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake

COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with ...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression

Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression

Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips to manage ...
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate ...
Vaccination for Children

Vaccination for Children

Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, ...

Latest Health Watch

Emotional Journey of Mothers With Breast Cancer

Emotional Journey of Mothers With Breast Cancer

There is a profound emotional landscape faced by mothers with breast cancer. Uncover insights on depression, parenting stress, and childhood outcomes.
Hair Styling Products Can Emit Toxic Pollutants

Hair Styling Products Can Emit Toxic Pollutants

Common hair styling products used with heat emit volatile organic compounds, in particular siloxane, which is harmful to health.
Fetomaternal Alloimmune Thrombocytopenia (FMAIT): Explained

Fetomaternal Alloimmune Thrombocytopenia (FMAIT): Explained

An uncommon but serious pregnancy condition is fetal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FMAIT)in which the immune system.
PCOS Supplements: From Mechanisms to Dosage and Timing

PCOS Supplements: From Mechanisms to Dosage and Timing

Discover the holistic potential of PCOS supplements. From Inositol to Berberine, discover dosages, mechanisms, and optimal timings for a balanced approach.
World AIDS Day: Remember and Commit

World AIDS Day: Remember and Commit

Explore the evolution of World AIDS Day, dispel myths, and discover how to contribute. A global call to remember, commit, and unite against HIV/AIDS stigma.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

WHO Grants Emergency-Use Authorization for Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests