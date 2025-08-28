Which Fat Type is Making Your Heart Age Too Fast?

Excess visceral fat hidden around internal organs may accelerate heart aging and impact cardiovascular health.

Excess visceral fat is directly linked to faster aging of the heart

Fat stored in hips and thighs may protect women from early heart aging

Body fat location matters more than total body weight for heart health

Sex-specific body fat distribution predicts cardiovascular ageing



People with normal weight but high levels of hidden abdominal fat may still have a heart biologically older than their actual age.

Excessive amounts of visceral fat, the, according to new findings. While aging itself is the leading risk factor for heart disease, the reasons some individuals experience faster cardiovascular aging remain partly unclear ().Researchers suggest that visceral body fat could significantly contribute to this acceleration. This type of fat is already known for its negative health impacts, and it now appears to be linked with faster aging of both the heart and the vascular system.The research was conducted by scientists at the Medical Research Council Laboratory of Medical Sciences in London, United Kingdom. It was published in theand revealed differences in how fat affects men and women. Interestingly,The study analyzed data fromwhich contains full-body imaging to determine both the quantity and location of fat deposits. This same dataset also includes detailed imaging of the heart and blood vessels, making it possible to explore how fat distribution relates to cardiovascular health.Artificial intelligence tools were used to evaluate these images and. Based on these findings, each participant was given ato compare with their actual age at the time of the scan.The analysis revealed that. Located deep in the abdomen, visceral fat surrounds organs like the stomach, liver, and intestines. Unlike subcutaneous fat, it is not visible externally, meaning even individuals with a normal weight may carry dangerous amounts.Blood test results indicated that visceral fat is tied to increased inflammation throughout the body, which may be a driving force behind premature heart aging.Moreover, notableemerged. Men who had fat concentrated around their abdomen, anConversely, women with a genetic tendency to store fat on their hips and thighs, creating aappeared to contribute to slowing the aging process of the heart, suggesting hormones may have a protective role. Professor Declan O'Regan, leading the project at the Medical Research Council Laboratory and Imperial College London, explained that while the difference between apple and pear body shapes has been known, their precise impact on heart health was less clear until now.He emphasized that harmful fat hidden deep within the body accelerates heart aging, but, could actually help delay it.Importantly, the findings revealed that. This shows the significance of fat distribution rather than simply total body weight when assessing cardiovascular risk.Professor O'Regan added that the goal is to extend healthy lifespan. Although regular physical activity is beneficial,. The team aims to explore future drug therapies like GLP-1 inhibitors, including Ozempic, not just for managing obesity and diabetes, but also for potentially reducing the aging effects of visceral fat.It is already known that excess visceral fat around organs such as the liver and heart can increase blood pressure and cholesterol.Now, evidence shows that this fat may also accelerate aging of the cardiovascular system. Since typical fat patterns in women are linked to estrogen, this hormone could be central to developing future therapies against heart aging.Simple lifestyle adjustments likecan help reduce levels of visceral fat.Professor Bryan Williams OBE, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at the British Heart Foundation, emphasized the urgency of addressing hidden visceral fat due to itsTo sum up, excess visceral fat stored deep around internal organs poses a hidden threat by accelerating the aging of the heart and blood vessels. Unlike body weight or Body Mass Index, fat distribution, especially around the abdomen, plays a crucial role in determining cardiovascular aging.Source-Medindia