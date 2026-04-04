When Should You See A Doctor For A Cough

Not all coughs are harmless. Learn how duration, mucus color, and symptoms can help you decide when to seek medical attention for your discomfort.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When should I see a doctor for a cough?

A: You should see a doctor if your cough lasts more than three weeks, produces colored mucus or blood, or is accompanied by breathing difficulty or fever.

Q: What does yellow or green mucus in cough mean?

A: Yellow or green mucus may suggest an infection and should be evaluated if it persists or worsens.

Q: How long is too long for a cough to last?

A: A cough lasting more than eight weeks is considered chronic and needs medical assessment.

Q: Is a dry cough less serious than a productive cough?

A: Not always. A dry cough can still indicate underlying issues, especially if it persists or worsens.

Q: What symptoms along with cough are dangerous?

A: Shortness of breath, fever, chest discomfort, and unusual cough sounds like wheezing are signs that require medical attention.