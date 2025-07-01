When Nature Wages War Against Plastic With A Fungal Fighter

White-rot fungi may be nature’s newest ally in the battle against plastic pollution, offering hope through eco-friendly biodegradation.
- Plastics can be broken down by oxidative enzymes found in white-rot fungus like Pleurotus ostreatus and Trametes versicolor
- Their enzymes break down synthetic polymers like PET and PS by simulating the breakdown of lignin
- Although promising, fungal degradation requires additional scaling and environmental control before it can be used in industry
Biodegradation of plastics by white-rot fungi: A review
Go to source). Unlike organic waste, plastics can take hundreds of years to decompose—and sometimes, they never do. Yet, a silent savior may be sprouting in nature’s corner: white-rot fungi, the mushroom-shaped warriors against plastic waste.
These fungal decomposers, known for breaking down tough plant polymers such as lignin in wood, are now emerging as a potential tool in the fight against synthetic polymers like plastic litter.
The article explores the expanding body of research supporting the biodegradation capabilities of white-rot fungi and their sustainable catalytic enzymes.
What Are White-Rot Fungi?White-rot fungi are a collection of basidiomycetes known to break down lignin, a complicated aromatic polymer that is part of the cell wall of plants. They perform this by the use of very strong oxidative enzymes like
- Laccases
- Manganese peroxidases (MnPs)
- The lignin peroxidases (LiPs)
Fungi vs. Plastic: How the Biodegradation WorksWhite-rot fungi attack plastics using a two-pronged approach:
1. Enzymatic Action
The plastics which originally had long chains of polymer structures are broken down into smaller chains in the presence of the enzymes, and they release carbon dioxide, water, and other simpler organic substances. This oxidation reaction is gradual yet consistent, and notably, it is environmentally friendly.
2. Mycelial Colonization
Fungal hyphae cover the surfaces of plastics, and they establish a biofilm, which is important in keeping the enzyme in contact and also a source of moisture. This kind of contact contributes to faster degradation by augmenting the roughness of the surface and triggering the process of fragmentation (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Circular economy: definition, importance and benefits
Go to source).
Research Highlights
- Some of the most extensively studied plastic-degrading fungi include Trametes versicolor, Pleurotus ostreatus, and Phanerochaete chrysosporium.
- The degradation rate depends on factors such as plastic type, surface pre-treatment, fungal strain, pH, temperature, and moisture.
- Certain co-metabolism strategies, like supplementing fungi with lignocellulosic waste or surfactants, enhance degradation efficiency.
Challenges in Fungal Plastic CleanupDespite the promise, fungal plastic degradation is still not ready for industrial-scale application. The process is
- Slow: Natural fungal degradation may require weeks or months.
- Selective: Fungi can break down certain plastics more so than others; PE and PP are more resistant.
- Dependent: Success requires perfect environmental circumstances, which are hardly available in landfills or oceans.
Myco-Solutions to the Plastic ProblemThe review encourages more interdisciplinary research to optimize and scale fungal-based plastic degradation, suggesting areas like:
- Genetic engineering of fungi to enhance enzyme production
- Pre-treatment of plastics (UV, heat, chemical) to make them more “digestible”
- Synergistic microbial groups, where fungi work with bacteria to degrade plastics faster
Fungi on a Mission:Nature never ceases to evolve even against the manmade plastic menace. White-rot fungi, once admired for their ability to rot logs and break down forest litter, are now catching scientific attention for their potential to degrade one of humanity’s most stubborn inventions.
They are not silver bullets, but in the race to curb plastic pollution, they represent an extraordinary ally. One that works silently, persistently, and organically.
