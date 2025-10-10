When Caring Heals: Training Service Dogs Slows Aging in Female Veterans

Working with service dogs slowed biological aging in female veterans and improved emotional well-being.

. This discovery highlights a powerful link between human–animal connections and cellular health in female veterans ().The work focuses on an often-overlooked group, exploring howbeyond conscious feelings.Although women have long served in the United States military, their numbers and responsibilities have expanded considerably since 1948. Despite this growth, military-focused investigations often concentrate on male participants, even thoughTo address this gap, researchers from Florida Atlantic University, the University of Maryland School of Nursing, the Medical College of Georgia, and Warrior Canine Connection, Inc., collaborated to examine the impact of service dog training among female veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder. Instead of being assigned service dogs themselves, theSupported by the National Institutes of Health’s Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, the team investigated, while also examining how combat experience shaped these effects. Until now, little attention has been paid to how these types of interactions may benefit female veterans emotionally or physiologically.Researchers evaluated biological stress by, through saliva samples and by measuring heart rate variability, which reflects nervous system balance, using wearable monitors.Participants were assigned. Psychological stress was assessed through established questionnaires measuring post-traumatic stress, anxiety, and perceived stress at several stages of the program.Results published in the journalrevealed, especially for those with combat backgrounds. Psychological improvements were observed across both groups, suggesting that participation and structured engagement alone offered emotional benefits.One of the most remarkable results involved telomere length.. Conversely, those in the comparison group experienced telomere shortening, reflecting faster aging.Combat experience played a strong role in these differences, female veterans exposed to combat and engaged in dog training experienced the most significant cellular gains, whereasOn the psychological side,after eight weeks. These emotional improvements were consistent regardless of the specific activity, suggesting that attention, connection, and participation may provide universal psychological relief. Unlike the biological findings, emotional outcomes were not influenced by prior combat experience.Female veterans often face reintegration challenges that standard therapies do not always address.. Yet, not all veterans can manage the responsibility of owning a service dog. For them, volunteering to train animals may provide similar emotional benefits without the added responsibility.According to Cheryl Krause-Parello, Ph.D., first author, associate vice president for FAU research, and director of C-PAWW™, the lessons learned during dog training, such as, may have also strengthened relationships with participants’ own pets, offering extra emotional connection at home. Service dog training, setting it apart from typical volunteer work.Krause-Parello emphasized that the findings highlight the value of service dog training as aof female veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder. This approach integrates physical, emotional, and social benefits, fostering recovery that nurtures both the body and mind.Female veterans aged 32 to 72 were randomly assigned to either the service dog training or video-viewing group, with each participating in one-hour sessions weekly for eight weeks. Measurements were collected before, during, and after the intervention. These outcomes provide early evidence that suchIn conclusion, engaging in service dog training appears to promote both biological and emotional well-being in female veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder. By blending purposeful activity, emotional connection, and community service, this approach may offer a unique, non-medicated pathway to slow aging and enhance mental resilience.Source-Medindia