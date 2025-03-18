About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
When Beauty Turns Risky: How a Manicure Led to Cancer

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Mar 18 2025 10:12 AM
A routine manicure revealed early signs of skin cancer, raising concerns about UV exposure from nail lamps.

When Beauty Turns Risky: How a Manicure Led to Cancer
Highlights:
  • UV exposure from nail lamps may contribute to skin damage
  • Early detection of unusual nail changes can save lives
  • Protective measures like sunscreen and gloves can reduce risk
Maintaining well-groomed nails is a common practice for many, but recent findings have highlighted potential health risks associated with certain manicure routines. A notable case involves Michelle Tagliamonte, a 58-year-old from Ohio, who discovered two black lines on her thumbnail during a manicure, which turned out to be an early sign of melanoma (1 Trusted Source
New Study Links Gel Manicures to Increased Cancer Risk. HICCC Experts Weigh In.

Go to source).

Connection Between UV Nail Lamps and Skin Health

Gel manicures have gained popularity for their durability and glossy finish. However, the process involves curing the gel polish under ultraviolet (UV) lamps, which emit UVA radiation. This type of radiation is known to penetrate the skin deeply, leading to DNA damage and an increased risk of skin cancer. ​

A study by the University of California revealed that exposure to UV nail polish dryers leads to cell death and mutations in human cells, potentially increasing cancer risk. While the study emphasizes the need for further research, it raises concerns about the safety of frequent gel manicures (2 Trusted Source
A systematic review of the risk of cutaneous malignancy associated with ultraviolet nail lamps: what is the price of beauty?

Go to source).


Case Study: A Manicure Uncovers Melanoma

Michelle Tagliamonte's experience underscores the importance of vigilance. Noticing two black lines on her thumbnail during a manicure, she consulted a dermatologist. The diagnosis was early-stage melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer. Early detection allowed for prompt treatment, highlighting the significance of paying attention to unusual nail changes.

Risks of UV Nail Dryers


UV nail dryers emit UVA radiation, similar to tanning beds, which has been linked to skin aging and cancer. While occasional use may pose a low risk, cumulative exposure from regular gel manicures could be concerning. A systematic review indicated that prolonged and repeated exposure to UV nail lamps might pose a risk of skin cancer, but the available evidence is weak.


Safety Measures for Nail Care Enthusiasts

For those who enjoy gel manicures but are concerned about potential risks, consider the following precautions:

Apply Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen


Before using a UV nail lamp, apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher to your hands to protect against UVA radiation. ​

Use UV-Protective Gloves


Wearing fingerless gloves designed to block UV radiation can minimize exposure during the curing process.

Limit Frequency


Reducing the frequency of gel manicures can decrease cumulative UV exposure.​

Opt for Air-Drying


Choose traditional nail polishes that don't require UV light for curing, allowing nails to air-dry naturally.


Recognizing Signs of Nail Melanoma

Early detection of nail melanoma is crucial for effective treatment. Be vigilant for:
  • Dark Streaks: Brown or black lines under the nail that increase in size.
  • Pigmentation: Darkening skin adjacent to the nail.​
  • Nail Changes: Thinning, cracking, or distortion of the nail.​
If you notice any of these signs, consult a dermatologist promptly.​

While gel manicures offer aesthetic appeal, it's essential to be aware of the potential risks associated with UV nail lamps. By taking preventive measures, you can enjoy nail beauty without compromising your health. Always monitor your nails for unusual changes and prioritize regular skin check-ups to ensure early detection of any issues.

Your health is in your hands—literally. Stay informed, stay safe, and let your beauty shine from the inside out.

References:
  1. New Study Links Gel Manicures to Increased Cancer Risk. HICCC Experts Weigh In. - (https://www.cancer.columbia.edu/news/new-study-links-gel-manicures-increased-cancer-risk-hiccc-experts-weigh)
  2. A systematic review of the risk of cutaneous malignancy associated with ultraviolet nail lamps: what is the price of beauty? - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38557455/)

Source-Medindia


