What Your Seat Choice in a Meeting May Reveal About You

Where you sit in a meeting may reflect your communication style and social preferences. Experts explain the psychology behind seating choices.

Exploring the Impact of Various Shaped Seating Arrangements on Persuasion

A study on the correlation between seat selection and interaction preference in virtual-reality fusion simulation experiment

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does where you sit reflect your personality?

A: It may reflect behavioural tendencies and communication style, but it is not a definitive measure of personality.

Q: Why do people choose certain seats in meetings?

A: People often choose seats based on comfort, visibility, and social preference, often unconsciously.

Q: Can seating position affect confidence?

A: Yes, seating position can influence how confident or engaged a person appears in group settings.

Q: Are personality tests like this accurate?

A: They offer general insights but are not scientifically validated personality assessments.

Q: How can seating affect workplace behaviour?

A: Seating can influence participation, interaction, and perceived confidence during discussions.