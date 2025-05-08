What You Give, You Get-The Universe Keeps Receipts

People interpret karma differently when thinking about themselves versus others.
- Belief in karma and belief in God stem from different cognitive pathways
- People credit karma for their success but blame karma for others' failures
- This bias is stronger in Western cultures due to a higher self-positivity bias
Ever wondered why good things happen to you and bad things happen to others? You share the belief that karma shapes our destiny with millions of people worldwide. People who believe in various religions accept that something called a universal force keeps track of how people act both well and poorly before meting out rewards and punishments. Karma serves as a part of spiritual path, which many use to understand the balance of good and bad experiences in their lives. But what if karma isn't just a belief… but a psychological strategy we use to protect our egos and justify the chaos around us? (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Cognitive Pathways to Belief in Karma and Belief in God
Go to source) Get set because what follows will revolutionize your understanding of destiny and justice as well as your perception of yourself.
People are far more likely to see their own good fortune as karmic reward, but believe others suffer due to karmic punishment. #karma #goodandbad #psychology #medindia’
Two Minds, Two Beliefs: God vs KarmaThe belief in a moralizing God can be just as addictive as believing in karma, but these mental pathways originate from opposing mechanisms. While karma is perceived by some as a disembodied cosmic force of cosmic justice, God is seen as a divine entity.
Those who strongly value fairness and justice commonly adopt a belief in karma. The psychological nature of karma finds acceptance among non-religious individuals although they might reject the belief system of other religions.
Karma for Me, Retribution for YouWhen thinking about karma, people apply a self-serving bias: People view their fortunate outcomes as karmic deserved benefits and view other people's misfortunes as karmic penalties. Research findings indicate that people mention negative karma regarding others in 92% of situations, yet demonstrate positive karma in 69% of self-observations. Our profound need to believe we deserve goodness leads us to construct moral justifications about why others suffer.
Culture Shapes Karma BiasThe extent to which people show self-positivity bias varies across different cultures. The United States culture featuring self-esteem and individualism makes its citizens tend to take ownership of their good fortune. The cultural acceptance of self-criticism in India and Singapore offsets this self-positivity bias. All cultures show a tendency for individuals to view justice in the sufferings of others rather than in their personal misfortunes.
Why We Need Karma to Make Sense of LifeBelief in karma enables individuals to handle unexpected events in life. When success occurs, people use karma to validate their success, which enhances their self-assessed value. Our belief in karma enables us to observe how events bring justice into the world during troubling times. Our emotional need for fairness finds fulfillment through this manner of thought since logical reasons often fail to provide answers. Karma functions as a mechanism to create internal mental balance with circumstances that seem beyond understanding.
Reference:
- Cognitive Pathways to Belief in Karma and Belief in God - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33448015/)
Source-Medindia