What You Give, You Get-The Universe Keeps Receipts

People interpret karma differently when thinking about themselves versus others.

Highlights: Belief in karma and belief in God stem from different cognitive pathways

People credit karma for their success but blame karma for others' failures

This bias is stronger in Western cultures due to a higher self-positivity bias

We don't see things as they are; we see them as we are." – Anaïs Nin.

Cognitive Pathways to Belief in Karma and Belief in God



People are far more likely to see their own good fortune as karmic reward, but believe others suffer due to karmic punishment. #karma #goodandbad #psychology #medindia’

Two Minds, Two Beliefs: God vs Karma

Karma for Me, Retribution for You

Culture Shapes Karma Bias

Why We Need Karma to Make Sense of Life

Ever wondered why good things happen to you and bad things happen to others? You share the belief that karma shapes our destiny with millions of people worldwide. People who believe in various religions accept that something called akeeps track of how people act both well and poorly before meting out rewards and punishments. Karma serves as a part of spiritual path, which many use to understand the balance of good and bad experiences in their lives. But what if karma isn't just a belief… but a psychological strategy we use to protect our egos and justify the chaos around us? (Get set because what follows will revolutionize your understanding of destiny and justice as well as your perception of yourself.The belief in a moralizing God can be just as addictive as believing in karma, but theseoriginate from opposing mechanisms. While karma is perceived by some as a disembodied cosmic force of, God is seen as aThose who strongly value fairness and justice commonly adopt a belief in karma. The psychological nature of karma finds acceptance among non-religious individuals although they might reject the belief system of other religions.When thinking about karma, people apply a self-serving bias: People view their fortunate outcomes as karmic deserved benefits and view other people's misfortunes as karmic penalties. Research findings indicate that people mention negative karma regarding others inof situations, yet demonstrate positive karma inof self-observations. Our profound need to believe we deserve goodness leads us to construct moral justifications about why others suffer.The extent to which people show self-positivity bias varies across different cultures. The United States culture featuring self-esteem andmakes its citizens tend to take ownership of their good fortune. The cultural acceptance of self-criticism in India and Singapore offsets this. All cultures show a tendency for individuals to view justice in the sufferings of others rather than in their personal misfortunes.Belief in karma enables individuals to handle unexpected events in life. When success occurs, people use karma to validate their success, which enhances theirvalue. Our belief in karma enables us to observe how events bring justice into the world during troubling times. Our emotional need for fairness findsthrough this manner of thought since logical reasons often fail to provide answers. Karma functions as a mechanism to create internal mental balance with circumstances that seem beyond understanding.Source-Medindia